Tickford reveals Block Supercars tribute livery for Adelaide
Tickford Racing and Monster Energy will pay tribute to the late Ken Block at the Supercars season finale in Adelaide, with Cam Waters running a special tribute livery.
Block passed away earlier this year and we well known for his career as a rally driver, which included 26 starts in the World Rally Championship and a staggering 100 wins in European Rallycross.
But it was his Gymkhana series of stunt driving videos that garnered the most publicity, with the American’s videos reaching over 600 million views.
His cars were often decked in Monster Energy logos and the brand will remember Block at this weekend’s Adelaide 500, with Waters swapping out his traditional all-black livery for one inspired by Block’s.
In addition, Waters will trade his number six for Block’s favoured number, 43.
“Ken Block is an absolute legend of motorsport,” said Waters. “To have the 43i foundation, which was created in honour of him, approve our car to run the inspired tribute livery, and for me to be able to race under his #43 is just epic.
“I’ll be out there doing my utmost to help celebrate Ken and aiming to stand on the top step of the podium just like he did so many times across his stellar career.
“Ken was known for delivering some epic burnouts and having the potential to send the season and Ken out with one on my very own at R’Adelaide’ would be top draw.”
Photo by: Tickford
Tickford Racing, Ken Block tribute livery
Adelaide is an appropriate venue for the remembrance, as Block attended the event in 2013 to wow fans with a demonstration in a Ford Fiesta.
Jono Channing, Monster Energy’s marketing director, added: “Monster’s heartland is motorsport and Ken Block was undeniably known for his epic stunts across a range of cars and years.
“His passion was front and centre with everything he did and he was an unbelievable athlete whose time ended too quickly.
“We look forward to Cam Waters’ car #6 changing it up and delivering something special under the number 43, at a track where Ken has lit it up.”
The Adelaide 500 will see the curtain fall on the 2023 Supercars season with Chevrolet Camaro drivers Brodie Kostecki and Shane van Gisbergen going head-to-head for the title. For the former, this would be a breakthrough success. The latter is searching for a fourth crown, and a third in succession, before heading to the United States to begin a fresh career in NASCAR.
Photo by: Tickford
Tickford Racing, Ken Block tribute livery
Photo by: Tickford
Tickford Racing, Ken Block tribute livery
Photo by: Tickford
Tickford Racing, Ken Block tribute livery
