Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Corvette Racing to contest full WEC in 2022 alongside IMSA GTD Pro
WEC News

Glickenhaus commits to full-season WEC 2022 entry with one car

By:

American entrant Glickenhaus will make one full-season entry for next year's World Endurance Championship with the intent to contest all six races. 

Glickenhaus commits to full-season WEC 2022 entry with one car

Marque founder Jim Glickenhaus has confirmed that he will return to the WEC full-time with his Le Mans Hypercar following a statement from the series that he will only be allowed to race in 2022 if he commits to turning up with at least one car at every race. 

Glickenhaus told Autosport that he plans to enter two of his Pipo-engined 007 LMHs for the Le Mans 24 Hours in June and that the only uncertainly concerns the number of cars he will field over the final three races.

"We will start with one car at Sebring and Spa, then two at Le Mans, and then we will see how many cars we are able to race after that," he said.                    

"There is an intent to do the remainder of the year after Le Mans; the only caveat is that we have to get a fair Balance of Performance, which I believe we will get.

"If you ask, 'What is your intent, Jim?', I would say it is to continue racing in the WEC for another five years."

Glickenhaus had previously stated that he had little interest in doing the Fuji and Bahrain rounds, but WEC boss Frederic Lequien said ahead of last weekend's 2021 season finale at the Bahrain International Circuit that the team wouldn't be able to pick and chose which races it contests.

He explained that he wanted a firm commitment from Glickenhaus Racing for a minimum of one car at every round.

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar, Luis Felipe Derani, Franck Mailleux, Olivier Pla

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Hypercar, Luis Felipe Derani, Franck Mailleux, Olivier Pla

Photo by: Paul Foster

The team has yet to define its full driver line-up for next season, but Glickenhaus was able to confirm that Olivier Pla will be in its solo car for the season-opening Sebring 1000 Miles in March and that Pipo Derani will rejoin the squad for Le Mans. 

Glickenhaus revealed that he had significant interest from drivers new to the team for 2022, but suggested that he expected to "see many of our drivers from this year back with us."

He pointed out that two-time Le Mans winner Romain Dumas, who drove the 007 in all three of its WEC appearances this year, will be racing his SCG Boot off-roader in the Baja 1000 in Mexico later this month.

Glickenhaus also revealed that he is expecting Richard Westbrook and Franck Mailleux to race for him again at the Nurburgring 24 Hours next May with his 004C GT car. 

Pla, Derani, Dumas, Westbrook and Mailleux were joined on the 2021 Glickenhaus roster by Ryan Briscoe and Gustavo Menezes, who will be racing the new Peugeot 9X8 LMH in the 2022 WEC.

shares
comments

Related video

Corvette Racing to contest full WEC in 2022 alongside IMSA GTD Pro
Previous article

Corvette Racing to contest full WEC in 2022 alongside IMSA GTD Pro
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Corvette Racing to contest full WEC in 2022 alongside IMSA GTD Pro
WEC

Corvette Racing to contest full WEC in 2022 alongside IMSA GTD Pro

Chadwick not planning W Series return in 2022
W Series

Chadwick not planning W Series return in 2022

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Bahrain II Plus
WEC

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

Glickenhaus Racing More
Glickenhaus Racing
Glickenhaus "can fight" for Le Mans honours after setting Sunday test pace
Le Mans

Glickenhaus "can fight" for Le Mans honours after setting Sunday test pace

Glickenhaus finalises Le Mans driver roster, Menezes misses out 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Glickenhaus finalises Le Mans driver roster, Menezes misses out

WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza Monza
WEC

WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza

Latest news

Glickenhaus commits to full-season WEC 2022 entry with one car
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus commits to full-season WEC 2022 entry with one car

Corvette Racing to contest full WEC in 2022 alongside IMSA GTD Pro
WEC WEC

Corvette Racing to contest full WEC in 2022 alongside IMSA GTD Pro

Porsche withdraws Bahrain WEC appeal over controversial clash
WEC WEC

Porsche withdraws Bahrain WEC appeal over controversial clash

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen
Video Inside
General General

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Plus

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Plus

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title Plus

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title

In the penultimate round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a better run of tyre wear for Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi brought the Toyota trio its third win from five events, as the #7 squad put one hand on the title. Here's how the first of the WEC's two Bahrain enduros played out

WEC
Nov 1, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Plus

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 Plus

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

OPINION: With four of the five Hypercar entries unproven in a 24-hour race, it would not have been unexpected for at least one of them to suffer serious reliability trouble. That they all managed to make it through the race relatively unscathed, says GARY WATKINS, was something of a surprise.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.