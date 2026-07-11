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Race report
Supercars Townsville 500

Supercars Townsville: Payne dominates race two

The Grove Racing Ford Mustang extended his Supercars lead with a victory in Townsville

Phil Branagan
Published:
Matt Payne

Matt Payne

Photo by: Getty Images

Matt Payne streaked clear in his Kelly Racing Ford Mustang to dominate the second Supercars race at Townsville in an otherwise exciting contest on Saturday.

Payne started the 68-lap race from second and, after the first pit cycle played out, found himself 11 seconds clear of any of the challengers.

His lead was beyond 10 seconds for all of the second half of the race, so large that at one stage, he discussed with his engineer their tyre strategy for Sunday’s 200km outing.

Payne’s cause was assisted significantly when Brodie Kostecki’s crew had a problem getting his left-rear wheel changed at his first pit stop and by the time he regained the track, he had lost four places.

The Dick Johnson Racing Mustang was quick but did not quite have the race pace of Payne and 2023 champion Kostecki was rewarded with a podium finish in third place.

“It did get a bit lonely,” said Payne. “We like to be in control and have the race from our end. A front row, not a pole but I am really proud of everyone. I didn’t get a great start but the team did an excellent job and I saved a bit of fuel, which helped with track position.”

Between the Fords, a second place trophy was quite a reward for Anton De Pasquale. After qualifying seeded the top 10 cars into the one-lap Shout Out, no Chevrolet Camaros managed to make the grade.

Matt Payne

Matt Payne

Photo by: Getty Images

De Pasquale was the best of breed in 11th and looked to be a chance at getting, maybe, a top six finish. But the Team 18 car sliced its way through the top 10 to second mid-race, and when he dropped two places in the second pit cycle, De Pasquale simply set his aim on the cars ahead and did it again.

“It’s great, the car was a lot better then, we had a big swing at it,” he said. “We had a fresher tyre [than the drivers around him], and I could use it. I was saving fuel for a long time but we had enough margin to Brodie to get it home.”

After a fraught race and the time he lost in the pit lane, Kostecki had to be satisfied with third. “Unfortunate, but it's a long year and the car was plenty fast in the race,” he said.

“The first thing I saw was the fuel [churn] was out, and I wanted to see the fuel [a second churn] go back in. We’ll sort that out tonight. That’s motor racing, sometimes.”

He also thought that his delay might have inadvertently aided De Pasquale’s strategy.

“I probably caused that mess, we reacted to Matty [Payne] and I was out on older tyres than the guys racing behind me, and that helped Anton,” he said.

Behind the top three came the two Tickford Fords. Thomas Randle continued his good form to match team-mate Cam Waters, before letting him by into fourth with four laps to run.

Waters did not quite have the speed he showed in winning Friday’s race, and his cause was not helped when his Tickford Mustang had its exhaust pipe pinched mid-race, costing him some power.

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Triple Eight’s Will Brown and Broc Feeney again had to start from outside the top 10. Brown stepped out of his car after a single qualifying run, but missed making the Shoot Out by 0.07s, while Feeney was again simply lacking single lap speed and started from 18th.

But Brown repeated his fine Friday overtaking form, ending the race right behind Randle, with Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw TWG Toyota Supra) and Feeney close behind.

With his 10th career win Payne has stretched his championship points lead, going into Sunday’s race.

RACE2

All Stats
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1
M. Payne Grove Racing
Ford Mustang S650 68

1:27'27.0126

120
2 Australia A. De Pasquale Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 68

+15.2885

1:27'42.3011

15.2885 110
3
B. Kostecki Dick Johnson Racing
Ford Mustang S650 68

+16.0283

1:27'43.0409

0.7398 102
4 Australia C. Waters Tickford Racing Ford Mustang S650 68

+20.0207

1:27'47.0333

3.9924 93
5 Australia T. Randle Tickford Racing Ford Mustang S650 68

+20.9078

1:27'47.9204

0.8871 86
6 Australia W. Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering Ford Mustang S650 68

+21.6969

1:27'48.7095

0.7891 79
7 Australia C. Mostert Walkinshaw TWG Racing Toyota GR Supra 68

+24.1272

1:27'51.1398

2.4303 73
8
B. Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
Ford Mustang S650 68

+26.9569

1:27'53.9695

2.8297 67
9 Australia J. Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 68

+27.6907

1:27'54.7033

0.7338 67
10 Australia D. Reynolds Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 68

+33.0126

1:28'00.0252

5.3219 57
11
J. Ojeda PremiAir Racing
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 68

+35.2263

1:28'02.2389

2.2137 52
12
K. Allen Grove Racing
Ford Mustang S650 68

+38.6604

1:28'05.6730

3.4341 48
13
C. Murray Erebus Motorsport Penrite
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 68

+39.6718

1:28'06.6844

1.0114 44
14
Z. Bates Matt Stone Racing
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 68

+43.9151

1:28'10.9277

4.2433 41
15
A. Cameron Blanchard Racing Team
Ford Mustang S650 68

+48.0254

1:28'15.0380

4.1103 37
16 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing Toyota GR Supra 68

+54.2786

1:28'21.2912

6.2532 34
17
R. Gray Dick Johnson Racing
Ford Mustang S650 68

+1'01.0996

1:28'28.1122

6.8210 32
18
J. Walls Triple Eight Race Engineering
Ford Mustang S650 68

+1'06.6009

1:28'33.6135

5.5013 29
19 Australia M. Jones Brad Jones Racing Toyota GR Supra 68

+1'07.0706

1:28'34.0832

0.4697 27
20
J. Stewart Erebus Motorsport Penrite
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 68

+1'13.5020

1:28'40.5146

6.4314 25
21
D. Fraser PremiAir Racing
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 67

+1 Lap

1:27'29.3992

1 Lap 23
22 Australia J. Golding Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang S650 67

+1 Lap

1:27'48.9619

19.5627 21
23 Australia A. Seton Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 67

+1 Lap

1:28'08.7090

19.7471 19
24
R. Goodall Tickford Racing
Ford Mustang S650 67

+1 Lap

1:28'36.6967

27.9877 18
25
C. Hill Brad Jones Racing
Toyota GR Supra 66

+2 Laps

1:28'01.0226

1 Lap 16
26
R. Wood Walkinshaw TWG Racing
Toyota GR Supra 60

+8 Laps

1:27'58.5901

6 Laps 15
View full results

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