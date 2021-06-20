Tickets Subscribe
Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen doubles up in finale
Supercars / Hidden Valley Race report

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen doubles up in finale

By:

Shane van Gisbergen completed a Sunday sweep at Hidden Valley with a second dominant performance in as many races.

As was the case in today's earlier race, the start proved critical, with van Gisbergen able to comfortably out-drag polesitter Will Davison down to Turn 1.

From there he was able to control the race, keeping Davison at bay across the first stint before taking his mandatory service on lap 17.

The second stint was much the same, the gap between van Gisbergen and Davison 2.3 seconds at the finish.

"Awesome. I don't know what's happened [with starts] this weekend but I've got three beauties," said van Gisbergen.

"I've got to thanks Red Bull Ampol Racing. Our car wasn't very good and we just chipped away and it's been good in the races."

The podium was identical to Race 2, with Jamie Whincup holding off Chaz Mostert to finish third. The seven-time series champion was left unimpressed with James Courtney, though, after contact between the pair on the first lap ran him wide.

"I was fuming after the start," said Whincup. "I got absolutely cleaned up at Turn 1. I can't remember the last time someone opened the wheel up like that and just fend me off.

"But I had a good car and I was able to get a few spots at the start. Once we got to third we just had to hang on."

Courtney finished fifth, a decision to run long not working for the Tickford driver, followed by Nick Percat, Mark Winterbottom and Cam Waters. Tim Slade and Will Brown rounded out the top 10.

The win leaves van Gisbergen a formidable 221 points clear of Whincup in the championship, with the season set to continue in Townsville in three weeks.

Van Gisbergen dominates Race 2

Shane van Gisbergen dominated the second of three Supercars races at the Hidden Valley circuit in Darwin.

The series leader set up victory at the start when he out-dragged polesitter Will Davison on the long run to the first corner.

Once in front it was a straightforward affair for van Gisbergen, who took his mandatory service on lap 14 before cruising to a 1.5s win over Davison.

The battle for third boiled down to two very different strategies from Jamie Whincup and Chaz Mostert.

The latter went for an undercut, pitting on lap 9 and using some clean air to filter up to third from his eighth spot on the grid.

Whincup, who ran fifth in the early stages, went for an overcut, not stopping until lap 20.

That gave the seven-time series champion the better tyre condition for the run home, he and Mostert staging a tense battle over a number of laps before Whincup finally got past with a bold outside move at Turn 1 four laps from the finish.

Mark Winterbottom joined in on that battle too, although couldn't find a way past Mostert.

Anton De Pasquale fell back to sixth after starting third, followed by Cam Waters, Will Brown, Nick Percat and James Courtney.

Darwin Supercars - Race 3 results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB  
2 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 2.320
3 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 3.030
4 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 4.018
5 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 5.729
6 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 11.928
7 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 12.659
8 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 13.205
9 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 17.695
10 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 22.046
11 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 22.302
12 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 22.750
13 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 26.551
14 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 27.596
15 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 27.901
16 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 30.262
17 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 35.413
18 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 38.401
19 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 39.654
20 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 40.469
21 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 41.849
22 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 43.692
23 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 46.718
24 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 57.619
25 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 58.395
  7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 34 Laps
Darwin Supercars - Race 2 results:

Cla Driver Car Time
1 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB  
2 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1.532
3 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 6.679
4 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 9.042
5 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 9.532
6 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 9.810
7 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 12.342
8 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 16.617
9 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 17.145
10 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 21.681
11 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 22.401
12 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 24.995
13 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 25.506
14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 28.507
15 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 29.681
16 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 30.108
17 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 30.395
18 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 30.908
19 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 31.376
20 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 37.623
21 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 40.619
22 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 48.870
23 Australia Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 55.455
24 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
25 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 7 laps
  Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB  
Supercars Gen3 to debut under lights in Sydney

Supercars Gen3 to debut under lights in Sydney
