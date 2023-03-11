Triple Eight Supercars protest decision deferred until Sunday
The Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaros that dominated the opening Supercars round at Newcastle have been protested - but a decision on the outcome has been deferred until Sunday.
The Red Bull Camaros controlled the season opener in Newcastle earlier on Saturday, with Shane van Gisbergen leading home Broc Feeney in the 250-kilometre race.
However, a protest has since been lodged over both cars by the rival Tickford Racing squad - which finished third in the race with the Ford Mustang driven by Cam Waters - while Walkinshaw Andretti United has also protested van Gisbergen.
The protests are believed to be related to dry ice being added to the driver’s side of the car during a pitstop.
Driver cooling devices using dry ice are required to be mounted in the passenger side of the car by the technical rules.
A hearing has concluded in the Newcastle paddock, however governing body Motorsport Australia has advised a decision won’t be made until Sunday.
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Photo by: Edge Photographics
“Motorsport Australia can confirm protests were received from Tickford Racing against cars 88 and 97, and Walkinshaw Andretti United against 97,” read an update from Motorsport Australia.
“The deputy race directors also alleged a technical breach of C16.2 regarding the driver cooling system on cars 88 and 97.
“A stewards hearing has now concluded, with stewards now deliberating.
“A decision will be handed down tomorrow morning.”
The frontrunning Camaros were held in parc ferme after the race amid the potential technical breaches.
It is also thought that Triple Eight traditionally uses an electric cooling system rather than a dry ice system.
Triple Eight declined to comment on the matter when approached by Autosport.
Cabin heat has been an issue for Triple Eight this weekend, with van Gisbergen promoting category-wide changes to the heat shielding rules after practice on Friday.
That stance was largely based on concerns over his feet burning on the pedals.
