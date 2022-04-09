Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins wild opening race Next / Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen doubles up after reeling in Davison
Supercars / Albert Race report

Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen dominates second race

Shane van Gisbergen dominated the second of four Supercars heats at Albert Park, while a wild battle for third turned nasty at the last corner.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen dominates second race

It was polesitter Will Davison that got the jump at the start as van Gisbergen slid down the inside of David Reynolds to nab second place.

The Kiwi then quickly put the blowtorch to the back of the race leader, shadowing Davison until Turn 6 on the second lap where he slipped past with a neatly-executed move.

Once in front he was able to gap the Shell Ford, pulling 1.5s clear before the safety car was called on lap five when Andre Heimgartner was spun by Will Brown at the last corner.

That sparked a flurry of stops, van Gisbergen able to take his mandatory service, switch to the hard compound tyres and continue in the lead.

Reynolds, who had taken his stop right before the caution, was able to jump Davison, while the big loser of the stops was Anton De Pasquale, who had been fourth but dropped to 20th after being forced to double stack, and then stalling on his way out of his box.

The race went green again on lap eight, Davison dropping another spot when he was shuffled wide by Brodie Kostecki, which let James Courtney through to third.

But there was worse to come for Davison, who copped Cam Waters' Tickford Mustang in his bumper on the approach to Turn 3 on lap 10.

That left him beached in the gravel and prompted the second caution of the race.

When the race went green on lap 13 van Gisbergen was able to swiftly gap Reynolds, the Kiwi then cruising to a 2s win ahead of the Grove Ford to extend his championship lead.

Shane van Gisbergen, Tripe Eight Race Engineering, Holden Commodore ZB

Shane van Gisbergen, Tripe Eight Race Engineering, Holden Commodore ZB

Photo by: Edge Photographics

The battle for third turned wild after the restart, with Courtney coming under immense pressure from Chaz Mostert.

Their squabble came to blows on the very last corner of the race, Mostert tipping Courtney into a spin, and subsequently the wall, as they bashed doors.

That let Lee Holdsworth sneak through to put two Gove Racing cars on the podium.

Courtney got going again but finished ninth while Mostert was fourth on the road but slapped with a post-race penalty that dropped him to 22nd.

That left Scott Pye in fourth ahead of Todd Hazelwood, while Garry Jacobson was a fine sixth place for the new PremiAir Racing squad.

Kostecki ended up seventh ahead of Tim Slade, Courtney and a recovering De Pasquale.

The Melbourne 400 continues with the third race later today.

Supercars Albert Park - Race 2 results

Cla Driver Car Laps Time
1 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 19 -
2 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 19 2.037
3 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 19 7.089
4 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 19 9.974
5 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 19 12.992
6 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 19 13.497
7 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 19 14.458
8 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 19 14.694
9 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 19 15.200
10 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 19 16.364
11 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 19 16.863
12 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 19 16.985
13 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 19 19.756
14 Australia Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 19 19.785
15 Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 19 20.966
16 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 19 22.873
17 New Zealand Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 19 24.072
18 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 19 24.712
19 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 19 25.814
20 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 19 25.824
21 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 19 47.598
22 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 19 50.440
23 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 19 52.935
24 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 18 1 lap
  New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 3  
View full results
shares
comments
Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins wild opening race
Previous article

Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins wild opening race
Next article

Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen doubles up after reeling in Davison

Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen doubles up after reeling in Davison
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins finale after van Gisbergen error Albert
Supercars

Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins finale after van Gisbergen error

Vettel slams "joke" F1 Australian GP scooter fine Australian GP
Formula 1

Vettel slams "joke" F1 Australian GP scooter fine

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins finale after van Gisbergen error
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins finale after van Gisbergen error

Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen doubles up after reeling in Davison
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen doubles up after reeling in Davison

Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen dominates second race
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen dominates second race

Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins wild opening race
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins wild opening race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.