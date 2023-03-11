Subscribe
Previous / Ford explains Supercars engine parity stance Next / Triple Eight Supercars protest decision deferred until Sunday
Supercars / Newcastle Race report

Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen dominates first Gen3 race

Shane van Gisbergen led a dominant Triple Eight Chevrolet 1-2 in the opening race of the Gen3 Supercars era in Newcastle.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars Newcastle: Van Gisbergen dominates first Gen3 race

The reigning series champion made light work of the first ever Gen3 contest, leading the second two stints to come home ahead of Broc Feeney by more than 14 seconds.

Cam Waters and Chaz Mostert put Ford's Mustang third and fourth at the end of the 250-kilometre affair.

It was Brodie Kostecki that led the way in the first stint after making a smart start from pole.

The Erebus Chevrolet driver controlled the controlled a see-sawing battle among the top five as he led Waters, Triple Eight pair Feeney and van Gisbergen, and Tim Slade.

By the 15-lap mark, van Gisbergen got past Feeney and was able to start piling pressure onto Waters.

He couldn't find a way through, though, the top of the order remaining intact until the first round of stops was kicked off by Feeney on lap 28.

Waters and Slade pitted two laps later, the latter's charge slowed significantly by a wheel nut issue during his stop.

Leader Kostecki hit the lane on the following lap, the Coca-Cola Camaro re-emerging behind Waters and Feeney.

Van Gisbergen then stopped a lap later, jumping the lot as he took over the effective lead of the race.

The reigning champion continued to head Waters, Feeney and Kostecki across the second stint, which Kostecki brought to a close when he hit the lane for his second stop on lap 56.

Feeney did likewise a lap later, a shorter fill help him leapfrog Waters for second place as the Tickford Mustang stopped a lap later.

Somewhat predictably, van Gisbergen then ran long, not making his second stop until lap 65 of the 95.

Van Gisbergen was able to resume with the lead, the margin over Feeney initially 3.5s.

He was then able to romp away from his team-mate across the final stint to cross the finish line with a whopping 14s up his sleeve.

Podium: Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Chevrolet, second place Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Chevrolet, third place Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford

Podium: Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Chevrolet, second place Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Chevrolet, third place Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford

Photo by: Edge Photographics

"I have to thank the team; 1-2 first race out," said van Gisbergen.

"I haven't been comfortable in this car and the team has done everything it can to make it better for me.

"I feel like a wobbler driving the thing, but the team has given us two great cars. Tomorrow will be tough. We've got to come back and do it again."

Feeney and Waters rounded out the podium, while Kostecki continued to fade as the race wore on.

He never recovered after dropping to fourth in the first round of stops, before finding himself in a heated battle with Mostert over fourth spot in the final stint.

The pair raced hard for several laps before Mostert finally got under Kostecki on the exit of Turn 1 on lap 80, which set him up to complete the pass into Turn 2.

That left Mostert clear to cruise home to fourth ahead of Kostecki, who was followed home by team-mate Will Brown, who worked his way forward from 11th on the grid.

Andre Heimgartner finished seventh ahead of Mark Winterbottom, Scott Pye and James Courtney.

David Reynolds saw a potential top five result go begging with a slow second stop with what looked to be a wheel issue, the Grove Racing driver ending up 12th.

His team-mate Matt Payne finished 14th to become the best of the rookies in the field.

It was a tough day out for Dick Johnson Racing, Will Davison the best of the Shell Fords in 13th. Anton De Pasquale found himself facing backwards early in the race after tangling with Todd Hazelwood and came home 18th.

Another driver to have a shocker was Nick Percat, the Walkinshaw Ford driver making good early progress from 21st on the grid before a brake issue took him out of the race. He was the only driver not classified.

shares
comments

Ford explains Supercars engine parity stance

Triple Eight Supercars protest decision deferred until Sunday
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Triple Eight Supercars protest decision deferred until Sunday

Triple Eight Supercars protest decision deferred until Sunday

Supercars
Newcastle

Triple Eight Supercars protest decision deferred until Sunday Triple Eight Supercars protest decision deferred until Sunday

Ford explains Supercars engine parity stance

Ford explains Supercars engine parity stance

Supercars
Newcastle

Ford explains Supercars engine parity stance Ford explains Supercars engine parity stance

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

More
Shane van Gisbergen
Racing through injury: What Stroll can learn from past cases

Racing through injury: What Stroll can learn from past cases

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Racing through injury: What Stroll can learn from past cases Racing through injury: What Stroll can learn from past cases

Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023

Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023

Supercars

Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023 Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023

Number 1 returns to Supercars grid as part of Holden tribute

Number 1 returns to Supercars grid as part of Holden tribute

Supercars
Adelaide

Number 1 returns to Supercars grid as part of Holden tribute Number 1 returns to Supercars grid as part of Holden tribute

Triple Eight Race Engineering More
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Stanaway to join Whincup for Triple Eight debut at Bathurst 12 Hour

Stanaway to join Whincup for Triple Eight debut at Bathurst 12 Hour

GT

Stanaway to join Whincup for Triple Eight debut at Bathurst 12 Hour Stanaway to join Whincup for Triple Eight debut at Bathurst 12 Hour

Van Gisbergen not ready to commit to Supercars future

Van Gisbergen not ready to commit to Supercars future

Supercars
Queensland

Van Gisbergen not ready to commit to Supercars future Van Gisbergen not ready to commit to Supercars future

Supercars legend Lowndes to share Bathurst 1000 wildcard with rising star

Supercars legend Lowndes to share Bathurst 1000 wildcard with rising star

Supercars
Bathurst

Supercars legend Lowndes to share Bathurst 1000 wildcard with rising star Supercars legend Lowndes to share Bathurst 1000 wildcard with rising star

Latest news

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

INDY IndyCar

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams? Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon

Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Tom Howard

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.