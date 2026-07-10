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Race report
Supercars Townsville 500

Supercars Townsville: Waters takes second win of the season in Ford 1-2-3-4

Cam Waters leads a Ford domination in the Supercars opener at Townsville

Phil Branagan
Published:
Cameron Waters

Cam Waters led a Ford 1-2-3-4 in the first of three Supercars races at Townsville to take his second win of the season.

Waters and Dick Johnson Racing’s Brodie Kostecki went into the final lap of the 35-lap race nose-to-tail but Kostecki, who had been on a charge through the field in the late laps, fell just short of the win.

Kostecki started from pole for the fifth time this season but dropped two places at the start, with Waters and Matt Payne (Grove Racing) passing him immediately. But Kostecki quickly reclaimed his speed, and settled into second behind Waters before the pitstop cycle commenced.

Waters came into the pitlane on lap 18 but Kostecki stayed out for another six laps. The net result was that Waters stretched his lead but it was Payne in second when Kostecki resumed.

The DJR Mustang, in a special yellow livery for the weekend, closed while he found a way around Payne, but Waters prevailed by 0.200s.

“Brodie got a bad one [start] but I was pretty keen to get to Turn 2 first,” he said. “I was a little bit shocked to get P1. I just tried to manage that whole last thing, I knew he was behind me and I was just managing that lap. But I am glad there was not one more lap. It’s nice to be at the pointy end.”

Cameron Waters

Cameron Waters

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Kostecki reported that he made the call to pit after he watched Waters come into the pitlane.

“[It was] a call from me. I thought [when] Cam had pitted, I did not want to pit behind Cam. We are looking pretty good for tomorrow,” he said. “I thought I have a big dive down the last corner but Cam is a pretty smart racer.”

Payne’s team-mate Kai Allen took fourth place after ceding a position to him after their respective pitstops, while Chaz Mostert took fifth.

The Walkinshaw TWG Supra had a minor engine issue during qualifying but it was clearly the fastest of the Toyotas and he jumped to second on the opening lap, before losing places.

Thomas Randle took sixth place for Tickford, an especially impressive result given that he lost half of his Practice session after a technical problem left him on the sidelines. With a place in the all-important championship top 10 in the balance Randle drove a clever race, and stayed out of trouble for all 35 laps.

Both Triple Eight drivers had tough Fridays, with Broc Feeney qualifying 16th and Will Brown 19th, the first time in three years in which the top 15 grid spots have not featured at least one of the team’s cars. Brown’s Mustang had a wheel come loose late in the qualifying session and Feeney’s simply lacked his trademark one-lap speed.

Cameron Waters

Cameron Waters

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Once the race started Brown put all that behind him to charge through to seventh, reminding everyone why he has been one of the category’s best overtakers. Feeney made it to 10th, at one stage hung wide on a corner, from where he watched Brown spear past two cars – including Feeney’s – at once.

Feeney carried a 15-point lead coming into the weekend but the results hand Payne the series lead by eight points. Two more 200km races, one each on Saturday and Sunday, will complete Supercars’ mid-winter northern swing.

Supercars Townsville - Race 1 results

RACE1

All Stats
 
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1 Australia C. Waters Tickford Racing Ford Mustang S650 35

44'40.5426

     60
2
B. Kostecki Dick Johnson Racing
 Ford Mustang S650 35

+0.2000

44'40.7426

 0.2000   60
3
M. Payne Grove Racing
 Ford Mustang S650 35

+1.5649

44'42.1075

 1.3649   54
4
K. Allen Grove Racing
 Ford Mustang S650 35

+7.2049

44'47.7475

 5.6400   47
5 Australia C. Mostert Walkinshaw TWG Racing Toyota GR Supra 35

+9.2817

44'49.8243

 2.0768   43
6 Australia T. Randle Tickford Racing Ford Mustang S650 35

+10.6198

44'51.1624

 1.3381   40
7 Australia W. Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering Ford Mustang S650 35

+11.4130

44'51.9556

 0.7932   36
8
R. Wood Walkinshaw TWG Racing
 Toyota GR Supra 35

+13.9253

44'54.4679

 2.5123   33
9
J. Ojeda PremiAir Racing
 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+16.0517

44'56.5943

 2.1264   31
10
B. Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
 Ford Mustang S650 35

+16.2478

44'56.7904

 0.1961   28
11 Australia J. Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+17.6522

44'58.1948

 1.4044   26
12 Australia J. Golding Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang S650 35

+19.6032

45'00.1458

 1.9510   24
13
C. Murray Erebus Motorsport Penrite
 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+22.0728

45'02.6154

 2.4696   22
14 Australia A. De Pasquale Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+25.3996

45'05.9422

 3.3268   20
15 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing Toyota GR Supra 35

+30.0583

45'10.6009

 4.6587   19
16 Australia D. Reynolds Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+32.8411

45'13.3837

 2.7828   17
17
R. Gray Dick Johnson Racing
 Ford Mustang S650 35

+36.4526

45'16.9952

 3.6115   16
18
J. Walls Triple Eight Race Engineering
 Ford Mustang S650 35

+37.2278

45'17.7704

 0.7752   15
19
C. Hill Brad Jones Racing
 Toyota GR Supra 35

+38.1425

45'18.6851

 0.9147   13
20
A. Cameron Blanchard Racing Team
 Ford Mustang S650 35

+38.3923

45'18.9349

 0.2498   12
21
D. Fraser PremiAir Racing
 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+41.0374

45'21.5800

 2.6451   11
22
J. Stewart Erebus Motorsport Penrite
 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+43.2728

45'23.8154

 2.2354   10
23
Z. Bates Matt Stone Racing
 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+45.4326

45'25.9752

 2.1598   9
24 Australia M. Jones Brad Jones Racing Toyota GR Supra 35

+47.7768

45'28.3194

 2.3442   8
25
R. Goodall Tickford Racing
 Ford Mustang S650 35

+56.5361

45'37.0787

 8.7593   7
26 Australia A. Seton Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 35

+1'14.9738

45'55.5164

 18.4377   6
View full results

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