Previous / How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Supercars News

Pye inks two-year Team 18 Supercars deal

By:

Scott Pye will continue driving for Team 18 for at least another two Supercars seasons.

Pye inks two-year Team 18 Supercars deal

The race winner has inked a fresh two-year contract extension with the Holden team, this latest deal set to take their relationship into the Gen3 era.

Pye will spend at least one of this seasons partnered with Mark Winterbottom, who is currently in the first year of his latest two-year deal.

Confirmation of this contract extension shuts down rumours that Pye could play a part in what's already been an explosive silly season with the likes of Nick Percat and Andre Heimgartner on the move.

“It’s fantastic to be extending my contract with Team 18,” Scott Pye.

“I’ve had such a fantastic time here. I love working with [team owner] Charlie [Schwerkolt] and the rest of the team and I think our performances have been quite strong and we’ve been building some momentum over the two-year period.

“For me the decision to stay on was an easy one, so it’s fantastic to have that now locked away and be able to look forward to what’s coming in the future.

“We’re one of the smaller teams out there but I definitely don’t feel like we’re an underdog anymore. We’re one of the teams that on our day can win races, challenge for podiums and back up week-after-week.

"So going into Gen3, the way that platform will look will give teams like ours a real opportunity to be punching up the front consistently and we’re in a good position as a team to capitalise on this change in the sport.

“I’m very happy and it’s somewhat a relief to have the paperwork side of things done, but I’ve been motivated from Day 1 joining this team and I want to help it come to fruition."

Scott Pye, Team 18 Holden

Scott Pye, Team 18 Holden

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Schwerkolt added that having Pye locked in will help the team fight for wins and podiums in the coming season.

“From the moment Scott walked into the team he has seamlessly integrated into the culture we have built here, his passion and commitment to succeed rubs off on everyone in our workforce," said Schwerkolt.

"He has built a strong rapport with his engineer Phil Keed which we intend to progress further as we aim for continuity in our engineering and support staff into next season.

“Commercially he has been a strong fit; our partners love working with him and he has contributed significantly to growing the brand of Team 18.

“He has established himself as one of the leading drivers on the grid through his speed and race craft, and we know he’ll get the very best of the equipment we provide for him and Mark.

“Together with [Mark], a former champion and Bathurst winner with 18 seasons of experience in the category, we feel we are building our team to a position to contend for podiums and race wins as we look forwards to a new era for the Supercars Championship.”

Pye joined Team 18 last season, pipping Winterbottom to ninth in the standings in what was the standout intra-team battle of the year.

It's Winterbottom that's faring better in the points this year, though, the veteran sitting seventh while Pye is 13th.

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Previous article

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time Plus

The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time

Last year, David Reynolds signed a decade-long deal with Erebus, seemingly pledging his long-term Supercars future to the team. One year on, "Decade Dave's" contract has been reduced to tatters, with an undercurrent of discontent having brewed in 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020

