Subscribe
Previous / Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen dominates first Gen3 race
Supercars / Newcastle News

Triple Eight Supercars protest decision deferred until Sunday

The Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaros that dominated the opening Supercars round at Newcastle have been protested - but a decision on the outcome has been deferred until Sunday.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Triple Eight Supercars protest decision deferred until Sunday

The Red Bull Camaros controlled the season opener in Newcastle earlier on Saturday, with Shane van Gisbergen leading home Broc Feeney in the 250-kilometre race.

However, a protest has since been lodged over both cars by the rival Tickford Racing squad - which finished third in the race with the Ford Mustang driven by Cam Waters - while Walkinshaw Andretti United has also protested van Gisbergen.

The protests are believed to be related to dry ice being added to the driver’s side of the car during a pitstop.

Driver cooling devices using dry ice are required to be mounted in the passenger side of the car by the technical rules.

A hearing has concluded in the Newcastle paddock, however governing body Motorsport Australia has advised a decision won’t be made until Sunday.

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

“Motorsport Australia can confirm protests were received from Tickford Racing against cars 88 and 97, and Walkinshaw Andretti United against 97,” read an update from Motorsport Australia.

“The deputy race directors also alleged a technical breach of C16.2 regarding the driver cooling system on cars 88 and 97.

“A stewards hearing has now concluded, with stewards now deliberating.

“A decision will be handed down tomorrow morning.”

The frontrunning Camaros were held in parc ferme after the race amid the potential technical breaches.

It is also thought that Triple Eight traditionally uses an electric cooling system rather than a dry ice system.

Triple Eight declined to comment on the matter when approached by Autosport.

Cabin heat has been an issue for Triple Eight this weekend, with van Gisbergen promoting category-wide changes to the heat shielding rules after practice on Friday.

That stance was largely based on concerns over his feet burning on the pedals.

shares
comments

Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen dominates first Gen3 race
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen dominates first Gen3 race

Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen dominates first Gen3 race

Supercars
Newcastle

Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen dominates first Gen3 race Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen dominates first Gen3 race

Ford explains Supercars engine parity stance

Ford explains Supercars engine parity stance

Supercars
Newcastle

Ford explains Supercars engine parity stance Ford explains Supercars engine parity stance

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Triple Eight Racing More
Triple Eight Racing
Triple Eight launches first full GT racing campaign with Mercedes

Triple Eight launches first full GT racing campaign with Mercedes

GT

Triple Eight launches first full GT racing campaign with Mercedes Triple Eight launches first full GT racing campaign with Mercedes

Triple Eight British Touring Car Championship team ceases to exist

Triple Eight British Touring Car Championship team ceases to exist

BTCC

Triple Eight British Touring Car Championship team ceases to exist Triple Eight British Touring Car Championship team ceases to exist

Triple Eight to Bathurst 12 Hour with Mercedes for Supercars trio

Triple Eight to Bathurst 12 Hour with Mercedes for Supercars trio

GT

Triple Eight to Bathurst 12 Hour with Mercedes for Supercars trio Triple Eight to Bathurst 12 Hour with Mercedes for Supercars trio

Latest news

WEC Prologue: Toyota heads Cadillac in opening Sebring session

WEC Prologue: Toyota heads Cadillac in opening Sebring session

WEC WEC
Sebring Prologue

WEC Prologue: Toyota heads Cadillac in opening Sebring session WEC Prologue: Toyota heads Cadillac in opening Sebring session

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

INDY IndyCar

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams? Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Tom Howard

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.