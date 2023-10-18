Subscribe
Supercars
News

Triple Eight signs Pye as Supercars enduro driver for 2024-25

Triple Eight has hired one-time Supercars race winner Scott Pye as an enduro driver on a two-year deal.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
updated
Scott Pye, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Pye will join either Broc Feeney or new recruit Will Brown at Bathurst and other long-distance races on the calendar in 2024 and ‘25.

The exact enduro line-up will be revealed by the Red Bull-backed squad in due course.

Triple Eight team principal Jamie Whincup described Pye’s addition to the outfit as “invaluable” and expects him to “flourish” in an endurance role. 

The Adelaide native previously raced for the squad in 2012 as part of its Super2 programme, finishing runner-up to Scott McLaughlin.

“I’m really excited to welcome Scotty back to the Triple Eight family since his last stint with the team over a decade ago,” said Whincup.

“Scotty’s experience is evident and his addition to the team as a co-driver for Red Bull Ampol Racing next year will be invaluable. He still has plenty to prove in the category and with the support of an incredible team around him, I think he will flourish.

“There will no doubt be a bit of chatter regarding who Scotty will team up with in 2024, but those are conversations we’ll have once we kick off the 2024 season.

“Nonetheless, he will compliment either of our full-time drivers massively.”

Shane van Gisbergen, Richie Stanaway, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Shane van Gisbergen, Richie Stanaway, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Pye has been out of drive since his exit from Team18 was announced in August, ending a four-year stint at the Chevrolet outfit. He was previously linked with a seat at Matt Stone Racing.

The 33-year-old will join T8 with a wealth of experience, having been a mainstay of Supercars since 2013 and raced for some of the biggest teams in the series, including Dick Johnson Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Apart from his sole career win at Albert Park, Pye has two runner-up finishes at Bathurst to his name; he finished second in both the 2017 and ‘18 editions of the Great Race while driving for WAU. 

“I am really excited by the opportunity to return to the Triple Eight family from next season as a co- driver,” said Pye.

“It certainly feels like a bit of a homecoming for me having started my Supercars journey in Super2 with the team.

“I am looking forward to working with the unbelievable group of people in their team and am excited for the opportunity to go to the biggest races of the year with a real chance at success.

“You’re only as good as your team and I am as driven as ever to help Triple Eight continue their winning tradition.”

shares
comments
Previous article Supercars parity review begins ahead of the Gold Coast 500
Rachit Thukral
More
Rachit Thukral
Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing

Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing

DTM

Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing Former Mercedes motorsport boss calls for ban on DTM testing

Aitken headlines rookie line-up in Valencia Formula E pre-season test

Aitken headlines rookie line-up in Valencia Formula E pre-season test

Formula E

Aitken headlines rookie line-up in Valencia Formula E pre-season test Aitken headlines rookie line-up in Valencia Formula E pre-season test

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Scott Pye
More
Scott Pye
Supercars team reveals coin toss chassis allocation

Supercars team reveals coin toss chassis allocation

Supercars

Supercars team reveals coin toss chassis allocation Supercars team reveals coin toss chassis allocation

Pye inks two-year Team 18 Supercars deal

Pye inks two-year Team 18 Supercars deal

Supercars

Pye inks two-year Team 18 Supercars deal Pye inks two-year Team 18 Supercars deal

Winterbottom reveals cracked Supercars chassis woes

Winterbottom reveals cracked Supercars chassis woes

Supercars

Winterbottom reveals cracked Supercars chassis woes Winterbottom reveals cracked Supercars chassis woes

Triple Eight Race Engineering
More
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory

Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst Supercars parity changes

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst Supercars parity changes

Supercars

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst Supercars parity changes Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst Supercars parity changes

Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad

Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad

Supercars

Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad

Latest news

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship

Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

INDY IndyCar

Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option

Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe