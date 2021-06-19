Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Darwin Supercars: Mostert wins opener, slow stop denies van Gisbergen
Supercars News

Supercars Gen3 to debut under lights in Sydney

By:

Supercars is planning for the first race for its Gen3 cars to be under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Supercars Gen3 to debut under lights in Sydney

It's already been confirmed that the new rules are set for a controversial mid-season introduction next year, with August the new target.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer has now elaborated on those launch plans, confirming that the Sydney SuperNight meeting is the preferred competitive debut of the next-generation cars.

That means the very first race would be a prime time, under lights sprint race broadcast live on both pay and free-to-air TV.

"Yes, absolutely," said Seamer when asked if the Gen3 debut will be on Channel 7 as well as Fox Sports.

"We're targeting Sydney Motorsport Park. Prime time, at night, in a major metropolitan area, it ticks all of the boxes for a new product launch."

The original plan was for the new lower-cost Gen3 cars to debut for the start of the 2022 season, before delays in development forced Supercars to shift it back to August.

That decision was made after a crisis meeting with all 11 teams to clarify a lack of communication regarding a number of aspects of the new rules.

Expanding on the decision to shift the introduction back, Seamer said shipping delays and local lockdowns played a big part.

"We needed all of the wind in our back to be able to deliver in March," he said.

"We needed everything going for us and we started to run into some challenges on the project. We air-freighted three ton of steel from Europe, as an example, for the chassis.

Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro Supercar

Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro Supercar

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

"And then there was the lockdown in Melbourne and we had teams on the road, many of them critical to the development, design and engineering work that was going on for Gen3.

"You start to run into too many barriers to try and achieve what you wanted to do.

"So we collectively, and in discussions with our partners and the Gen3 steering committee, still wanted to get those new cars out there as soon as possible.

"We've got an amazing run into the back half of the year every year and we didn't want to miss the opportunity to get those cars out for key events like Sydney Motorsport Park and the lead-up to Bathurst."

Seamer added that the August date is a safe bet, with only unforeseen circumstances able to de-rail the introduction.

Read Also:

"With what we can control, barring another outbreak or any challenges, that's a very achievable timeline," he said.

"We are still going flat-out, the teams are still going flat-out developing the cars.

"We're doing everything we can. [Head of Motorsport] Adrian [Burgess] and his team are putting in huge hours. No one is taking their foot off the case.

"The extension of the timeline affords us a lot more testing, durability work, getting everything to a position we're extremely comfortable with.

"And it it also allows us more modest expectations around international freight.

"If we had air-freight every single component for that car the costs would start blowing out. That's really what that extra time has bought us."

shares
comments

Related video

Darwin Supercars: Mostert wins opener, slow stop denies van Gisbergen

Previous article

Darwin Supercars: Mostert wins opener, slow stop denies van Gisbergen
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

1d
2
Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

18h
3
MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

18h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes: F1 didn't have level playing field on tyre pressures

51min
5
Formula 1

Vettel's "remarkable" feedback behind long Aston Martin F1 debriefs

1h
Latest news
Supercars Gen3 to debut under lights in Sydney
VASC

Supercars Gen3 to debut under lights in Sydney

1h
Darwin Supercars: Mostert wins opener, slow stop denies van Gisbergen
VASC

Darwin Supercars: Mostert wins opener, slow stop denies van Gisbergen

2h
Supercars confirms 2022 grid expansion
VASC

Supercars confirms 2022 grid expansion

Jun 18, 2021
Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border after two-week exile
VASC

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border after two-week exile

Jun 15, 2021
Mostert extends Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars contract
VASC

Mostert extends Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars contract

Jun 15, 2021
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Darwin Supercars: Mostert wins opener, slow stop denies van Gisbergen Hidden Valley
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Mostert wins opener, slow stop denies van Gisbergen

Supercars confirms 2022 grid expansion Hidden Valley
Supercars

Supercars confirms 2022 grid expansion

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus
Supercars

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time Plus

The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time

Last year, David Reynolds signed a decade-long deal with Erebus, seemingly pledging his long-term Supercars future to the team. One year on, "Decade Dave's" contract has been reduced to tatters, with an undercurrent of discontent having brewed in 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Plus

How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a divisive figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his dramatic boots as the category enters a new era

Supercars
Oct 30, 2020
Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title Plus

Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title

OPINION: Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why Supercars would settle for an anticlimactic title race Plus

Why Supercars would settle for an anticlimactic title race

It's a predicament that has faced the World Endurance Championship in the past, and now it's the turn of Supercars to have its biggest race - the Bathurst 1000 - taking the final slot on the calendar. Will its wider significance upstage the title battle?

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Trending Today

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

Mercedes: F1 didn't have level playing field on tyre pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: F1 didn't have level playing field on tyre pressures

Vettel's "remarkable" feedback behind long Aston Martin F1 debriefs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel's "remarkable" feedback behind long Aston Martin F1 debriefs

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Latest news

Supercars Gen3 to debut under lights in Sydney
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Gen3 to debut under lights in Sydney

Darwin Supercars: Mostert wins opener, slow stop denies van Gisbergen
Supercars Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Mostert wins opener, slow stop denies van Gisbergen

Supercars confirms 2022 grid expansion
Supercars Supercars

Supercars confirms 2022 grid expansion

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border after two-week exile
Supercars Supercars

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border after two-week exile

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.