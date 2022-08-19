Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Former F1 race director Masi to get Supercars Commission role

Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi is set to become the new Chairman of the Supercars Commission in Australia.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Masi is in line to replace outgoing Chairman Neil Crompton who parted ways with the decision-making panel at the end of June.

It appears Crompton's exit was directly related to this plan to bring Masi into the Commission fold.

Should it happen, it will be Masi's first role since his split with the FIA following the controversial finale to the 2021 Formula 1 season in Abu Dhabi.

According to multiple sources, Supercars is in the process of having Masi's appointment approved by the team owners at Sandown this weekend.

Masi, who hails from Australia, made a name for himself as an administrator in Supercars, holding the deputy race director role with Motorsport Australia before moving to the FIA in 2018 as F1 race director Charlie Whiting’s deputy.

He was then thrust into the race director role due to Whiting's tragic passing in the lead-up to the 2019 Australian Grand Prix.

He held the position until the end of last season before being ousted as part of the fall-out of the Abu Dhabi controversy.

The Supercars Commission governs the technical and sporting rules in the Aussie category with its recommendations then going to the Board for final approval.

Crompton, who is also the lead commentator for Supercars, has held the Chairman role in an interim sense since 2020.

He left that role and split with the Commission on June 30 with Supercars CEO currently standing in as the Chair.

