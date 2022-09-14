Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Jota rues lack of FCY that scuppered strategy in WEC Fuji 6 Hours
WEC / Bahrain News

Glickenhaus absent from Bahrain WEC entry list

Glickenhaus is missing from the entry list for this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain, marking its second absence of the 2022 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Glickenhaus absent from Bahrain WEC entry list

The American manufacturer skipped last weekend’s penultimate round at Fuji Speedway in Japan due to cost concerns, but had left the door open to take part in the Bahrain 8 Hours on November 12.

However, as teams prepare to send their cars to the island nation in the Middle East via sea freight, it has now been confirmed that Glickenhaus will not be present for the eight-hour enduro at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Teams in the Hypercar class were originally required to commit to the entire season with at least one car in order to gain an entry, but it subsequently became clear that WEC was going to offer some room for flexibility.

Glickenhaus had made a huge step up in performance and reliability this year and appeared on course for victory in the 6 Hours of Monza after taking pole position, before a drive-through penalty and a turbo failure forced it into retirement. 

Monza turned out to be Glickenhaus’ last race of the season following the team’s decision to skip both flyaway races at Fuji and Bahrain.

Its absence will leave five cars in the top class of the WEC, with the two Toyota GR010 Hybrids and the sole Alpine A480-Gibson again joined by a pair of Peugeot 9X8 LMH cars that made their debuts in Monza in July.

As revealed last week, the new Porsche 963 LMDh car will not make an early debut in Bahrain, with the German manufacturer electing to complete two additional tests in the US instead.

#9 Prema Orlen Team Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2: Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz, Lorenzo Colombo

#9 Prema Orlen Team Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2: Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz, Lorenzo Colombo

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

LMP2 will see the biggest field of any class with a total of 14 cars entered for the bonus-points finale, including the returning ARC Bratislava Oreca that will compete in the Pro-Am sub-division.

Team owner Miroslav Konopka will return to action after missing the Fuji race, but his teammates in the #44 entry are yet to be announced.

Read Also:

Elsewhere, Rene Rast will be back at the wheel of the #31 WRT Oreca after having to skip the Fuji round due to a clash with his primary commitments in the DTM with Abt Audi. Fellow Audi driver Nico Muller will likewise retake his seat at the Vector Sport team after Renger van der Zande stood in for him in Japan last weekend.

There will be the usual five cars in the last race for the GTE Pro class, with Porsche and Ferrari fielding two works entries each and Corvette running a single example of the C8.R.

13 cars will take part in GTE Am, taking the total size of the grid up to 37 cars.

shares
comments
Jota rues lack of FCY that scuppered strategy in WEC Fuji 6 Hours
Previous article

Jota rues lack of FCY that scuppered strategy in WEC Fuji 6 Hours
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Nico Muller to leave Audi as factory driver after 2022 Spa
DTM

Nico Muller to leave Audi as factory driver after 2022

Sainz hits out at 100kg weight increase for Audi's Dakar contender
Dakar

Sainz hits out at 100kg weight increase for Audi's Dakar contender

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Glickenhaus absent from Bahrain WEC entry list
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus absent from Bahrain WEC entry list

Glickenhaus is missing from the entry list for this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain, marking its second absence of the 2022 season.

Jota rues lack of FCY that scuppered strategy in WEC Fuji 6 Hours
WEC WEC

Jota rues lack of FCY that scuppered strategy in WEC Fuji 6 Hours

The Jota LMP2 team lamented a rare lack of full-course yellows or safety car periods in last weekend’s Fuji World Endurance Championship round following its defeat by class rivals WRT.

Alpine's Lapierre disappointed by Toyota deficit, not result at Fuji
WEC WEC

Alpine's Lapierre disappointed by Toyota deficit, not result at Fuji

Alpine driver Nicolas Lapierre says he is disappointed to finish so far behind Toyota in last weekend’s Fuji World Endurance Championship event, even if the team hit its pre-event target.

Ferrari estimates 5000km covered by new Hypercar in testing
WEC WEC

Ferrari estimates 5000km covered by new Hypercar in testing

Ferrari’s new Le Mans Hypercar has already completed approximately 5000km over the course of its first three tests this summer.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.