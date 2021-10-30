Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes pole on series' return
Supercars / Sydney Race report

Sydney Supercars: Dominant De Pasquale wins opener

By:

Anton De Pasquale converted his sublime Australian Supercars form at Sydney Motorsport Park into an opening race win under lights as the series held its first race in three months.

Sydney Supercars: Dominant De Pasquale wins opener

The Dick Johnson Racing ace made light work of the first 32-lapper of the weekend, the first Supercars race held since Townsville in July due to a COVID-19 hiatus, turning pole into a dominant lights-to-flag win.

Championship leader Shane van Gisbergen, who made good early headway from sixth on the grid, did his best to challenge De Pasquale with an overcut strategy.

But even stopping four laps later didn't give him the pace to run De Pasquale down in the second stint as the 26-year-old romped home to win by five seconds.

"That was good, it was good fun," said De Pasquale.

"It's always fun at night. It was quite a good battle with Will [Davison] into Turns 1 and 2 and there guys delivered me an awesome car. It was good to convert this one."

Behind van Gisbergen, there was a thrilling late battle for the last spot on the podium.

Nick Percat found himself running third mid-way through the second stint, but under significant pressure from Erebus pair Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown, who had both taken on four new tyres rather than two during their stops.

Percat's stubborn defence held out until the penultimate lap when Kostecki finally found his way past, demoting the #8 BJR Holden to fourth place.

Percat did manage to hold off Brown, who was unlucky not to be well clear in third place based on his opening stint.

The rookie had run second until late in the first stint when he was passed by van Gisbergen, and then lost more positions in his stop when a crew member dropped a wheel nut.

Fighting back to fifth was, in that context, an impressive effort.

Will Davison, Dick Johnson Racing

Will Davison, Dick Johnson Racing

Photo by: Dick Johnson Racing

Chaz Mostert finished sixth ahead of De Pasquale's team-mate Will Davison, who actually made the best start out of any of the front-runners, but with nowhere to go past De Pasquale and Brown on the first lap ran wide.

That cost him critical momentum, Davison swiftly losing a heap of places and never finding his way back to the front group. 

David Reynolds finished eighth, Jamie Whincup ninth and Tim Slade 10th.

Sydney Supercars Race 1 results (32 laps):

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT -  
2 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 5.159 5.160
3 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 10.389 10.389
4 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 10.963 10.964
5 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 11.676 11.677
6 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 16.936 16.936
7 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 18.520 18.520
8 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 22.593 22.594
9 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 22.811 22.812
10 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 27.515 27.516
11 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 36.614 36.615
12 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 37.136 37.137
13 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 37.958 37.958
14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 38.592 38.593
15 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 38.798 38.798
16 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 41.789 41.790
17 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 43.892 43.893
18 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 45.061 45.062
19 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 45.233 45.233
20 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 45.382 45.382
21 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 45.572 45.573
22 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 53.908 53.909
23 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 56.952 56.952
24 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1'00.728 1'00.729
View full results
shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes pole on series' return
Previous article

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes pole on series' return
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes pole on series' return Sydney
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes pole on series' return

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal
Supercars

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus
Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Anton De Pasquale More
Anton De Pasquale
New DJR signing De Pasquale enjoys 'faultless' shakedown at QR
Supercars

New DJR signing De Pasquale enjoys 'faultless' shakedown at QR

DJR signs Davison and De Pasquale for 2021 Supercars season
Supercars

DJR signs Davison and De Pasquale for 2021 Supercars season

Darwin Supercars: De Pasquale claims maiden win in opener
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: De Pasquale claims maiden win in opener

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: Dominant De Pasquale wins opener
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Dominant De Pasquale wins opener

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes pole on series' return
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes pole on series' return

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes Friday practice top spot clean sweep
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes Friday practice top spot clean sweep

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.