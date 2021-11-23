Tickets Subscribe
Sydney Supercars cancellation explained as fans refunded
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Van Gisbergen: Sealing Supercars title boosts Bathurst 1000 chances

By:

Shane van Gisbergen says he can have a proper crack at defending his Bathurst 1000 crown now that his second Supercars title has been secured with a round to spare.

Van Gisbergen: Sealing Supercars title boosts Bathurst 1000 chances

The Kiwi wrapped up the 2021 title in Sydney last weekend, the Sunday wash-out leaving his 349-point lead unassailable heading to the season-closing Bathurst 1000.

Reflecting on the ramifications of having the title sewn up early, van Gisbergen reckons it's a big boost for his hopes of a second consecutive Bathurst win together with endurance co-driver Garth Tander.

He says the pair can now run a more aggressive strategy to go for victory, rather than needing to be conservative to bank enough points for the title.

"None, anymore," said van Gisbergen when asked about the pressure of Bathurst.

"It's good, I can relax about it now. I can have a couple days to let this soak in and then focus on Bathurst.

"I think the most relieved guy is Garth. It's tough for the co-drivers, they haven't done enough miles, any of them. For him to just go and do his own prep and build up as he goes... even in the race he can get more comfortable and focus on winning.

"For us, we're not going to have to strategise around staying out of trouble. We are going there purely for the race win with both cars.

"It will be more intense, probably, going for the win. But it will be more enjoyable."

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images

Van Gisbergen and Tander will head to the Mountain as one of the outright favourites.

Team-mates Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes will also be in the hunt at what will be Whincup's farewell as a full-time driver.

The group of pre-race favourites will also include in-form Anton De Pasquale and Dick Johnson Racing co-driver Tony D'Alberto, while Tickford's Cam Waters was the pacesetter at last year's Great Race.

The Bathurst 1000 week kicks off on 30 November with the race itself on 5 December.

2021 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Team Primary Driver Co-driver Car
Dick Johnson Racing Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT
Dick Johnson Racing Will Davison Alex Davison Ford Mustang GT
Triple Eight Race Engineering Jamie Whincup Craig Lowndes Holden ZB Commodore
Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander Holden ZB Commodore
Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Russell Ingall Holden ZB Commodore
Tickford Racing Jack Le Brocq Zak Best Ford Mustang GT
Tickford Racing Cam Waters James Moffat Ford Mustang GT
Tickford Racing James Courtney Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT
Blanchard Racing Team Tim Slade Tim Blanchard Ford Mustang GT
Erebus Motorsport Will Brown Jack Perkins Holden ZB Commodore
Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki David Russell Holden ZB Commodore
Team 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso Holden ZB Commodore
Team 18 Scott Pye James Golding Holden ZB Commodore
Walkinshaw Andretti United Bryce Fullwood Warren Luff Holden ZB Commodore
Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Lee Holdsworth Holden ZB Commodore
Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith David Wall Holden ZB Commodore
Brad Jones Racing Nick Percat Dale Wood Holden ZB Commodore
Brad Jones Racing Todd Hazelwood Dean Fiore Holden ZB Commodore
Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Chris Pither Holden ZB Commodore
Kelly Grove Racing Andre Heimgartner Matt Campbell Ford Mustang GT
Kelly Grove Racing David Reynolds Luke Youlden Ford Mustang GT
Team Sydney Fabian Coulthard Jonathon Webb Holden ZB Commodore
Team Sydney Garry Jacobson Dylan O’Keeffe Holden ZB Commodore
Matt Stone Racing Jake Kostecki Kurt Kostecki Holden ZB Commodore
Matt Stone Racing Zane Goddard Jayden Ojeda Holden ZB Commodore
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
