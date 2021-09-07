Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws
WEC News

Hanson stays at United Autosports for 2022 WEC season

By:

Reigning World Endurance Championship LMP2 title-winner Phil Hanson will remain with the United Autosports squad for the 2022 WEC season, the team has announced.

Hanson stays at United Autosports for 2022 WEC season

The news follows on from the revelation last month that United will expand its presence in the WEC's LMP2 class to a two-car entry.

Hanson will continue to share one of United's ORECA 07-Gibsons with Filipe Albuquerque, whose place in the team for 2022 was also confirmed in its most recent announcement, and an unnamed third driver.

That place is currently occupied by silver-rated DTM graduate Fabio Scherer, who replaced Paul di Resta in the United WEC line-up for the 2021 season after Hanson was upgraded from silver to gold status.

United team boss Richard Dean commented: “I am delighted we are able to secure the signing of Phil for his fifth season with United Autosports.

"Phil has grown up with us and it has been a privilege to see him develop into the true professional he is today; a Le Mans winner and a multiple championship winning driver.

"The aim is simple, to be winning races and the WEC championship again in 2022.”

Hanson added: “I’m delighted to be remaining with United Autosports for another season of the FIA WEC in 2022.

"I’m looking forward to what will be my third season of WEC and fourth consecutive year with a team I feel has become my family in motorsport.”

#22 United Autosports USA Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Philip Hanson

#22 United Autosports USA Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Philip Hanson

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

United's second 2022 WEC entry will be shared by American 15-year-old Josh Pierson, who is set to become the youngest-ever driver to contest the Le Mans 24 Hours, and two other to-be-confirmed drivers.

Hanson sits alone in fourth place in the current LMP2 drivers' standings with wins in two of the first three rounds of the season at Spa at Monza, as his team-mates Albuquerque and Scherer were both forced to miss the Portimao race in June.

Any hopes of Hanson and Albuquerque defending the Le Mans 24 Hours class win they scored along with di Resta in 2020 were ended by an alternator problem and further electrical issues, which left them 35 laps down.

shares
comments

Related video

Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws

Previous article

Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

2 h
2
Formula 1

George Russell to drive for Mercedes F1 team in 2022

1 h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

22 h
4
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

1 h
5
Formula 1

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

1 h
Latest news
Hanson stays at United Autosports for 2022 WEC season
WEC

Hanson stays at United Autosports for 2022 WEC season

40m
Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws
WEC

Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws

Sep 3, 2021
Have a go hero: A GT1 legend's Group C one-off
WEC

Have a go hero: A GT1 legend's Group C one-off

Sep 1, 2021
Prema to join WEC LMP2 ranks with Iron Lynx partnership
WEC

Prema to join WEC LMP2 ranks with Iron Lynx partnership

Sep 1, 2021
Watch: This Week with Will Buxton, Le Mans Special Edition
Video Inside
LM

Watch: This Week with Will Buxton, Le Mans Special Edition

Sep 1, 2021
Latest videos
6 Hours of Monza Full Race Highlights 03:09
WEC
Jul 18, 2021

6 Hours of Monza Full Race Highlights

6 Hours of Monza: Qualifying Highlights 03:21
WEC
Jul 17, 2021

6 Hours of Monza: Qualifying Highlights

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8 Unveiling 02:11
WEC
Jul 6, 2021

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8 Unveiling

WEC: Portugal - Race highlights 03:01
WEC
Jun 13, 2021

WEC: Portugal - Race highlights

WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole 01:08
WEC
Jun 12, 2021

WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole

Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri takes pole with new lap record Motegi
Super Formula

Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri takes pole with new lap record

Jarvis: Risi already a match for Le Mans' top LMP2 teams 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Jarvis: Risi already a match for Le Mans' top LMP2 teams

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero Plus
Super Formula

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

More
United Autosports
Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash

Di Resta: 2020 Le Mans win "puts lot of pressure" on United 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Di Resta: 2020 Le Mans win "puts lot of pressure" on United

United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd
Le Mans

United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd

Trending Today

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

George Russell to drive for Mercedes F1 team in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

George Russell to drive for Mercedes F1 team in 2022

Wolff: Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Podcast: Analysing the F1 driver market after Russell, Bottas moves
Formula 1 Formula 1

Podcast: Analysing the F1 driver market after Russell, Bottas moves

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 Plus

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

OPINION: With four of the five Hypercar entries unproven in a 24-hour race, it would not have been unexpected for at least one of them to suffer serious reliability trouble. That they all managed to make it through the race relatively unscathed, says GARY WATKINS, was something of a surprise.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Plus

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness

WEC
Aug 22, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans Plus

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

The rising HubAuto team steps up to GTE Pro at Le Mans this year for an ambitious bid to take on the three works giants – and has every reason to be optimistic of achieving its goal in becoming the first privateer on the podium since 2016

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021
Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Plus

Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally

WEC
Aug 14, 2021

Latest news

Hanson stays at United Autosports for 2022 WEC season
WEC WEC

Hanson stays at United Autosports for 2022 WEC season

Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus: Toyota's Le Mans winning margin shows BoP flaws

Have a go hero: A GT1 legend's Group C one-off
WEC WEC

Have a go hero: A GT1 legend's Group C one-off

Prema to join WEC LMP2 ranks with Iron Lynx partnership
WEC WEC

Prema to join WEC LMP2 ranks with Iron Lynx partnership

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.