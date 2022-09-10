Tickets Subscribe
Michael Masi confirmed as Supercars Commission Chair
Supercars / Pukekohe Race report

Supercars Pukekohe: Davison wins despite late caution

An otherwise dominant Will Davison survived a late safety car to claim victory in the opening Supercars race at Pukekohe Park for Dick Johnson Racing, over elated Kiwi Andre Heimgartner.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The DJR Fords made a smart start to the race, Davison powering into the lead from the outside of the front row as his team-mate Anton De Pasquale slipped past polesitting Cam Waters (Tickford Ford) and into second.

As Waters slipped back to third, championship leader Shane van Gisbergen's Triple Eight Holden made up one early spot, passing Scott Pye before settling into sixth behind Heimgartner and Chaz Mostert.

In clear air Davison was able to control the opening stint, holding a gap of around 2.5s over his team-mate until De Pasquale pitted on lap 17.

Mostert followed suit a lap later before Waters and Heimgartner took their mandatory service on lap 19, the Brad Jones Racing Holden jumping Waters in the process.

On lap 20 Davison made his stop, retaining the effective lead but handing the actual race lead over to van Gisbergen.

As usual the Triple Eight ace ran long, stopping on lap 25 and taking on three new tyres in the hope of an overcut.

He returned to the track in seventh, behind Pye, although was quickly able to clear the Team 18 driver for a second time.

Van Gisbergen did get a small helping hand with 10 laps to go when contact between Macauley Jones and James Golding led to a safety car.

That helped the Kiwi close up on the field, however the five-lap dash after the restart wasn't long enough for van Gisbergen to do much damage. He did get by De Pasquale for fifth, but that was as far as he could go.

Out front meanwhile, Davison was relieved to find that the caution had helped his old front tyres, which weren't changed at his stop, recover for the sprint home. That allowed him to charge to an eight-tenths win over Heimgartner, his third victory of the season and second in as many rounds after winning the Sandown opener last time out.

"I just wanted a straightforward run, but that's the way it goes," said Davison. "I just had to take a breath.

"I'd taken on rears, I think the others had taken on sides, so it actually helped me. It cooled my front tyres and hit helped my balance.

"Once I got the restart underway I was quite relieved because the car was great."

Heimgartner had to work hard for his second place, with Waters the quicker of the two in the second stint. However he was up to the task of holding off the Tickford Mustang after an exciting battle, declaring that the result during the final Supercars round at Pukekohe Park before the circuit closes down early next year felt better than his maiden win at The Bend last year.

That second makes him the fifth Kiwi to finish on the podium in a race in New Zealand along with van Gisbergen, Scott McLaughlin, Greg Murphy and Fabian Coulthard.

Mostert finished the race fourth ahead of van Gisbergen and De Pasquale, while the rest of the top 10 was filled by Broc Feeney, Nick Percat, David Reynolds and Pye.

Supercars Pukekohe Race 1 Results (41 laps)

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 48'16.5956  
2 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 48'17.4607 0.8651
3 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 48'18.3586 1.7630
4 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 48'19.1729 2.5773
5 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 48'19.4814 2.8858
6 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 48'21.3103 4.7147
7 Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 48'21.8436 5.2480
8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 48'22.4688 5.8732
9 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 48'23.4810 6.8854
10 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 48'24.5922 7.9966
11 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 48'24.9954 8.3998
12 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 48'25.4364 8.8408
13 New Zealand Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 48'27.4353 10.8397
14 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 48'27.9607 11.3651
15 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 48'28.3769 11.7813
16 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 48'28.9609 12.3653
17 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 48'29.3865 12.7909
18 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 48'30.3924 13.7968
19 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 48'31.0756 14.4800
20 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 48'41.8243 25.2287
21 Australia Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 48'31.2177 3 Laps
22 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 48'31.8240 7 Laps
23 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 48'33.4187 8 Laps
  Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 30'52.7574 13 Laps
  Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT -  
View full results
An otherwise dominant Will Davison survived a late safety car to claim victory in the opening Supercars race at Pukekohe Park for Dick Johnson Racing, over elated Kiwi Andre Heimgartner.

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
