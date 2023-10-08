Subscribe
Previous / Bathurst 1000: Pole position for Kostecki/Russell
Supercars / Bathurst News

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory

Shane van Gisbergen will depart for NASCAR as the reigning Bathurst 1000 winner after scoring a third triumph alongside first-time winner Richie Stanaway.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Race winner Shane van Gisbergen and Richie Stanaway, Triple Eight Race Engineering

The #97 Red Bull Camaro benefitted from the timing of a lap 27 safety car, having pitted shortly before the caution to jump the sister #88 entry, which had led the race to that point. 

Once in front the double stack proved problematic for the #88, helping the #97 into a commanding position as the race wore on.

A gearshift tower issue would later extinguish the threat from the #88 entirely, while steering concerns for Brodie Kostecki in the closing stages helped van Gisbergen to a 20-second victory.

It marked a third for the NASCAR-bound Kiwi, and a first Great Race crown for Stanaway, who will return to Supercars as a full-timer with Grove Racing next season.

Kostecki cruised to second place alongside David Russell, leaving the Erebus driver well-placed for the title with just two rounds to go. 

His lead is 131 points over van Gisbergen, while Brown, who finished eighth alongside Jack Perkins, is now third thanks to Feeney's mechanical misfortune, albeit 390 points behind.

Feeney, meanwhile, faces an uphill battle for the title, the gap to Kostecki 408 points with just 600 left on the table. 

Brodie Kostecki, Dave Russell, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Brodie Kostecki, Dave Russell, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Anton De Pasquale and Tony D'Alberto rounded out the podium for Dick Johnson Racing, leading a quartet of Fords on a weekend when parity was firmly in the spotlight. 

The second half of the race started with Stanaway stalking race leader David Russell.

The gap got down to well within a second when Russell took to the lane for a fourth stop on lap 90, handing over the car to Kostecki for the run to the flag.

Two laps later two of the lead group peeled into the pits, one being Jamie Whincup, who had worked his way up to third, and the other being D'Alberto in fourth. They both handed over to their respective co-drivers Feeney and De Pasquale, who resumed in that order.

On lap 96 Triple Eight decided to pit the race leader, Stanaway handing over to van Gisbergen for the run home. The Kiwi emerged with around 6s in hand over Kostecki, who was in effective second ahead of Will Brown and Feeney – at least until Brown called an early end to the stint and hit the lane.

That gap between van Gisbergen and Kostecki steadily grew to over 10 seconds across the stint with another eight seconds back to Feeney in third place.

That's how things stood when Kostecki stopped on lap 115, with Feeney following suit a lap later and managing to get back out ahead of the #99 entry. 

Atmosphere at Bathurst

Atmosphere at Bathurst

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Van Gisbergen waited another three laps before stopping for fuel, tyres and brakes, a clean stop helping him back out nine seconds ahead of Feeney and 11 seconds clear of Kostecki. 

Initially there were concerns over the #97 with van Gisbergen reporting a soft brake pedal back to the Triple Eight garage. 

At the same time Feeney reduced the deficit to van Gisbergen from that nine seconds down to five seconds. After a handful of laps, however, van Gisbergen returned to a rhythm and stabilised the gap back to his teammate.

On lap 137 there was heartbreak for Feeney as a solid second place, and ongoing hopes of a win, were both dashed by a gearbox failure down Conrod Straight. Feeney rolled back to the pits where he cut a distraught figure in the car as the crew attempted running repairs.

He would eventually return to the race but 20 laps down. 

By lap 145 the gap between van Gisbergen and Kostecki was 16 seconds, the latter then peeling into the lane for this final stop.

Van Gisbergen waited another three laps to do likewise, returning with his comfortable lead well and truly in tact.

Both drivers complained of steering issues during that last stint, however both made it to the finish, van Gisbergen 20 seconds clear of Kostecki and 33 seconds clear of De Pasquale.

Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth were the second best of the Fords in fourth, the pair having fought back from a tough first stint in admirable fashion.

David Reynolds and Garth Tander fought back from their early drive-through to finish fifth ahead of James Courtney/Zak Best, who survived a gnarly moment at Skyline midway through the race. 

Bryce Fullwood/Dean Fiore ended up seventh for Brad Jones Racing, with Brown/Perkins eighth after starting from 17th and copping multiple double stacks.

Jack Le Brocq/Jayden Ojeda finished ninth for Matt Stone Racing with James Golding/Dylan O'Keeffe rounding out the top 10.

The 2023 Repco Supercars season continues with its penultimate round on the Gold Coast on the last weekend in October.

