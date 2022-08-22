Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Sandown News

Former F1 race director Masi linked to second new motorsport role

Former F1 race director Michael Masi is being linked to a second key motorsport role in Australia.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Masi is set to become the new chairman of the Supercars Commission, marking a return to the category where he cut his teeth before joining the FIA.

He will replace outgoing chairman Neil Crompton who is understood to have lost his post due to key figures wanting to bring Masi on board.

Supercars is thought to have been seeking approval from teams for Masi's appointment during the Sandown SuperSprint weekend.

However it's now emerged that it's not just the Supercars role that Masi has been put up for.

Based on talk in the Supercars paddock at Sandown, Autosport understands he has also been nominated for the recently re-established South Australian Motorsport Board.

The SA Motorsport Board has been re-established as part of the newly-elected state government's commitment to bring back the Adelaide street race, which will round out the 2022 Supercars season.

The board, which used to control the Adelaide 500, was shut down by the government in 2015 and the event was taken over by the South Australian Tourism Commission.

It has now been re-formed to again run the Adelaide 500, with the only formal appointments to the SAMB so far chairman Andrew Daniels and chief executive Mark Warren.

The Adelaide 500 will take place on December 1-4.

Masi, who hails from Australia, made a name for himself as an administrator in Supercars, holding the deputy race director role with Motorsport Australia before moving to the FIA in 2018 as F1 race director Charlie Whiting’s deputy.

He was then thrust into the race director role due to Whiting's tragic passing in the lead-up to the 2019 Australian Grand Prix.

He held the position until the end of last season before being ousted as part of the fall-out of the 2021 Abu Dhabi controversy.

Masi said he received death threats and felt like “the most hated man in the world” after the season finale, but said it was a “pleasure and honour” to work for the FIA after formally leaving the organisation in February.

He was replaced as race director by Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, who currently share the role.

