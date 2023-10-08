Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory
Shane van Gisbergen will depart for NASCAR as the reigning Bathurst 1000 winner after scoring a third triumph alongside first-time winner Richie Stanaway.
The #97 Red Bull Camaro benefitted from the timing of a lap 27 safety car, having pitted shortly before the caution to jump the sister #88 entry, which had led the race to that point.
Once in front the double stack proved problematic for the #88, helping the #97 into a commanding position as the race wore on.
A gearshift tower issue would later extinguish the threat from the #88 entirely, while steering concerns for Brodie Kostecki in the closing stages helped van Gisbergen to a 20-second victory.
It marked a third for the NASCAR-bound Kiwi, and a first Great Race crown for Stanaway, who will return to Supercars as a full-timer with Grove Racing next season.
Kostecki cruised to second place alongside David Russell, leaving the Erebus driver well-placed for the title with just two rounds to go.
His lead is 131 points over van Gisbergen, while Brown, who finished eighth alongside Jack Perkins, is now third thanks to Feeney's mechanical misfortune, albeit 390 points behind.
Feeney, meanwhile, faces an uphill battle for the title, the gap to Kostecki 408 points with just 600 left on the table.
Brodie Kostecki, Dave Russell, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Photo by: Edge Photographics
Anton De Pasquale and Tony D'Alberto rounded out the podium for Dick Johnson Racing, leading a quartet of Fords on a weekend when parity was firmly in the spotlight.
The second half of the race started with Stanaway stalking race leader David Russell.
The gap got down to well within a second when Russell took to the lane for a fourth stop on lap 90, handing over the car to Kostecki for the run to the flag.
Two laps later two of the lead group peeled into the pits, one being Jamie Whincup, who had worked his way up to third, and the other being D'Alberto in fourth. They both handed over to their respective co-drivers Feeney and De Pasquale, who resumed in that order.
On lap 96 Triple Eight decided to pit the race leader, Stanaway handing over to van Gisbergen for the run home. The Kiwi emerged with around 6s in hand over Kostecki, who was in effective second ahead of Will Brown and Feeney – at least until Brown called an early end to the stint and hit the lane.
That gap between van Gisbergen and Kostecki steadily grew to over 10 seconds across the stint with another eight seconds back to Feeney in third place.
That's how things stood when Kostecki stopped on lap 115, with Feeney following suit a lap later and managing to get back out ahead of the #99 entry.
Atmosphere at Bathurst
Photo by: Edge Photographics
Van Gisbergen waited another three laps before stopping for fuel, tyres and brakes, a clean stop helping him back out nine seconds ahead of Feeney and 11 seconds clear of Kostecki.
Initially there were concerns over the #97 with van Gisbergen reporting a soft brake pedal back to the Triple Eight garage.
At the same time Feeney reduced the deficit to van Gisbergen from that nine seconds down to five seconds. After a handful of laps, however, van Gisbergen returned to a rhythm and stabilised the gap back to his teammate.
On lap 137 there was heartbreak for Feeney as a solid second place, and ongoing hopes of a win, were both dashed by a gearbox failure down Conrod Straight. Feeney rolled back to the pits where he cut a distraught figure in the car as the crew attempted running repairs.
He would eventually return to the race but 20 laps down.
By lap 145 the gap between van Gisbergen and Kostecki was 16 seconds, the latter then peeling into the lane for this final stop.
Van Gisbergen waited another three laps to do likewise, returning with his comfortable lead well and truly in tact.
Both drivers complained of steering issues during that last stint, however both made it to the finish, van Gisbergen 20 seconds clear of Kostecki and 33 seconds clear of De Pasquale.
Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth were the second best of the Fords in fourth, the pair having fought back from a tough first stint in admirable fashion.
David Reynolds and Garth Tander fought back from their early drive-through to finish fifth ahead of James Courtney/Zak Best, who survived a gnarly moment at Skyline midway through the race.
Bryce Fullwood/Dean Fiore ended up seventh for Brad Jones Racing, with Brown/Perkins eighth after starting from 17th and copping multiple double stacks.
Jack Le Brocq/Jayden Ojeda finished ninth for Matt Stone Racing with James Golding/Dylan O'Keeffe rounding out the top 10.
The 2023 Repco Supercars season continues with its penultimate round on the Gold Coast on the last weekend in October.