Race results:

 Cla   Nº   Driver   Entrant / Car / Engine   Laps  Gap
1 97  S.van Gisbergen
Richie Stanaway		 Red Bull Ampol Racing
Chevrolet		 161  
2 99  Brodie Kostecki
David Russell		 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
Chevrolet		 161 19.9326
3 11  A.De Pasquale
Tony D'Alberto		 Shell V-Power Racing Team
Ford		 161 33.0567
4 25  Chaz Mostert
Lee Holdsworth		 Walkinshaw Andretti United
Ford		 161 42.8327
5 26  David Reynolds
Garth Tander		 Penrite Racing
Ford		 161 49.0605
6 James Courtney
Zak Best		 Tickford Racing
Ford		 161 56.9839
7 14  Bryce Fullwood
Dean Fiore		 Brad Jones Racing
Chevrolet		 161 58.0307
8 William Brown
Jack Perkins		 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
Chevrolet		 161 1'02.9565
9 34  Jack Le Brocq
Jayden Ojeda		 Truck Assist Racing
Chevrolet		 161 1'13.8983
10 31  James Golding
Dylan O'Keeffe		 Nulon Racing
Chevrolet		 161 1'15.8046
11 19  Matthew Payne
Kévin Estre		 Penrite Racing
Ford		 161 1'19.4882
12 55  Tom Randle
Garry Jacobson		 Castrol Racing
Ford		 161 1'22.9787
13 23  Tim Slade
Jonathon Webb		 Nulon Racing
Chevrolet		 161 1'44.0830
14 Nick Percat
Fabian Coulthard		 Walkinshaw Andretti United
Ford		 161 1'48.1040
15 35  Cameron Hill
Jaylyn Robotham		 Truck Assist Racing
Chevrolet		 161 2'03.7188
16 17  Will Davison
Alex Davison		 Shell V-Power Racing Team
Ford		 161 2'04.9219
17 20  Scott Pye
Warren Luff		 Team 18
Chevrolet		 160 1 lap /18.3012
18 56  Declan Fraser
Tyler Everingham		 Tradie Racing
Ford		 160 1 lap /52.8003
19 Aaron Love
Jake Kostecki		 Blanchard Racing Team
Ford		 160 1 lap /55.9409
20 98  Kai Allen
S.de Silvestro		 Shell V-Power Racing Team
Ford		 160 1 lap /1'28.9407
21 Jack Smith
Jaxon Evans		 SCT Logistics
Chevrolet		 157 4 laps /17.6769
22 96  Macauley Jones
Jordan Boys		 Pizza Hut Racing
Chevrolet		 149 12 laps /45.3029
23 88  Broc Feeney
Jamie Whincup		 Red Bull Ampol Racing
Chevrolet		 142 19 laps /1'48.4694
24 888  Craig Lowndes
Zane Goddard		 Supercheap Auto Racing
Chevrolet		 141 20 laps /6.1495
  18  M.Winterbottom
Michael Caruso		 Team 18
Chevrolet		 160 Retirement
  Todd Hazelwood
Tim Blanchard		 CoolDrive Racing
Ford		 156 Retirement
  Cameron Waters
James Moffat		 Tickford Racing
Ford		 70 Retirement
  A.Heimgartner
Dale Wood		 Brad Jones Racing
Chevrolet		 68 Retirement
shares
comments

Bathurst 1000: Pole position for Kostecki/Russell
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 1000: Pole position for Kostecki/Russell

Bathurst 1000: Pole position for Kostecki/Russell

Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Pole position for Kostecki/Russell Bathurst 1000: Pole position for Kostecki/Russell

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki fastest in crash-filled Supercars qualifying

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki fastest in crash-filled Supercars qualifying

Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki fastest in crash-filled Supercars qualifying Bathurst 1000: Kostecki fastest in crash-filled Supercars qualifying

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Shane van Gisbergen More
Shane van Gisbergen
Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad

Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad

Supercars

Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad

Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race

Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race

Dixon reveals 'trying for years' to talk van Gisbergen into an IndyCar test

Dixon reveals 'trying for years' to talk van Gisbergen into an IndyCar test

IndyCar

Dixon reveals 'trying for years' to talk van Gisbergen into an IndyCar test Dixon reveals 'trying for years' to talk van Gisbergen into an IndyCar test

Triple Eight Race Engineering More
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst Supercars parity changes

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst Supercars parity changes

Supercars

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst Supercars parity changes Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst Supercars parity changes

Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing

Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing

Supercars

Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing

Erebus release Brown as Triple Eight remain tight lipped on driver deals

Erebus release Brown as Triple Eight remain tight lipped on driver deals

Supercars

Erebus release Brown as Triple Eight remain tight lipped on driver deals Erebus release Brown as Triple Eight remain tight lipped on driver deals

Latest news

Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach

Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach

FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre trouble

FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre trouble

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre trouble FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre trouble

Russell: Soft tyre choice for F1 Qatar sprint was not “stupid”

Russell: Soft tyre choice for F1 Qatar sprint was not “stupid”

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Russell: Soft tyre choice for F1 Qatar sprint was not “stupid” Russell: Soft tyre choice for F1 Qatar sprint was not “stupid”

MotoGP title contender Bezzecchi undergoes surgery after training crash

MotoGP title contender Bezzecchi undergoes surgery after training crash

MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP

MotoGP title contender Bezzecchi undergoes surgery after training crash MotoGP title contender Bezzecchi undergoes surgery after training crash

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Tom Howard

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe