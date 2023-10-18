Triple Eight signs Pye as Supercars enduro driver for 2024-25
Triple Eight has hired one-time Supercars race winner Scott Pye as an enduro driver on a two-year deal.
Pye will join either Broc Feeney or new recruit Will Brown at Bathurst and other long-distance races on the calendar in 2024 and ‘25.
The exact enduro line-up will be revealed by the Red Bull-backed squad in due course.
Triple Eight team principal Jamie Whincup described Pye’s addition to the outfit as “invaluable” and expects him to “flourish” in an endurance role.
The Adelaide native previously raced for the squad in 2012 as part of its Super2 programme, finishing runner-up to Scott McLaughlin.
“I’m really excited to welcome Scotty back to the Triple Eight family since his last stint with the team over a decade ago,” said Whincup.
“Scotty’s experience is evident and his addition to the team as a co-driver for Red Bull Ampol Racing next year will be invaluable. He still has plenty to prove in the category and with the support of an incredible team around him, I think he will flourish.
“There will no doubt be a bit of chatter regarding who Scotty will team up with in 2024, but those are conversations we’ll have once we kick off the 2024 season.
“Nonetheless, he will compliment either of our full-time drivers massively.”
Shane van Gisbergen, Richie Stanaway, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Photo by: Edge Photographics
Pye has been out of drive since his exit from Team18 was announced in August, ending a four-year stint at the Chevrolet outfit. He was previously linked with a seat at Matt Stone Racing.
The 33-year-old will join T8 with a wealth of experience, having been a mainstay of Supercars since 2013 and raced for some of the biggest teams in the series, including Dick Johnson Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United.
Apart from his sole career win at Albert Park, Pye has two runner-up finishes at Bathurst to his name; he finished second in both the 2017 and ‘18 editions of the Great Race while driving for WAU.
“I am really excited by the opportunity to return to the Triple Eight family from next season as a co- driver,” said Pye.
“It certainly feels like a bit of a homecoming for me having started my Supercars journey in Super2 with the team.
“I am looking forward to working with the unbelievable group of people in their team and am excited for the opportunity to go to the biggest races of the year with a real chance at success.
“You’re only as good as your team and I am as driven as ever to help Triple Eight continue their winning tradition.”
