Subscribe
Previous / The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps
WEC / Monza News

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

The Glickenhaus Hypercar team has yet to commit to competing in the remaining two rounds of the 2023 World Endurance Championship season.

Gary Watkins
By:
#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Olivier Pla, Nathanael Berthon

The US entrant has revealed that a decision is still pending on its participation in the Fuji and Bahrain races in September and November respectively with its solo full-season Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 Le Mans Hypercar.

It hangs on the Glickenhaus Racing team finding sponsorship to move forward with its programme, according to team founder Jim Glickenhaus.

“We’ve made no decision; we can’t say we will be at Fuji and Bahrain because we are still working on it,” he told Autosport.

“What needs to happen is that we get a serious sponsor that allows us to do the rest of this year and move into 2024, as well as to develop an evo version of the car so that we can remain competitive.

“We are close to doing that, but we’ll either get the backing we need or we won’t.

“I think we have a huge potential that a sponsor would be able to exploit.“

Glickenhaus dropped out of the 2022 WEC this time last year, which followed its most competitive performance since joining the series in 2021 when it lost a clear chance of winning at Monza courtesy of a turbocharger failure.

It didn’t subsequently commit to returning for this year until December.

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Olivier Pla, Nathanael Berthon

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Olivier Pla, Nathanael Berthon

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Glickenhaus insisted that missing the final two races again would not prejudice the team’s chances of gaining a WEC entry next season.

“We remain on good terms with the WEC and we have kept them informed,” he said.

“They have been very supportive of our efforts.”

A decision on the participation of Glickenhaus in the last two races could be imminent.

The freight leaves for the Fuji 6 Hours on 10 September by sea next Wednesday.

Glickenhaus reiterated his stance that competing in the WEC offers less value to his fledgling road car marque, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, than racing in the Nurburgring 24 Hours and the Baja 1000 with the street versions of its SCG004C GT car and Boot off-roader.

It remains too early to talk about drivers for Fuji and Bahrain should the team travel to Asia for the last leg of the WEC, explained Glickenhaus.

He stressed that the Ryan Briscoe remains part of the team even though he was replaced by Nathanael Berthon for last weekend’s Monza 6 Hours.

Briscoe will be on duty for Glickenhaus at this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed where he will drive the 007 owned by HK Motorcars that raced as #709 at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Berthon came into the line-up of #708 alongside Romain Dumas and Olivier Pla at Monza after making his debut with the team in the second car at Le Mans last month.

shares
comments

The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Penske "would love to see" WEC at Indy

Penske "would love to see" WEC at Indy

WEC
Monza

Penske "would love to see" WEC at Indy Penske "would love to see" WEC at Indy

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza

WEC
Monza

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza 10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Glickenhaus Racing More
Glickenhaus Racing
Glickenhaus Le Mans result "like a dream"

Glickenhaus Le Mans result "like a dream"

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Glickenhaus Le Mans result "like a dream" Glickenhaus Le Mans result "like a dream"

Gutierrez joins Glickenhaus for Le Mans as full entry list revealed

Gutierrez joins Glickenhaus for Le Mans as full entry list revealed

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Gutierrez joins Glickenhaus for Le Mans as full entry list revealed Gutierrez joins Glickenhaus for Le Mans as full entry list revealed

DTM champion Gotz in frame for Glickenhaus Le Mans drive

DTM champion Gotz in frame for Glickenhaus Le Mans drive

Le Mans

DTM champion Gotz in frame for Glickenhaus Le Mans drive DTM champion Gotz in frame for Glickenhaus Le Mans drive

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

WEC WEC
Monza

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

F1 Formula 1

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1 Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe