All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WEC

Aston Martin Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar completes shakedown test

Aston Martin's Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar completes maiden shakedown test as preparations for 2025 debut ramp up

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Aston Martin Valkyrie

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Photo by: Aston Martin

The Aston Martin Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar that will compete for outright honours in the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship next year has undertaken its first test.

A shakedown by the Valkyrie AMR-LMH was undertaken earlier this month without bodywork ahead of the start of proper testing in the next few weeks in its definitive form.

The run was described as a “systems check” by Ian James, team principal of the Heart of Racing squad that will field the Valkyrie AMR-LMH in both the Hypercar class in WEC and GTP in IMSA from 2025.

He confirmed that the V12-powered Aston ran as “a spine without bodywork”.

“It was just a short test to check that the drivetrain, the braking system and everything is working properly before we start testing with the completed car,” James told Autosport.

“That should be in the next couple of weeks if everything goes to plan.”

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Photo by: Aston Martin

The location of the test has not been divulged, though James confirmed that it was not on a proper race circuit and that the running was only in a straightline.

He did reveal, however, that driving duties were handed to former Aston Martin factory racer Stefan Mucke.

The German was brought in a result of a lack of availability of a suitable driver from Aston’s factory roster, James explained.

Mucke has close links with the Multimatic organisation, which is a key partner in development and the running of the AMR-LMH, from his stint as part of its GTE Pro WEC squad with the Ford GT run under the Ganassi banner in 2016-19.

A shakedown this month for Aston’s first contender for overall honours at the Le Mans 24 Hours since 2011 means the Valkyrie programme remains on schedule ahead of its projected race debut at next January’s Daytona 24 Hours IMSA season-opener.

Aston earmarked a start to its test programme early in quarter three of this year on the launch of the car last October.

Watch: Aston Martin's Hypercar: Back in Top Class Endurance Racing

Initial running will be centred on one AMR-LMH in Europe before a second chassis is brought on stream for testing in the USA at IMSA circuits late in the year.

“We will be focusing on one test car to start with in Europe, and once we get over a certain threshold in mileage we will put one test car in the US and one in Europe,” said Aston head of endurance motorsport Adam Carter in May.

Aston undertook two tests early in the year with the Valkyrie AMR Pro track day car from which the LMH has been developed.

Read Also:

The runs at Silverstone and Portimao were focused on data acquisition and software testing.

Aston and Heart of Racing confirmed last month that it has expanded its initial WEC programme from one to two cars in line with the new rule mandating two entries from factory teams in Hypercar.

A single car is planned in IMSA.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Toyota issued suspended WEC fine for BOP comments
Next article Porsche customer Proton eyeing second car in WEC and IMSA

Top Comments

Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Porsche customer Proton eyeing second car in WEC and IMSA

Porsche customer Proton eyeing second car in WEC and IMSA

WEC
Porsche customer Proton eyeing second car in WEC and IMSA
Ferrari laments "helplessness" in WEC battle with Toyota in Brazil

Ferrari laments "helplessness" in WEC battle with Toyota in Brazil

WEC
Interlagos
Ferrari laments "helplessness" in WEC battle with Toyota in Brazil
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

Plus
Plus
WEC
Interlagos
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination
Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
Is Aston Martin over its 2024 F1 blip?

Is Aston Martin over its 2024 F1 blip?

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Is Aston Martin over its 2024 F1 blip?
Why F1 upgrade stumbles have become twice as costly

Why F1 upgrade stumbles have become twice as costly

Formula 1
Why F1 upgrade stumbles have become twice as costly
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Latest news

Ferrari brings modified version of new car floor to Hungarian GP

Ferrari brings modified version of new car floor to Hungarian GP

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Ferrari brings modified version of new car floor to Hungarian GP
How to watch WRC's Rally Latvia: schedule, line-up and more

How to watch WRC's Rally Latvia: schedule, line-up and more

WRC WRC
Rally Latvia
How to watch WRC's Rally Latvia: schedule, line-up and more
Why Iowa’s big winner could overhaul Palou in IndyCar title chase

Why Iowa’s big winner could overhaul Palou in IndyCar title chase

INDY IndyCar
Toronto
Why Iowa’s big winner could overhaul Palou in IndyCar title chase
Formula 1 drivers with the most wins at a single circuit

Formula 1 drivers with the most wins at a single circuit

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Formula 1 drivers with the most wins at a single circuit

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

Plus
Plus
WEC
Interlagos
By Gary Watkins
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Plus
Plus
WEC
By Ben Vinel
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Autosport Staff
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe