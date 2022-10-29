Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Conway: Sandbagging for Le Mans could cost WEC marques title Next / Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?
WEC / Ferrari Hypercar unveil News

Ferrari launches new 499P Le Mans Hypercar for 2023 WEC

The new Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar that will take the Italian manufacturer back to the pinnacle of sportscar racing in next year’s World Endurance Championship has been named the 499P.

Gary Watkins
By:

The type number of the LMH hybrid prototype was revealed along with the livery in which it will race in the 2023 WEC, as well as the configuration of the car’s internal combustion engine, on its official launch at Imola on Saturday evening.

The 499P nomenclature follows a naming tradition that dates back to the earliest Ferraris: 499 is the capacity in cubic centimetres of one cylinder of the car’s three-litre V6 twin-turbo powerplant, while the ‘P’ stands for prototype.

The LMH’s V6 has the same 120-degree architecture as the engine in the new 296 GT3 launched in July, but is an all-new design.

“It is not the same engine,” said Ferdinando Cannizzo, head of design and development at Ferrari’s Attivita Sportive GT sportscar racing department.

“It is the same architecture as the 296, but it is a stressed engine, which means the structure has to be totally different.

“Selecting the V6 was definitely the right path to follow considering the way our range of road cars is moving - it was natural to go that route.

“But it wasn’t a compromise because a V6 is small, light and very compact: this gives an advantage in packaging, weight distribution and centre of gravity.”

Ferrari 499P

Ferrari 499P

Photo by: Ferrari

The colour scheme in which the 499P was unveiled at Ferrari’s Finali Mondiali - the world finals for its one-make challenge series - tips its hat to the last prototype campaign mounted by the factory.

The predominantly red livery with yellow trimming is reminiscent of the lead Ferrari 312PB entered through the 1972 and ’73 World Championship for Makes seasons for Jacky Ickx, Brian Redman and Arturo Merzario among others.

Ferrari won the WCM, the forerunner of today’s WEC, with the three-litre Group 5 car in the first of those years.

One of the two 499Ps to be run under the Ferrari AF Corse banner in 2023 will carry the race number #50 to mark the half century since the marque’s withdrawal as a factory from front-line sportscar racing and its last bid for outright honours at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The second car will carry #51, a symbolic number for Ferrari in GT racing.

The four GTE Pro drivers’ titles claimed by Ferrari since the rebirth of the WEC in 2012 have all been won by the #51 entry fielded by the AF Corse factory team.

Ferrari sportscar racing boss Antonello Coletta described the Ferrari 499P “as a tribute to our past and a manifesto for our future”.

“The 499 confirms our commitment to endurance racing, which is part of our history and part of a tradition of using this kind of competition to test new technologies," he said.

Ferrari 499P complete with #50 number

Ferrari 499P complete with #50 number

Photo by: Ferrari

The LMH rules have allowed the 499P to be given a look that makes it recognisably a Ferrari.

“When I see this car, it is clearly a Ferrari,” said Cannizzo.

He explained that the twin rear wing set-up had “been quite interesting for Centro Stile [Ferrari’s styling department] because they could play a little bit with our ideas”.

The lower element incorporates the rear lights in a single bar running the width of the wing.

No drivers have been announced for the LMH WEC programme, but Coletta reiterated Ferrari’s intention to fill the six WEC LMH seats from its existing pool of GT drivers.

“The choice of drivers will be from the Ferrari family,” he said.

“We have very consistent drivers in the GT family; 100% the choice will be from inside our house.”

Ferrari has so far completed more than 12,000km of testing on two 499P chassis.

Homologation of the car is expected to be completed by the end of this year ahead of the 499P’s race debut in the opening round of next year’s WEC, the Sebring 1000 Miles in March.

shares
comments

Related video

Conway: Sandbagging for Le Mans could cost WEC marques title
Previous article

Conway: Sandbagging for Le Mans could cost WEC marques title
Next article

Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?

Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Ferrari testing with two 499P Le Mans Hypercars from early stage Ferrari Hypercar unveil
Video Inside
WEC

Ferrari testing with two 499P Le Mans Hypercars from early stage

How the returning motorsport ‘Olympics’ is aiming to make its mark
General

How the returning motorsport ‘Olympics’ is aiming to make its mark

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus
Historics

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Latest news

Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to ‘constant’ disrespect
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to ‘constant’ disrespect

Max Verstappen says his boycott of Sky's Formula 1 coverage in Mexico was in response to the "constant" disrespect he has faced this year and he is "not tolerating it anymore."

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Bell claims win to make last-gasp advance to playoff final
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Bell claims win to make last-gasp advance to playoff final

Christopher Bell cemented himself into the NASCAR Cup playoffs with a last-gasp victory at Martinsville, as Ross Chastain's outrageous wall-ride put him into the final four at Denny Hamlin's expense.

Hamilton: Red Bull "too fast" for Mercedes to beat in F1 Mexican GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull "too fast" for Mercedes to beat in F1 Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton conceded that Red Bull was "too fast" for Mercedes to beat in Formula 1's Mexican Grand Prix, after its hopes of a strategic victory failed to pay off.

F1 Mexican GP: Verstappen cruises to record 14th victory of 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Mexican GP: Verstappen cruises to record 14th victory of 2022

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton in a lifeless 2022 Mexican Formula 1 Grand Prix, after Mercedes’ alternative tyre strategy against Red Bull did not pay off.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.