Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Supercars team reveals coin toss chassis allocation
Supercars News

Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity

Ford continues to harbour concerns over the parity between the Mustang and Camaro Gen3 Supercars following the latest round of prototype testing.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity

The Blue Oval has been worried about the competitiveness of the Mustang compared to the Camaro since the seventh-generation model was official unveiled at Bathurst last year.

Those concerns were heightened at the VCAT aero homologation test, ultimately prompting another round of testing with the two prototypes last month.

It's understood the concerns lie with both the aero performance of the Mustang relative to the Camaro and the Ford Coyote V8 engine compared to the pushrod Chevrolet unit.

As a result the two cars are yet to be formally homologated, despite the start of the 2023 season in Newcastle being just over a month away.

And the saga is far from over yet, with Ford Performance chief Mark Rushbrook confirming that Ford doesn't believe parity has been reached based on the latest round of testing.

“I think the industry, the media certainly, has sensed or heard bits that, as a manufacturer and aligned completely with all of our racing teams, that we are not satisfied that parity has been reached either for engine or aero,” he said.

“That goes back to some of the VCAT testing that was done, and when we left there not satisfied that parity had been achieved.

Supercars teams have begun to reveal their liveries for the 2023 season, but the cars are still yet to be homologated

Supercars teams have begun to reveal their liveries for the 2023 season, but the cars are still yet to be homologated

Photo by: Blanchard Racing Team

“And also, more recently, with some of the testing, comparative testing that was done on track that the acceleration of the cars down the straightaway is not equivalent.

“So, [there] certainly are some concerns there, but we’re working together in a very transparent, collaborative way, just like we do in all other racing series around the world with the series and with Triple Eight as a competitor, as the lead [Chevrolet] homologation team, to find solutions for that.

“We were in a very similar situation in NASCAR about two months before we went racing with the NextGen cars a little over a year ago, and the industry came together in a very collaborative way where Chevy and Toyota and Ford and NASCAR and all of the racing teams rolled up our sleeves, and we shared data, and we looked at it objectively as engineers, and we found solutions and made changes to the cars.

“Less than two months later, we had a start of fantastic season and introduction of that new car and great racing through the full series.

“We approach it that the same way in every racing series that we go to, and it’s no different here.

“So, while there are challenges, certainly challenges in front of us, we believe the series understands the urgency that’s required, Newcastle’s not too far away, and that we’re looking forward to a solution to be able to race with parity across both brands.”

The engine issue, meanwhile, is thought to be related to the Coyote's interaction with the control MoTeC electronics, rather than the V8 unit itself.

According to Rushbrook, it's little surprise that there have been challenges balancing the quad cam Ford and the pushrod Chevrolet.

Mark Rushbrook

Mark Rushbrook

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

“There’s always a lot of speculation of what’s really happening or what’s not happening, so I do think it’s important that we speak not even not just within the walls, or the discussions only with Supercars and with Triple Eight, but that more be shared transparently with the media, with the fans of exactly what is going on,” said Rushbrook.

“I think everybody knew, when we started the Gen3 project, that it was going to be a challenge to balance, to have proper parity between two very different engine architectures, and I think we’re seeing some of that play out at this point in time.

“There have been points in time where, if you look at our engine and some of the advanced technologies on it, with what we’re able to do with that engine on the road car, we’re not able to do the same things in the race car, on the race engine. Some of those knobs and controls have been turned off.

"That is the frustrating part, I think, for us.

“We take that same base engine, as a Coyote-based engine, and we’re able to meet the regulations and meet the parity or the balance in other racing series around the world, so there’s certainly not a lack of capability in that engine or the team that’s developing it, so I don’t have any lack of confidence or concerns with that.

“It’s a matter of the very different architectures and the process that’s being used to balance it.

“I think similar for aero; I think we showed when we brought current car that we’re racing [the Gen2 Mustang], that the people from Ford Performance developing that car are very capable to develop a fantastic race car.

“We saw that on the debut of that car, and it’s the same people that worked on the development of this body.

“So again, not worried about the confidence or capability of the team that’s developed it. It’s just a matter I think of following the process and establishing that parity and being able to go race that way.”

shares
comments
Supercars team reveals coin toss chassis allocation
Previous article

Supercars team reveals coin toss chassis allocation

Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Mercedes takes BoP hit after rapid Bathurst qualifying
GT

Mercedes takes BoP hit after rapid Bathurst qualifying

Button's Bathurst lap record stands after Lawson's Red Bull F1 demo
Formula 1

Button's Bathurst lap record stands after Lawson's Red Bull F1 demo

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen Mercedes leads after first quarter
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen Mercedes leads after first quarter

Shane van Gisbergen’s Triple Eight Mercedes headed Matt Campbell’s Manthey Porsche after three hours of racing at Mount Panorama in the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Tanak scores first Puma win in preparation for WRC Rally Sweden
WRC WRC

Tanak scores first Puma win in preparation for WRC Rally Sweden

Ott Tanak claimed his first victory driving an M-Sport Ford Puma after winning the Otepaa Winter Rally in preparation for next week’s World Rally Championship round in Sweden.

Ranking the worst Formula 1 cars to win a grand prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ranking the worst Formula 1 cars to win a grand prix

Cars that rarely looked like contenders for victory have occasionally slipped through the net to become winners of world championship Formula 1 races. But which was the worst of the bunch?

Schumacher radio criticism highlighted F1 privacy change for Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher radio criticism highlighted F1 privacy change for Russell

George Russell says that the way an off-the-cuff radio remark criticising Mick Schumacher last year became a big deal shows how he is more under the spotlight in Formula 1.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.