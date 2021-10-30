Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal
Supercars / Sydney Qualifying report

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes pole on series' return

By:

Dick Johnson Racing's Anton De Pasquale dominated the Top 10 Shootout at Sydney Motorsport Park to score pole position as Supercars returned to action after an enforced three-month break.

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes pole on series' return

Following back-to-back weekends at Townsville in July, the Supercars championship was put on hiatus due to COVID-19 outbreaks in Australia, culminating in the Bathurst 1000 being rearranged to form the season finale on 5 December.

On the series' return in Sydney, DJR driver De Pasquale has been on blistering form this weekend and the provisional polesitter continued his devastating form in the single-lap dash for pole, gapping a tight battle behind him by more than half a second.

He has now topped every session so far this weekend and will start tonight's opening sprint race as the overwhelming favourite for a second victory in DJR colours after winning the second race at the Bend.

"It's always good when you go any the end [of the Shootout], the track is cooling off is you've got the best of both worlds," he said.

"But the car was in a good window right out of the truck, that's the best we've rolled out the car all year. We're just in the window so we can find tune it. We want to execute in the race tonight."

Will Brown put in a masterful performance, the Erebus rookie going from fifth in regular qualifying to a spot on the front row of the grid.

"I knew it was a pretty good lap, I was pretty pumped," he said. "But I got my arse handed to me by [Anton]. Five-tenths!

"But's it's cool to be starting from the front row. We'll be having a crack, I'm out there to try and win a race."

Anton De Pasquale, Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang

Anton De Pasquale, Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

De Pasquale's team-mate Will Davison and Nick Percat ended up on the second row, ahead of Brodie Kostecki and series leader Shane van Gisbergen, who was somewhat underwhelming in the Shootout.

The back end of the Top 10 was largely unchanged from regular qualifying, with Cam Waters seventh, Jamie Whincup eighth, Chaz Mostert ninth and Tim Slade 10th.

Today's race starts at 7:10pm local time.

Syndey Supercars Qualifying Result:

Cla Driver Car Time
1 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1'28.077
2 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.605
3 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'28.618
4 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.690
5 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.702
6 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.729
7 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'28.811
8 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.182
9 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.194
10 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1'29.608
11 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1'29.567
12 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1'29.582
13 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.640
14 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.679
15 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1'29.721
16 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.835
17 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.868
18 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.899
19 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.974
20 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.039
21 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.158
22 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.179
23 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1'30.366
24 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.453
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal
Previous article

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal
Supercars

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes Friday practice top spot clean sweep Sydney
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes Friday practice top spot clean sweep

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus
Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes pole on series' return
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes pole on series' return

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes Friday practice top spot clean sweep
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes Friday practice top spot clean sweep

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.