Bathurst 1000: Pole position for Kostecki/Russell
Brodie Kostecki and David Russell will start the 2023 Bathurst 1000 from pole position after the former dominated the Top 10 Shootout.
Kostecki ran last in the single-lap dash for pole thanks to topping qualifying on Friday afternoon.
Up until that point Broc Feeney was fastest, with Kostecki chasing a 2m04.755s to secure pole for the 2023 running of the Great Race.
He made a ropey start to his lap, dropping his right-rear tyre off the back of the exit kerb at the first corner.
That left him trailing Feeney by just under a tenth at the first sector, but, after a big push over the top of the Mountain, he found himself more than three-tenths up at the second sector.
From there it was a case of keeping it clean in the final sector, Kostecki's final margin for pole the best part of half a second.
"It means a lot to the whole team," said Kostecki. "We've been so fast all weekend and I thought I threw it all away at Turn 1 there. I have a delta on my dash and I knew I had a bit of time to make up.
"The car was awesome across the top and I just threw it down the hill. I wasn't sure if I was going to come out the other side. I was very happy to get through the dipper and I knew going down Conrod I was on a good lap and just needed to not stuff it up. I'm very proud of this whole team."
Feeney made up three spots on regular qualifying to end up on the outside of the front row, while Cam Waters made up one spot to qualify third, best of the Ford Mustangs in the field.
James Golding lost two spots compared to qualifying, but still ended up a highly-credible fourth in his first Bathurst 1000 Shootout.
Anton De Pasquale and Shane van Gisbergen were fifth and sixth fastest respectively, while David Reynolds pipped Grove Racing team-mate Matt Payne for seventh.
Chaz Mostert matched his qualifying effort with ninth in the Shootout, while Will Davison stayed in 10th after making small mistakes at Hell Corner and McPhillamy.
Bathurst 1000 - Top 10 Shootout results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
B. KosteckiD. Russell Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|99
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|1
|2'04.2719
|179.982
|2
|
B. FeeneyJ. Whincup Red Bull Ampol Racing
|88
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|1
|+0.4830
|0.4830
|179.285
|3
|C. Waters J. Moffat Tickford Racing
|6
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|+0.5056
|0.0226
|179.253
|4
| J. Golding
D. O'Keeffe Nulon Racing
|31
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|1
|+0.5436
|0.0380
|179.198
|5
|A. De Pasquale T. D'Alberto Dick Johnson Racing
|11
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|+0.6437
|0.1001
|179.055
|6
|S. van Gisbergen R. Stanaway Red Bull Ampol Racing
|97
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|1
|+0.7252
|0.0815
|178.938
|7
|D. Reynolds G. Tander Penrite Racing
|26
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|+0.8793
|0.1541
|178.718
|8
|
M. PayneK. Estre Penrite Racing
|19
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|+0.9977
|0.1184
|178.549
|9
|C. Mostert L. Holdsworth Walkinshaw Andretti United
|25
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|+1.5590
|0.5613
|177.752
|10
|W. Davison A. Davison Dick Johnson Racing
|17
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|+2.1455
|0.5865
|176.928
|View full results
Latest news
F1 Qatar Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 Qatar Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Qatar Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Perez: “Wrong place, wrong time” in Hulkenberg/Ocon Qatar F1 sprint crash
Perez: “Wrong place, wrong time” in Hulkenberg/Ocon Qatar F1 sprint crash Perez: “Wrong place, wrong time” in Hulkenberg/Ocon Qatar F1 sprint crash
Sainz frustrated to learn of Pirelli's Qatar F1 issues from media
Sainz frustrated to learn of Pirelli's Qatar F1 issues from media Sainz frustrated to learn of Pirelli's Qatar F1 issues from media
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.