Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Former F1 race director Masi to get Supercars Commission role
Supercars / Sandown News

Supercars Sandown: Davison dominates opener from pole

Will Davison took his second victory of the 2022 Australian Supercars season at Sandown with a controlled drive from pole position to beat runaway points leader Shane van Gisbergen.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars Sandown: Davison dominates opener from pole

The Dick Johnson Racing Ford driver set the tone for the race at the start of the triple-header meeting, a flawless getaway allowing him to sweep right to the racing line for the first left-hander.

Fellow front-row starter van Gisbergen meanwhile was slightly sluggish off the line and was forced to head to the inside to defend from the chasing pack.

Davison immediately settled into an eighth-tenth lead over his Kiwi rival, which steadily grew to more than a second as the first stint wore on.

On lap 17 van Gisbergen took his mandatory service, effectively forcing Davison to follow suit a lap later to limit the undercut.

The response proved to be the right one, Davison emerging well clear of van Gisbergen after taking his stop.

He then put in an impressive second stint to stretch the advantage to 8.4s by the chequered flag.

Having won his last two races after post-race penalties were applied to another competitor, this was the first time Davison crossed the finish line first to win a race since 2015.

"I crossed the finish line first, which is nice," he said. "It was a dream run. I'm privileged to have a race like that.

"I'm pushing hard, feeling good. I've been around for a while and when you have a race like that and a car like that... a huge shout-out to [engineer] Rich [Harris] and the whole Shell V-Power team."

Race winner Will Davison, Dick Johnson Racing

Race winner Will Davison, Dick Johnson Racing

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Van Gisbergen held onto second after staving off a brief challenge from Davison's early-stopping team-mate Anton De Pasquale.

A lap 12 stop for De Pasquale helped him jump Erebus Holden driver Will Brown, who had run third in the early stages.

Brown, who stopped on lap 17, came under significant pressure from the hard-charging Tickford Ford of Cam Waters later in the stint.

Waters, coming from 12th on the grid, had already barged his way past team-mates Thomas Randle and James Courtney but couldn't deny Brown.

Waters finished fourth ahead of Courtney and Team 18 Holden pair Scott Pye and Mark Winterbottom.

Randle came home ninth as Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden) completed the best 10.

The big mover of the race was David Reynolds, who used an early stop and an undercut to make up 12 positions to finish 12th in his Grove Racing Ford. But team-mate Lee Holdsworth, however, went the other way, finishing 24th after stalling on his way out of the pit box.

Despite finishing second van Gisbergen was able to extend his series lead over De Pasquale to 401 points.

Supercars Sandown - Race 1 result (36 laps)

Cla # Driver Car Gap Interval
1 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT    
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 8.4921 8.4921
3 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 9.0175 0.5254
4 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 15.3172 6.2997
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 15.5330 0.2158
6 5 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 15.7716 0.2386
7 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 16.2331 0.4615
8 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 16.6513 0.4182
9 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 17.6355 0.9842
10 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 18.2569 0.6214
11 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 19.6029 1.3460
12 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 27.9923 8.3894
13 31 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 29.8536 1.8613
14 88 Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 36.4876 6.6340
15 2 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 36.8005 0.3129
16 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 37.9328 1.1323
17 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 38.1870 0.2542
18 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 39.9570 1.7700
19 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 40.9573 1.0003
20 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 43.6744 2.7171
21 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 44.8622 1.1878
22 56 Australia Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 45.4094 0.5472
23 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 47.4382 2.0288
24 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 53.3721 5.9339
25 22 New Zealand Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 1 Lap 1 Lap
View full results
shares
comments
Former F1 race director Masi to get Supercars Commission role
Previous article

Former F1 race director Masi to get Supercars Commission role
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Former F1 race director Masi to get Supercars Commission role
Supercars

Former F1 race director Masi to get Supercars Commission role

Supercars enduro format "incredibly unfair" – Tander
Supercars

Supercars enduro format "incredibly unfair" – Tander

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Supercars Sandown: Davison dominates opener from pole
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Sandown: Davison dominates opener from pole

Will Davison took his second victory of the 2022 Australian Supercars season at Sandown with a controlled drive from pole position to beat runaway points leader Shane van Gisbergen.

Former F1 race director Masi to get Supercars Commission role
Supercars Supercars

Former F1 race director Masi to get Supercars Commission role

Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi is set to become the new Chairman of the Supercars Commission in Australia.

Supercars enduro format "incredibly unfair" – Tander
Supercars Supercars

Supercars enduro format "incredibly unfair" – Tander

Having just one Supercars endurance event is unfair on young drivers and a huge advantage for the established co-drivers, according to Shane van Gisbergen's regular partner, 2007 champion Garth Tander.

Crompton steps away from Supercars Commission
Supercars Supercars

Crompton steps away from Supercars Commission

Neil Crompton has stepped away from the Supercars Commission following a stint as interim chairman.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.