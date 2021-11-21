Tickets Subscribe
Supercars Sydney: Van Gisbergen wins wild opener to close in on title
Supercars / Sydney IV News

Supercars Sydney: Finale declared, van Gisbergen crowned 2021 champion

By:

Shane van Gisbergen has secured the 2021 Supercars title after the final race at Sydney Motorsport Park was declared due to bad weather.

The Triple Eight driver just needed to finish within 49 points of teammate Jamie Whincup in today's 250-kilometre race to claim the 2021 crown.

That proved to be easier than expected, Supercars officials calling off the race after just a handful of laps behind the safety car due to bad weather.

The non-result means van Gisbergen will head to Bathurst next week with an unassailable points lead.

He won't be formally crowned champion until after the Great Race, though, due to the unlikely event he's slapped with a points penalty.

Van Gisbergen also claimed the Sydney Cup and the $25,000 prize money.

"It sucks we couldn't put on a show but it's been an awesome time [in Sydney]," said van Gisbergen.

"It's super cool to win another championship, I'm over the moon.

"We haven't been fast enough [at Sydney Motorsport Park] but we've got results and been consistent. Less mistake than others. We had one bad but the rest of them we were always up there.

"I can't thank the team enough, it's been an awesome season. Our cars have been really strong almost everywhere. I'm super stoked."

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Van Gisbergen set up his title-winning season with a remarkable run of form early in the season.

He won the first six races of the season, four of those coming just weeks after he broke his collarbone in a mountain bike crash.

The Kiwi has been in cruise control in terms of the title fight ever since, able to keep closest rival, teammate Jamie Whincup, at arm's length.

He has won a total of 14 races and has been on the podium in 23 of the 29 races so far this season.

Nick Percat, meanwhile, was denied the opportunity to properly start today's race from pole position.

The BJR driver led the field behind the safety car for five laps until the race was red flagged and the field called into pitlane.

They sat there for some time until officials decided to abandon the race due to standing water on the circuit following a day of consistent rain.

Earlier the Super2 race had been red flagged and not restarted after several drivers went off in the first few laps.

The 2021 Supercars season will conclude with the Bathurst 1000 on 5 December.

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
