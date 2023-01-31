Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Supercars details engine lottery for teams in Gen3
Supercars News

Supercars team reveals coin toss chassis allocation

Supercars squad Team 18 used a combination of a coin toss and a ping pong ball lottery to allocate its new chassis to drivers Scott Pye and Mark Winterbottom.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars team reveals coin toss chassis allocation

The Chevrolet squad went public with a number of key details for its 2023 programme today including the engineering line-ups.

Winterbottom and Pye will continue with the same race engineers as 2022 with Manuel Sanchez working with the former and Richard Hollway with the latter.

Pye will also have consistency in terms of his data engineer with Mark Sylvester staying on, while Julia McGarry has been signed for play that role on Winterbottom's car.

The team also unveiled the designations for its new Gen3 Camaros with Pye to race T18-001 and Winterbottom T18-002.

To avoid any claims of favouritism the chassis allocation was entirely random with a coin toss and hat draw taking place in front of the entire crew.

The coin toss, won by Winterbottom, decided who would draw from the hat first, the veteran then plucking the 'B' ball to be allocated T18-002.

 

“We’ve hit the ground running in 2023 with a couple of new faces around the workshop who’ve brought a fresh energy into the team," said team owner Charlie Schwerkolt.

"[Team manager] Bruin [Beasley] and [crew chief] Dennis [Huijser] have assembled an amazing crew of people for the season ahead.

“Our engineering department contains a wealth of experience and talent which we feel will put us in the best spot to tackle the challenges brought on by the new technical regulations this year.

“We know the amount of work that’s been done to get our Camaros assembled has been huge so far, but I feel we’re in a really good position heading into the start of the new season.

“It’s a monumental occasion for the team to build our cars in house for the first time, and we’re proud to announce that our two cars will carry their own designation, with T18-001 to be driven by Scott and T18-002 by Mark.

“This has been a team effort all the way through, with everyone pitching in to bring both cars to life. It made perfect sense for us to find out who would drive each car and that was by pulling it out of a hat in front of the whole team.

“Even now the cars have been allocated to a driver it won’t change how we prepare them right up to the point of hitting the track for testing and Round 1.

“Dennis and Bruin have been overseeing every aspect of the build alongside our engineering group and mechanics on the ground and everything’s coming together incredibly well.

“With two great drivers in our stable, we’re looking forward to hitting the track and giving it everything we’ve got to start the year on a high.”

Team 18 is set to shake down the two Camaros at Winton on 14 February before a full test day the following day.

Supercars details engine lottery for teams in Gen3
Previous article

Supercars details engine lottery for teams in Gen3
Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
