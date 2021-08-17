Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars racer Perkins makes shock stroke revelation
Supercars News

Rugby mishap left Supercars racer Courtney with a broken shoulder

By:

Supercars star James Courtney has been racing with a broken shoulder sustained during a rugby game back in June.

Rugby mishap left Supercars racer Courtney with a broken shoulder

The Tickford Racing driver revealed via social media that he's been racing with "multiple breaks in my shoulder" due to a tackle gone wrong during a father-son rugby match.

The damage was inflicted by his 11-year-old son Cadel whose tackle led to the awkward fall.

The incident happened shortly after the Darwin Triple Crown back in June, however the extent of the 41-year-old's injuries were only recently discovered when he was assessed by radiologist friend Zane Sherif.

That means Courtney raced through the injuries across the Townsville double-header last month, where he banked three Top 10s from five races.

According to Courtney the injuries may have gone undetected entirely had it not been for the pandemic-induced break in the Supercars season, as well as an ankle injury sustained by partner Tegan Woodford.

"[i] probably never would've got [the scans] if the season kept going but because we had this time off and [my partner] Tegan hurt herself, my mate Zane just opened up a new Mermaid Beach radiology with these new flash machines and he said come down have a look and we'll give you a scan," Courtney told AAP.

 

"And then boom, found it all."

With the Supercars season not set to resume until at least the first week of October, Courtney is confident he'll be fully fit next time he's in the car.

"We've got time so just yet cruise around and let it heal itself," he added.

Courtney is no stranger to unexpected mid-season injuries. Back in 2010 he was left with five broken ribs and cartilage damage when, in a freak accident, he was struck by some pit walling sent flying by a navy helicopter that was completing a demonstration at Sydney Motorsport Park.

He missed all three SMP races, as well as the Sandown 500 and the Bathurst 1000, before a triumphant return on the Gold Coast where he won alongside co-driver Jack Perkins.

shares
comments
Supercars racer Perkins makes shock stroke revelation

Previous article

Supercars racer Perkins makes shock stroke revelation
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity

15 min
2
Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

18 h
3
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

1 d
4
Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

2 d
5
MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

23 h
Latest news
Rugby mishap left Supercars racer Courtney with a broken shoulder
VASC

Rugby mishap left Supercars racer Courtney with a broken shoulder

30m
Supercars racer Perkins makes shock stroke revelation
VASC

Supercars racer Perkins makes shock stroke revelation

Aug 16, 2021
Rugby league team Broncos one of final three Supercars bids
VASC

Rugby league team Broncos one of final three Supercars bids

Aug 13, 2021
'Faded habits' helping Ingall in Bathurst 1000 Supercars comeback
VASC

'Faded habits' helping Ingall in Bathurst 1000 Supercars comeback

Aug 12, 2021
Bathurst 1000 date clash drama erupts for Supercars
VASC

Bathurst 1000 date clash drama erupts for Supercars

Aug 11, 2021
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars racer Perkins makes shock stroke revelation
Supercars

Supercars racer Perkins makes shock stroke revelation

Rugby league team Broncos one of final three Supercars bids
Supercars

Rugby league team Broncos one of final three Supercars bids

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

James Courtney More
James Courtney
Supercars News: Courtney replaces Davison at Tickford Racing
Supercars

Supercars News: Courtney replaces Davison at Tickford Racing

New Supercars team signs Courtney; Le Brocq set for Tickford
Supercars

New Supercars team signs Courtney; Le Brocq set for Tickford

Fresh intrigue as Courtney linked to all-new Sydney Supercars team
Supercars

Fresh intrigue as Courtney linked to all-new Sydney Supercars team

Tickford Racing More
Tickford Racing
Tickford boss impressed by "sexy" Gen3 Supercars
Supercars

Tickford boss impressed by "sexy" Gen3 Supercars

Supercars Townsville: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale Townsville II
Supercars

Supercars Townsville: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

Supercars confirms 2022 grid expansion Hidden Valley
Supercars

Supercars confirms 2022 grid expansion

Trending Today

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify
MotoGP MotoGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time Plus

The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time

Last year, David Reynolds signed a decade-long deal with Erebus, seemingly pledging his long-term Supercars future to the team. One year on, "Decade Dave's" contract has been reduced to tatters, with an undercurrent of discontent having brewed in 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Plus

How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a divisive figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his dramatic boots as the category enters a new era

Supercars
Oct 30, 2020
Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title Plus

Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title

OPINION: Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020

Latest news

Rugby mishap left Supercars racer Courtney with a broken shoulder
Supercars Supercars

Rugby mishap left Supercars racer Courtney with a broken shoulder

Supercars racer Perkins makes shock stroke revelation
Supercars Supercars

Supercars racer Perkins makes shock stroke revelation

Rugby league team Broncos one of final three Supercars bids
Supercars Supercars

Rugby league team Broncos one of final three Supercars bids

'Faded habits' helping Ingall in Bathurst 1000 Supercars comeback
Supercars Supercars

'Faded habits' helping Ingall in Bathurst 1000 Supercars comeback

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.