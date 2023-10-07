Subscribe
Bathurst 1000: Pole position for Kostecki/Russell

Brodie Kostecki and David Russell will start the 2023 Bathurst 1000 from pole position after the former dominated the Top 10 Shootout.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
MH2_1985.JPG

Kostecki ran last in the single-lap dash for pole thanks to topping qualifying on Friday afternoon.

Up until that point Broc Feeney was fastest, with Kostecki chasing a 2m04.755s to secure pole for the 2023 running of the Great Race.

He made a ropey start to his lap, dropping his right-rear tyre off the back of the exit kerb at the first corner.

That left him trailing Feeney by just under a tenth at the first sector, but, after a big push over the top of the Mountain, he found himself more than three-tenths up at the second sector.

From there it was a case of keeping it clean in the final sector, Kostecki's final margin for pole the best part of half a second.

"It means a lot to the whole team," said Kostecki. "We've been so fast all weekend and I thought I threw it all away at Turn 1 there. I have a delta on my dash and I knew I had a bit of time to make up.

"The car was awesome across the top and I just threw it down the hill. I wasn't sure if I was going to come out the other side. I was very happy to get through the dipper and I knew going down Conrod I was on a good lap and just needed to not stuff it up. I'm very proud of this whole team."

Feeney made up three spots on regular qualifying to end up on the outside of the front row, while Cam Waters made up one spot to qualify third, best of the Ford Mustangs in the field.

James Golding lost two spots compared to qualifying, but still ended up a highly-credible fourth in his first Bathurst 1000 Shootout.

Anton De Pasquale and Shane van Gisbergen were fifth and sixth fastest respectively, while David Reynolds pipped Grove Racing team-mate Matt Payne for seventh.

Chaz Mostert matched his qualifying effort with ninth in the Shootout, while Will Davison stayed in 10th after making small mistakes at Hell Corner and McPhillamy.

Bathurst 1000 - Top 10 Shootout results

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
B. Kostecki
Australia D. Russell Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus 		99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 1 2'04.2719   179.982
2
B. Feeney
Australia J. Whincup Red Bull Ampol Racing 		88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 1 +0.4830 0.4830 179.285
3 Australia C. Waters Australia J. Moffat Tickford Racing 6 Ford Mustang GT 1 +0.5056 0.0226 179.253
4 Australia J. Golding
D. O'Keeffe Nulon Racing
 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 1 +0.5436 0.0380 179.198
5 Australia A. De Pasquale Australia T. D'Alberto Dick Johnson Racing 11 Ford Mustang GT 1 +0.6437 0.1001 179.055
6 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen New Zealand R. Stanaway Red Bull Ampol Racing 97 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 1 +0.7252 0.0815 178.938
7 Australia D. Reynolds Australia G. Tander Penrite Racing 26 Ford Mustang GT 1 +0.8793 0.1541 178.718
8
M. Payne
France K. Estre Penrite Racing 		19 Ford Mustang GT 1 +0.9977 0.1184 178.549
9 Australia C. Mostert Australia L. Holdsworth Walkinshaw Andretti United 25 Ford Mustang GT 1 +1.5590 0.5613 177.752
10 Australia W. Davison Australia A. Davison Dick Johnson Racing 17 Ford Mustang GT 1 +2.1455 0.5865 176.928
