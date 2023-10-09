Subscribe
Previous / Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory
Supercars News

Details of impending Mustang Supercars parity change revealed

Changes to both the front and rear aero package for the Ford Mustang Supercar are on the cards ahead of the Gold Coast 500.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Team_Tickford-EV09-23-MH1_9838

Ford will resubmit its bid to have aero changes to the Mustangs ahead of the Gold Coast on the belief that the parity threshold was triggered at the Bathurst 1000.

The Blue Oval tried to get an updated aero package pushed through ahead of the Bathurst 1000 amid fears the Mustang wouldn't be competitive at the Great Race.

The stumbling block proved to be that the official threshold for a parity review hadn't been triggered, which meant Supercars needed approval from the Chevrolet teams to green-light any changes.

There was a bitter standoff in the paddock last Wednesday before Ford conceded defeat and shelved the new parts that had been built and taken to Bathurst.

The parts could well be on the cars for the next round, though, with Ford of the belief that the threshold was triggered at the Bathurst 1000 due to the disparity in lap times in five of the last eight races.

If Supercars agrees, a fresh parity review will kick off and Ford will resubmit its proposed changes.

Those changes are focussed on both the front and rear aero as Ford looks to adjust the balance and stop what its data highlights as an aero detachment at certain speeds.

Anton De Pasquale and Tony D'Alberto were the highest placed Mustang at the Bathurst 1000, finishing third

Anton De Pasquale and Tony D'Alberto were the highest placed Mustang at the Bathurst 1000, finishing third

Photo by: Edge Photographics

At the front, the most significant change is an infill for the cheeks where the fog lights would sit on the road-going version.

At the rear, the plan is to revert to the original positioning of the rear wing, before it was moved 25 millimetres forward and 25 millimetres down ahead of the Townsville 500.

The rear wing element would also be replaced by a wider version that doesn't feature the three-millimetre Gurney flap that was added before Townsville.

If the parity threshold has been triggered as per Ford's understanding, that only guarantees that a formal parity review will take place, not that the parts will be green-lit.

With just four races left, this is also the final opportunity for a review and potential changes before the end of the season.

The aero for both makes is expected to go under the microscope like never before during the off-season with plans for cars to be shipped to the US for wind tunnel testing.

shares
comments

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory

Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory

Bathurst 1000: Pole position for Kostecki/Russell

Bathurst 1000: Pole position for Kostecki/Russell

Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Pole position for Kostecki/Russell Bathurst 1000: Pole position for Kostecki/Russell

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022

Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022 Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022

McLaren factory driver Gamble makes British GT return at Donington

McLaren factory driver Gamble makes British GT return at Donington

BGT British GT
Donington

McLaren factory driver Gamble makes British GT return at Donington McLaren factory driver Gamble makes British GT return at Donington

Oliveira emerges as Honda’s priority to replace Marquez in MotoGP

Oliveira emerges as Honda’s priority to replace Marquez in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Oliveira emerges as Honda’s priority to replace Marquez in MotoGP Oliveira emerges as Honda’s priority to replace Marquez in MotoGP

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

WEC WEC

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier” Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Tom Howard

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe