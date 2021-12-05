Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Tyre scare didn't worry Bathurst 1000 winners Mostert, Holdsworth

By:

Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth weren't fazed by the delaminated tyre that threatened to derail their run to Bathurst 1000 victory in the Australian Supercars championship final round.

Tyre scare didn't worry Bathurst 1000 winners Mostert, Holdsworth

The Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden pair comfortably led the opening phase of the Supercars blue ribband race from pole, only for the left-rear tyre to delaminate as 2014 winner Mostert headed towards Skyline on lap 49.

He was forced to limp back to the pits for an unscheduled stop, before a rousing fourth stint got the crew back in the race - ultimately going on to win by 3.7 seconds from Cam Waters and James Moffatt's Tickford Ford.

Reflecting on the hiccup, Mostert said he had no concerns that the delimitation was being caused by the car set-up. However he did admit it led to he and Holdsworth deciding to avoid any kerbs for the remainder of the race.

"It was real quick, normally you can feel when you hurt the tyre," said Mostert. 

"I thought I did the tyre damage on the backside of [the] Turn 2 [kerb], or under the tree, so after we cut the tyre I stayed off the kerbs for the whole rest of the race. 

"So did Lee. So to not use all of the track, the car was still very fast.

"I had confidence because Lee did the first two stints without a problem, and the lap times were super fast. I knew it wasn't car, I was pretty confidence it was something to do with track."

Car speed was the deciding factor for Mostert and Holdsworth, the duo able to convert their lap record-breaking speed on Saturday into the comfortable race win.

Podium: Race winner Chaz Mostert, Lee Holdsworth, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Podium: Race winner Chaz Mostert, Lee Holdsworth, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Photo by: Scott Wensley

According to Mostert, the best indication that he had race-winning speed was when 2021 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen ran him wide shortly after a restart, which cost him several spots.

"Gizzy tried walking me up and then I [was] swallowed up by two cars and nearly ended up in the fence," he said.

"At that point you take confidence that, if at that part of the race he's trying to do that to you, he knows you're faster.

"He was super fast but I had confidence my car was better. When I was racing behind him I was right on his bumper, and it doesn't always happen when you're racing van Gisbergen."

Holdsworth said it was nice to convert car speed to a result.

"You don't often get a great car around here, but when you do, you want to take advantage of it," said the first-time Bathurst winner. 

"When the car is good you can push. We knew everything it was going to do. You knew how much track you could use. 

"It gave us every bit of confidence and feedback. Honestly, I don't know how these guys gave us such a good car - mind-blowing! I'm just glad that we took it to the end and we got our trophy."

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Photo by: Edge Photographics

For Holdsworth the win was an emotional one, coming roughly a year after he lost his full-time drive with Tickford Racing.

It was also his first win since Winton 2014.

"To bounce back after my last year, it wasn't the best way to end [my full-time career]," he said.

"But I'll take a Bathurst victory over sitting in a half average car for a year."

shares
comments
Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win
Previous article

Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win Bathurst II
Supercars

Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win

Supercars unveils 13-round 2022 calendar
Supercars

Supercars unveils 13-round 2022 calendar

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus
Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Lee Holdsworth More
Lee Holdsworth
Mostert: Bathurst record lap for pole felt "effortless" Bathurst II
Supercars

Mostert: Bathurst record lap for pole felt "effortless"

WAU confirms Holdsworth Supercars Bathurst 1000 deal
Supercars

WAU confirms Holdsworth Supercars Bathurst 1000 deal

Holdsworth set for Walkinshaw Andretti Supercars switch for Bathurst
Supercars

Holdsworth set for Walkinshaw Andretti Supercars switch for Bathurst

Walkinshaw Andretti United More
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up
Supercars

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up

Walkinshaw Andretti puts Mostert’s Holden up for sale
Supercars

Walkinshaw Andretti puts Mostert’s Holden up for sale

Walkinshaw to repurpose Supercars engine shop
Supercars

Walkinshaw to repurpose Supercars engine shop

Latest news

Tyre scare didn't worry Bathurst 1000 winners Mostert, Holdsworth
Supercars Supercars

Tyre scare didn't worry Bathurst 1000 winners Mostert, Holdsworth

Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win

Supercars unveils 13-round 2022 calendar
Supercars Supercars

Supercars unveils 13-round 2022 calendar

Mostert: Bathurst record lap for pole felt "effortless"
Supercars Supercars

Mostert: Bathurst record lap for pole felt "effortless"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.