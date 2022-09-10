WEC Fuji: Toyota locks out front row for home race

Kamui Kobayashi took the pole in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid with a 1m29.234s on his first flying lap.

Brendon Hartley’s first lap in the sister car was a 1m29.285s, before he made a minor improvement to 1m29.254s.

Matthieu Vaxiviere took third position aboard the Alpine A480-Gibson, ending up only two tenths behind the Toyotas on a 1m29.446s.

The two Peugeots were both within a second of the pace in fourth and fifth positions.

A 1m30.00s from Jean-Eric Vergne in the #93 Peugeot 9X8 gave him fourth place, while Loic Duval ended up on a 1m30.152s in #94.

Antonio Felix da Costa took LMP2 pole for the Jota squad with a 1m31.649s aboard the #38 ORECA 07-Gibson LMP2.

That put him half a second up on the pack after the first runs, but the gap was narrowed after all the leading runners went for further runs on a second set of tyres.

Da Costa was unable to improve his time, but Nicklas Nielsen got down to a 1m31.929s in the AF Corse Pro/Am ORECA to take second position.

Robin Frijns had qualified third in the #31 WRT ORECA on a 1m32.059s but had his laptime scratched for a track limits violation, dropping him to fourth behind Ferdinand Habsburg in the sister #41 Realteam by WRT car.

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19 GTE-PRO: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Porsche tops GTE Pro qualifying

Michael Christensen took pole position for Porsche in GTE Pro.

The Dane grabbed the top spot on his first flying lap with a 1m36.371s aboard the #92 Porsche 911 RSR, which ended up nearly two tenths clear of James Calado in the fastest of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.

Calado’s 1m36.566s gave him a similar margin over the second Porsche qualified by Gianmaria Bruni, who posted a 1m36.800s.

Miguel Molina took fourth spot in the second of the Ferraris with a 1m36.851s set on his third flying lap.

Corvette's Nick Tandy brought up the rear of the five-car GTE Pro class on a 1m37.127s.

Ben Keating claimed a third pole of the season in GTE Am aboard the TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GTE, pipping Sarah Bovy in the Iron Dames Ferrari by just five hundredths of a second.

Keating set a 1m39.309s, which compared with Bovy’s 1m39.371s.

Franck Dezoteux took third in the AF-run Spirit of Race Ferrari.

The Fuji 6 Hours, the penultimate round of this year’s WEC, begins at 11:00 local time on Sunday.

