Coulthard awaiting contract release before seeking 2022 Supercars ride

The Kiwi was locked in at Team Sydney for the upcoming campaign, only for those plans to be potentially scuppered by the Webb family selling the squad to drag racer Peter Xiberras.

That's left 13-times Supercars race-winner Coulthard in limbo just weeks out from the 2022 season getting underway, with no guarantee of a seat in the new-look Xiberras outfit.

Autosport understands that 39-year-old Coulthard is waiting to be released from his existing contract with the Webbs so that he can properly entertain options for 2022.

Continuing with what is set to become PremiAir Hire Racing is not out of the question, however there has been speculation that changes will be made under the new ownership.

Former Team Sydney driver Chris Pither has been heavily linked to a return to the squad in a full-time role this season.

The Kiwi has history with Tekno/Team Sydney, having raced for the team in Coca-Cola colours during the 2020 season.

Outside of PremiAir Hire Racing, Coulthard would be considered the top draft pick for the Bathurst 1000 if he were to put himself on the co-driver market.

Fabian Coulthard, Team Sydney Holden Photo by: Edge Photographics

One potential fit is Walkinshaw Andretti United, which is in need of a new co-driver for reigning Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert now Lee Holdsworth is off to Grove Racing.

Garry Jacobson, who was Coulthard's team-mate at Team Sydney last season, is thought to be in a similar station regarding his contract for 2022.

The 2022 field was thought to be sorted before the Team Sydney sale, with all other teams locked in.

There are a number of movements, led by Nick Percat's sensational return to the Walkinshaw fold in a straight swap with Bryce Fulwood, who heads to BJR.

Andre Heimgartner is also BJR-bound, replaced at GR by Holdsworth, while Matt Stone Racing will have an all-new line-up of Jack Le Brocq and Todd Hazelwood.

Jake Kostecki and Thomas Randle both join Tickford Racing while Broc Feeney takes over the Triple Eight seat vacated by seven-time series champion Jamie Whincup.

Insight: The qualities that made retiring legend Whincup a Supercars great

The 2022 season is set to kick off on the streets of Newcastle on 4-6 March.