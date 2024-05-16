All Series
WEC

Aston Martin prepared to run two Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercars in WEC 2025

Aston Martin is ready to step up to run two Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercars in next year’s World Endurance Championship if demanded by the regulations.

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Aston Martin Valkyrie

Photo by: Aston Martin

The British manufacturer’s head of endurance, Adam Carter, explained that it would adapt to the proposed rule requiring factory entrants in the Hypercar division to field two entries if necessary.

Aston Martin and partner team Heart of Racing announced one-car programmes with the Valkyrie for both the WEC and the IMSA SportsCar Championship last October, but since then it has emerged that the WEC is planning to mandate two cars for factories in 2025.

“We fully support what WEC is doing as the championship grows,” said Carter.

“We are committed to the programme: we will review what comes with the regulations and adapt to that.

“It is all speculation at this point until the regulations are clear and we will make an announcement in due course.”

It appears certain that the two-car rule will come into effect next year, though it remains subject to approval by the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council.

The expectation is that Heart of Racing would field two Valkyries in WEC, though Carter wouldn’t confirm this when questioned.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: Paul Foster

But he did confirm that the IMSA programme with the US entrant will be unaffected by any regulatory requirements in the WEC.

The Valkyrie LMH is still on target for a track debut before the end of the second quarter - the timeline revealed on the launch of the project.

“It will be right at the back end of the second quarter — everything is on target — and then we will start track testing in July,” explained Carter.

Initial testing will be centred on one car running in Europe before a second car is brought on stream for testing in the USA at IMSA circuits late in the year.

“We will be focusing on one test car to start with in Europe, and once we get over a certain threshold in mileage we will put one test car in the US and one in Europe,” said Carter.

Carter also confirmed that testing with the AMR Pro trackday version of the Valkyrie, out of which the new LMH is being developed, has now concluded.

Photo by: Aston Martin

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Photo by: Aston Martin

A programme focused on systems, software and data acquisition incorporated one run at Silverstone in January and a further two days at Portimao in April.

Heart of Racing’s new base in Brackley is already up and running and Carter described Multimatic Motorsport, which developed the AMR Pro after the original Valkyrie LMH was stillborn in 2020, as a “service provider” for Heart of Racing.

“Ultimately it will be Multimatic staffing it, but it will be a Heart of Racing team,” he explained.

Gary Watkins
Aston Martin Racing
