Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Davison: New Gen3 Supercars are a "handful" to drive
Supercars News

Coulthard awaiting contract release before seeking 2022 Supercars ride

By:

Supercars star Fabian Coulthard is waiting to be released from his existing contract before he can assess options for the 2022 season.

Coulthard awaiting contract release before seeking 2022 Supercars ride

The Kiwi was locked in at Team Sydney for the upcoming campaign, only for those plans to be potentially scuppered by the Webb family selling the squad to drag racer Peter Xiberras.

That's left 13-times Supercars race-winner Coulthard in limbo just weeks out from the 2022 season getting underway, with no guarantee of a seat in the new-look Xiberras outfit.

Autosport understands that 39-year-old Coulthard is waiting to be released from his existing contract with the Webbs so that he can properly entertain options for 2022.

Continuing with what is set to become PremiAir Hire Racing is not out of the question, however there has been speculation that changes will be made under the new ownership.

Former Team Sydney driver Chris Pither has been heavily linked to a return to the squad in a full-time role this season.

The Kiwi has history with Tekno/Team Sydney, having raced for the team in Coca-Cola colours during the 2020 season.

Outside of PremiAir Hire Racing, Coulthard would be considered the top draft pick for the Bathurst 1000 if he were to put himself on the co-driver market.

Fabian Coulthard, Team Sydney Holden

Fabian Coulthard, Team Sydney Holden

Photo by: Edge Photographics

One potential fit is Walkinshaw Andretti United, which is in need of a new co-driver for reigning Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert now Lee Holdsworth is off to Grove Racing.

Garry Jacobson, who was Coulthard's team-mate at Team Sydney last season, is thought to be in a similar station regarding his contract for 2022.

The 2022 field was thought to be sorted before the Team Sydney sale, with all other teams locked in.

There are a number of movements, led by Nick Percat's sensational return to the Walkinshaw fold in a straight swap with Bryce Fulwood, who heads to BJR.

Andre Heimgartner is also BJR-bound, replaced at GR by Holdsworth, while Matt Stone Racing will have an all-new line-up of Jack Le Brocq and Todd Hazelwood.

Jake Kostecki and Thomas Randle both join Tickford Racing while Broc Feeney takes over the Triple Eight seat vacated by seven-time series champion Jamie Whincup.

Insight: The qualities that made retiring legend Whincup a Supercars great

The 2022 season is set to kick off on the streets of Newcastle on 4-6 March.

shares
comments

Related video

Davison: New Gen3 Supercars are a "handful" to drive
Previous article

Davison: New Gen3 Supercars are a "handful" to drive
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Davison: New Gen3 Supercars are a "handful" to drive
Supercars

Davison: New Gen3 Supercars are a "handful" to drive

Supercars wants to race outside Australia again
Supercars

Supercars wants to race outside Australia again

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Fabian Coulthard More
Fabian Coulthard
Pither linked to Supercars return with PremiAir
Supercars

Pither linked to Supercars return with PremiAir

Coulthard joins Team Sydney as top engineer returns from IMSA
Supercars

Coulthard joins Team Sydney as top engineer returns from IMSA

Coulthard confirms DJR Supercars team split for 2021
Supercars

Coulthard confirms DJR Supercars team split for 2021

Latest news

Coulthard awaiting contract release before seeking 2022 Supercars ride
Supercars Supercars

Coulthard awaiting contract release before seeking 2022 Supercars ride

Davison: New Gen3 Supercars are a "handful" to drive
Supercars Supercars

Davison: New Gen3 Supercars are a "handful" to drive

Supercars wants to race outside Australia again
Supercars Supercars

Supercars wants to race outside Australia again

Supercars names its new CEO, Skaife joins the Commission
Supercars Supercars

Supercars names its new CEO, Skaife joins the Commission

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.