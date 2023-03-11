Subscribe
Previous / Triple Eight Supercars protest decision deferred until Sunday Next / Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen wins tense Sunday race
Supercars / Newcastle News

Triple Eight Camaros disqualified from Supercars 1-2 for tech breach

The Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaros have been stripped of their 1-2 finish in the opening race of the Supercars Newcastle event for a technical breach.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Triple Eight Camaros disqualified from Supercars 1-2 for tech breach

Rivals Tickford Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United protested the two Red Bull-backed Camaros following Saturday's season opener in which Shane van Gisbergen headed home team-mate Broc Feeney.

The protest was based on a potentially illegal driver cooling system, which came to light when TV cameras spotted dry ice being filled in the driver's side door during stops.

Driver cooling systems are required by the rules to be mounted to the passenger side of the car.

The system is related to helmet cooling, which isn't included as part of the electric Chill Out system used by Triple Eight.

A hearing was held on Saturday night with Motorsport Australia issuing its decision on Sunday morning.

"Motorsport Australia stewards have handed down their decision regarding cars #88 and #97 following the opening Supercars race at the Newcastle 500," read the stewards' statement.

"The decision was released on Sunday morning, following separate protests from Tickford Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United and a Saturday evening stewards’ hearing.

"The deputy race directors also alleged a technical breach of C16.2 regarding the driver cooling system.

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

"With deliberations now complete, stewards have confirmed both Triple Eight cars have been disqualified from race one of the Newcastle 500."

Triple Eight has since appealed the decision and is arguing that permission had been sought, and verbally given, for the system by Supercars head of motorsport Adrian Burgess.

Cabin heat has been a prevalent issue with the new Gen3 cars in Newcastle, with van Gisbergen leading calls for better heat shielding, which was implemented, on Friday night.

Will Brown and David Reynolds, meanwhile, were among the drivers to struggle with heat during Saturday's race.

Van Gisbergen was also late to the podium, which he later attributed to heat exhaustion.

The exclusion of the T8 cars means Cameron Waters is the winner of the opening race of the Gen3 era ahead of Chaz Mostert and Brodie Kostecki.

shares
comments

Triple Eight Supercars protest decision deferred until Sunday

Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen wins tense Sunday race
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Why van Gisbergen shut down media questions

Why van Gisbergen shut down media questions

Supercars
Newcastle

Why van Gisbergen shut down media questions Why van Gisbergen shut down media questions

Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen wins tense Sunday race

Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen wins tense Sunday race

Supercars
Newcastle

Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen wins tense Sunday race Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen wins tense Sunday race

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

More
Shane van Gisbergen
Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen dominates first Gen3 race

Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen dominates first Gen3 race

Supercars
Newcastle

Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen dominates first Gen3 race Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen dominates first Gen3 race

Racing through injury: What Stroll can learn from past cases

Racing through injury: What Stroll can learn from past cases

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Racing through injury: What Stroll can learn from past cases Racing through injury: What Stroll can learn from past cases

Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023

Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023

Supercars

Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023 Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023

Triple Eight Race Engineering More
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Stanaway to join Whincup for Triple Eight debut at Bathurst 12 Hour

Stanaway to join Whincup for Triple Eight debut at Bathurst 12 Hour

GT

Stanaway to join Whincup for Triple Eight debut at Bathurst 12 Hour Stanaway to join Whincup for Triple Eight debut at Bathurst 12 Hour

Number 1 returns to Supercars grid as part of Holden tribute

Number 1 returns to Supercars grid as part of Holden tribute

Supercars
Adelaide

Number 1 returns to Supercars grid as part of Holden tribute Number 1 returns to Supercars grid as part of Holden tribute

Van Gisbergen not ready to commit to Supercars future

Van Gisbergen not ready to commit to Supercars future

Supercars
Queensland

Van Gisbergen not ready to commit to Supercars future Van Gisbergen not ready to commit to Supercars future

Latest news

WEC Prologue: Toyota ends Sebring test on top from Cadillac

WEC Prologue: Toyota ends Sebring test on top from Cadillac

WEC WEC
Sebring Prologue

WEC Prologue: Toyota ends Sebring test on top from Cadillac WEC Prologue: Toyota ends Sebring test on top from Cadillac

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage

WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage

WEC WEC
Sebring Prologue

WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Tom Howard

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.