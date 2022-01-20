Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Coulthard awaiting contract release before seeking 2022 Supercars ride
Supercars News

Supercars 2022 grid completed by Pither, Coulthard sidelined

By:

The 2022 Australian Supercars grid has now been completed, with Chris Pither announced to partner Garry Jacobson at the new-look PremiAir Racing Holden squad that has taken over Team Sydney.

Supercars 2022 grid completed by Pither, Coulthard sidelined

As revealed by Autosport last week, Pither quickly emerged as a front-runner for a full-time Supercars return after Peter Xiberras took ownership of the former Team Sydney squad.

Pither's comeback has now been sealed, the Kiwi replacing compatriot Fabian Coulthard in the new team's line-up for the coming season.

The 2018 Super2 champion's last full-time Supercars campaign was with the same outfit in 2020, when it was still owned by the Webb family and running under the Team Sydney banner.

His only other previous full-time season was in the Tickford-run Super Black Racing entry in 2016, which yielded a pole position at Queensland Raceway.

Pither will join existing Team Sydney driver Garry Jacobson in the PremiAir Racing line-up.

Both Coulthard and Jacobson had to renegotiate their deals after the sale, with their existing contracts tied to the Webbs.

It appears the dissolution of those contracts only happened this week, Jacobson able to re-sign with PremiAir Racing while Coulthard has been left without a full-time ride.

The 13-time Supercars race winner will therefore not be on the grid as a primary driver for the first time since 2008.

He will be well-placed to land a good Bathurst 1000 ride however, with one potential option alongside reigning Great Race winner Chaz Mostert at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Pither returns to the squad he last raced for in 2020 under its Team Sydney guise

Pither returns to the squad he last raced for in 2020 under its Team Sydney guise

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

There is significant change for 2022 up and down the field, including the retirement of seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup.

Insight: The qualities that made retiring legend Whincup a Supercars great

He has moved into the managing director role at Triple Eight while teenage rookie Broc Feeney takes over the #88 T8 Holden.

Tickford will re-expand to four cars for the coming campaign, current drivers Cam Waters and James Courtney joined by highly-rated rookie Thomas Randle and new signing Jake Kostecki.

Jack Le Brocq will effectively replace Kostecki at Matt Stone Racing in an all-new line-up alongside outgoing BJR driver Todd Hazelwood.

BJR, meanwhile, has retained Jack Smith and Macauley Jones, while Andre Heimgartner and Bryce Fullwood will join the team.

Fullwood's place at Walkinshaw Andretti United alongside Mostert will be taken by ex-BJR driver Nick Percat, that pair forming a powerhouse line-up.

Grove Racing has signed Mostert's Bathurst-winning co-driver Lee Holdsworth to partner David Reynolds, while Pither comes back into a full-time seat at PremiAir.

Dick Johnson Racing, Team 18, Erebus Motorsport and Blanchard Racing Team are all set to field unchanged line-ups this season.

2022 Supercars field

Triple Eight Race Engineering
Shane van Gisbergen
Broc Feeney

Dick Johnson Racing
Anton De Pasquale
Will Davison

Blanchard Racing Team
Tim Slade

Tickford Racing
Cam Waters
James Courtney
Thomas Randle
Jake Kostecki

Grove Racing
David Reynolds
Lee Holdsworth

Walkinshaw Andretti United
Chaz Mostert
Nick Percat

Brad Jones Racing
Andre Heimgartner
Bryce Fullwood
Macauley Jones
Jack Smith

Erebus Motorsport
Will Brown
Brodie Kostecki

Team 18
Mark Winterbottom
Scott Pye

Matt Stone Racing
Jack Le Brocq
Todd Hazelwood

PremiAir Racing
Chris Pither
Garry Jacobson

shares
comments

Related video

Coulthard awaiting contract release before seeking 2022 Supercars ride
Previous article

Coulthard awaiting contract release before seeking 2022 Supercars ride
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Coulthard awaiting contract release before seeking 2022 Supercars ride
Supercars

Coulthard awaiting contract release before seeking 2022 Supercars ride

Davison: New Gen3 Supercars are a "handful" to drive
Supercars

Davison: New Gen3 Supercars are a "handful" to drive

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Supercars 2022 grid completed by Pither, Coulthard sidelined
Supercars Supercars

Supercars 2022 grid completed by Pither, Coulthard sidelined

Coulthard awaiting contract release before seeking 2022 Supercars ride
Supercars Supercars

Coulthard awaiting contract release before seeking 2022 Supercars ride

Davison: New Gen3 Supercars are a "handful" to drive
Supercars Supercars

Davison: New Gen3 Supercars are a "handful" to drive

Supercars wants to race outside Australia again
Supercars Supercars

Supercars wants to race outside Australia again

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.