Race results:
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Entrant / Car / Engine
|Laps
|Gap
|1
|97
|S.van Gisbergen
Richie Stanaway
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
Chevrolet
|161
|2
|99
|Brodie Kostecki
David Russell
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
Chevrolet
|161
|19.9326
|3
|11
|A.De Pasquale
Tony D'Alberto
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
Ford
|161
|33.0567
|4
|25
|Chaz Mostert
Lee Holdsworth
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
Ford
|161
|42.8327
|5
|26
|David Reynolds
Garth Tander
|Penrite Racing
Ford
|161
|49.0605
|6
|5
|James Courtney
Zak Best
|Tickford Racing
Ford
|161
|56.9839
|7
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
Dean Fiore
|Brad Jones Racing
Chevrolet
|161
|58.0307
|8
|9
|William Brown
Jack Perkins
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
Chevrolet
|161
|1'02.9565
|9
|34
|Jack Le Brocq
Jayden Ojeda
|Truck Assist Racing
Chevrolet
|161
|1'13.8983
|10
|31
|James Golding
Dylan O'Keeffe
|Nulon Racing
Chevrolet
|161
|1'15.8046
|11
|19
|Matthew Payne
Kévin Estre
|Penrite Racing
Ford
|161
|1'19.4882
|12
|55
|Tom Randle
Garry Jacobson
|Castrol Racing
Ford
|161
|1'22.9787
|13
|23
|Tim Slade
Jonathon Webb
|Nulon Racing
Chevrolet
|161
|1'44.0830
|14
|2
|Nick Percat
Fabian Coulthard
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
Ford
|161
|1'48.1040
|15
|35
|Cameron Hill
Jaylyn Robotham
|Truck Assist Racing
Chevrolet
|161
|2'03.7188
|16
|17
|Will Davison
Alex Davison
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
Ford
|161
|2'04.9219
|17
|20
|Scott Pye
Warren Luff
|Team 18
Chevrolet
|160
|1 lap /18.3012
|18
|56
|Declan Fraser
Tyler Everingham
|Tradie Racing
Ford
|160
|1 lap /52.8003
|19
|7
|Aaron Love
Jake Kostecki
|Blanchard Racing Team
Ford
|160
|1 lap /55.9409
|20
|98
|Kai Allen
S.de Silvestro
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
Ford
|160
|1 lap /1'28.9407
|21
|4
|Jack Smith
Jaxon Evans
|SCT Logistics
Chevrolet
|157
|4 laps /17.6769
|22
|96
|Macauley Jones
Jordan Boys
|Pizza Hut Racing
Chevrolet
|149
|12 laps /45.3029
|23
|88
|Broc Feeney
Jamie Whincup
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
Chevrolet
|142
|19 laps /1'48.4694
|24
|888
|Craig Lowndes
Zane Goddard
|Supercheap Auto Racing
Chevrolet
|141
|20 laps /6.1495
|18
|M.Winterbottom
Michael Caruso
|Team 18
Chevrolet
|160
|Retirement
|3
|Todd Hazelwood
Tim Blanchard
|CoolDrive Racing
Ford
|156
|Retirement
|6
|Cameron Waters
James Moffat
|Tickford Racing
Ford
|70
|Retirement
|8
|A.Heimgartner
Dale Wood
|Brad Jones Racing
Chevrolet
|68
|Retirement
Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad
Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad
Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race
Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race
Dixon reveals 'trying for years' to talk van Gisbergen into an IndyCar test
Dixon reveals 'trying for years' to talk van Gisbergen into an IndyCar test Dixon reveals 'trying for years' to talk van Gisbergen into an IndyCar test
Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst Supercars parity changes
Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst Supercars parity changes Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst Supercars parity changes
Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing
Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing
Erebus release Brown as Triple Eight remain tight lipped on driver deals
Erebus release Brown as Triple Eight remain tight lipped on driver deals Erebus release Brown as Triple Eight remain tight lipped on driver deals
Latest news
Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach
Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach
FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre trouble
FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre trouble FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre trouble
Russell: Soft tyre choice for F1 Qatar sprint was not “stupid”
Russell: Soft tyre choice for F1 Qatar sprint was not “stupid” Russell: Soft tyre choice for F1 Qatar sprint was not “stupid”
MotoGP title contender Bezzecchi undergoes surgery after training crash
MotoGP title contender Bezzecchi undergoes surgery after training crash MotoGP title contender Bezzecchi undergoes surgery after training crash
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.