Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Supercars drops paddle shift plans for 2023 Gen3 cars
Supercars News

Coulthard opens up on Supercars Team Sydney split

Fabian Coulthard says he had 'the carpet pulled from under his feet' when Team Sydney was sold and he lost his full-time Supercars seat.

Coulthard opens up on Supercars Team Sydney split
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:

The Kiwi was set for a third season in Team Sydney when it was owned and run by the Webb family.

However an off-season change of ownership, drag racer Peter Xiberras taking over the squad, left Coulthard without a full-time ride.

His spot was taken by Chris Pither, while former Team Sydney driver Garry Jacobson retained his seat.

As a result this will be the first season since 2007 that Coulthard hasn't had a full-time spot on the grid.

Coulthard has now opened up about the split for he first time, telling the official Supercars website that 'the carpet was pulled out from under his feet'.

"It is what it is. I got dealt a card which I had no control over," he said.

"I had an agreement for 2022, so my focus was preparation for that. Then the carpet got pulled from under my feet.

"Obviously I’d love to be in the championship in 2023. This year will now be quieter than expected, but I’d like to be racing when and where I can."

Coulthard added: "It’s obviously hard on the family when you have a drive, and then you don’t.

"Team Sydney prided themselves on being a family team and being family first; as we can see, actions speak louder than words, that’s clearly not the case.

"But I’m committed to making the most of this time, putting my best foot forward and getting a strong drive for Bathurst."

Fabian Coulthard, Team Sydney Holden

Fabian Coulthard, Team Sydney Holden

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Coulthard is yet to publicly announce his plans for the Bathurst 1000, however he should be a contender for a top drive given his race-winning pedigree.

"I’ve been fortunate over the years with teams I’ve raced with that they’ve put me in a position to get good results in good cars," he said.

Read Also:

"Any next move, I want to do the best thing for my career and my family.

"The focus, first and foremost, is giving myself the best chance I can to win Bathurst."

Coulthard will return to the wheel this weekend when he makes his TCR Australia debut at the Race Tasmania event in a Wall Racing-run Honda.

shares
comments

Related video

Supercars drops paddle shift plans for 2023 Gen3 cars
Previous article

Supercars drops paddle shift plans for 2023 Gen3 cars
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars drops paddle shift plans for 2023 Gen3 cars
Supercars

Supercars drops paddle shift plans for 2023 Gen3 cars

Stoner opens up on anxiety battle during MotoGP career
MotoGP

Stoner opens up on anxiety battle during MotoGP career

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Fabian Coulthard More
Fabian Coulthard
Coulthard awaiting contract release before seeking 2022 Supercars ride
Supercars

Coulthard awaiting contract release before seeking 2022 Supercars ride

Pither linked to Supercars return with PremiAir
Supercars

Pither linked to Supercars return with PremiAir

Coulthard joins Team Sydney as top engineer returns from IMSA
Supercars

Coulthard joins Team Sydney as top engineer returns from IMSA

Latest news

Coulthard opens up on Supercars Team Sydney split
Supercars Supercars

Coulthard opens up on Supercars Team Sydney split

Supercars drops paddle shift plans for 2023 Gen3 cars
Supercars Supercars

Supercars drops paddle shift plans for 2023 Gen3 cars

Gen3 Mustang lacks rear grip, says Ford Supercars drivers
Supercars Supercars

Gen3 Mustang lacks rear grip, says Ford Supercars drivers

Supercars cuts wildcard allocations for 2022 rounds
Supercars Supercars

Supercars cuts wildcard allocations for 2022 rounds

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.