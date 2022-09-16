Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Supercars Auckland: Van Gisbergen doubles up in final Pukekohe thriller
Supercars News

Gen3 Mustang Supercar to debut at Bathurst 1000

The new-look Gen3 Ford Mustang Supercar will be formally unveiled at the Bathurst 1000 next month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Gen3 Mustang Supercar to debut at Bathurst 1000

Ford Performance pulled the covers off the road-going version of the seventh-generation Mustang yesterday, as well as unveiling renders of a number of the racing products that will be based on it.

That included the GT3 car and the Gen3-spec Supercar that will take on the Camaro when the new rules are introduced next season.

While the public has seen a Gen3 Mustang before, the prototype has been running the sixth-generation body panels throughout the development process.

It's only now that it can be updated to the new shape, with Ford confirming that homologation team Dick Johnson Racing is currently switching the bodywork from S550 to S650.

The prototype will make its public debut in S650 form at the Bathurst 1000 early next month.

“We can say it will be at Bathurst, the Mustang, which is very exciting," said Ford Performance boss Mark Rushbrook.

“DJR – and we work closely with all our teams – but certainly DJR is the homologation team, they have been very close with the [Ford Performance] aero development with the body part design.

"The transformation of the car is well underway and on schedule for Bathurst."

While what will appear at Bathurst will be representative of the S650 Mustang Supercar it may not be the absolute final spec of the bodywork.

The car will still need to be subject to the VCAT aerodynamic testing for the shape to the signed off for homologation by the series.

Supercars undertook a soft VCAT test earlier this year with the Camaro and the current-spec Mustang to establish a baseline of aero parity.

“With VCAT still pending, it’s as final as it can be at this point, subject to any modifications in that VCAT," confirmed Rushbrook.

The Bathurst unveiling of the Supercar will mark the first time the seventh-generation Mustang has been physically seen anywhere in the world.

The Bathurst 1000 will take place on October 6-9.

shares
comments
Supercars Auckland: Van Gisbergen doubles up in final Pukekohe thriller
Previous article

Supercars Auckland: Van Gisbergen doubles up in final Pukekohe thriller
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars Auckland: Van Gisbergen doubles up in final Pukekohe thriller Pukekohe
Supercars

Supercars Auckland: Van Gisbergen doubles up in final Pukekohe thriller

Supercars Pukekohe: Davison wins despite late caution Pukekohe
Supercars

Supercars Pukekohe: Davison wins despite late caution

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Gen3 Mustang Supercar to debut at Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Gen3 Mustang Supercar to debut at Bathurst 1000

The new-look Gen3 Ford Mustang Supercar will be formally unveiled at the Bathurst 1000 next month.

Supercars Auckland: Van Gisbergen doubles up in final Pukekohe thriller
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Auckland: Van Gisbergen doubles up in final Pukekohe thriller

Shane van Gisbergen took an emotional victory in what was a thrilling final ever Supercars race at Pukekohe Park.

Supercars Pukekohe: Davison wins despite late caution
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Pukekohe: Davison wins despite late caution

An otherwise dominant Will Davison survived a late safety car to claim victory in the opening Supercars race at Pukekohe Park for Dick Johnson Racing, over elated Kiwi Andre Heimgartner.

Michael Masi confirmed as Supercars Commission Chair
Supercars Supercars

Michael Masi confirmed as Supercars Commission Chair

Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has been confirmed as the new Chairman of the Supercars Commission.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.