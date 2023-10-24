Red Bull junior Iwasa set for Super Formula move in 2024
Honda and Red Bull junior driver Ayumu Iwasa is set to return to Japan in 2024 to contest Super Formula after spending two seasons in FIA Formula 2.
Iwasa, who placed fifth in F2 last year and sits third in this year’s standings with one round remaining, has been linked to the Team Mugen seat currently occupied by Liam Lawson.
Helmut Marko, Red Bull motorsport advisor and head of its junior scheme, confirmed to Autosport at last weekend’s Formula 1 race in Austin that Iwasa will indeed race in Super Formula.
“There will be an announcement in Japan pretty soon and we will wait for that announcement,” said Marko.
It will mark Iwasa’s first full season of car racing on home soil, as he has raced in Europe since becoming a Honda junior off the back of winning the Suzuka Racing School (now Honda Racing School) scholarship in 2019.
He won the French F4 title in 2020 before stepping up to FIA F3 the following year, finishing 12th overall, and then graduating directly to F2 with the DAMS squad in 2022.
Iwasa has a total of five F2 wins, including three so far this season, to his credit with next month’s Abu Dhabi finale still to go.
While Lawson is in theory free to contest another season of Super Formula following the news that AlphaTauri will field Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo in F1 next season, such a prospect currently appears unlikely.
Liam Lawson, TEAM MUGEN
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Instead, the New Zealander seems on course for full-time F1 reserve and simulator duties ahead of a potential promotion to a race seat in 2025.
Iwasa meanwhile will hope to use Super Formula to stake his claim for a future F1 drive in much the same way as Lawson has done this year, and is set to face the same challenge of going up against two-time champion Tomoki Nojiri as his team-mate.
The 22-year-old is likely to get his first experience of the Dallara SF23 in the post-season Suzuka test on 6-8 December.
Ex-Red Bull Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat is also expected to be present at Suzuka driving for Nakajima Racing.
Why one Red Bull junior's F1 prospects look better than ever
Why one Red Bull junior's F1 prospects look better than ever Why one Red Bull junior's F1 prospects look better than ever
F2 Australia: Iwasa survives chaos for second win of 2023
F2 Australia: Iwasa survives chaos for second win of 2023 F2 Australia: Iwasa survives chaos for second win of 2023
Iwasa "has the talent" to win 2023 F2 title says DAMS owner Pic
Iwasa "has the talent" to win 2023 F2 title says DAMS owner Pic Iwasa "has the talent" to win 2023 F2 title says DAMS owner Pic
Nojiri was determined 'not to make it easy' for Lawson
Nojiri was determined 'not to make it easy' for Lawson Nojiri was determined 'not to make it easy' for Lawson
Lawson not thinking about F1 rumours after latest Super Formula win
Lawson not thinking about F1 rumours after latest Super Formula win Lawson not thinking about F1 rumours after latest Super Formula win
Super Formula Autopolis: Lawson wins to take championship lead
Super Formula Autopolis: Lawson wins to take championship lead Super Formula Autopolis: Lawson wins to take championship lead
Latest news
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen completes Friday clean sweep; Norris P2
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen completes Friday clean sweep; Norris P2 F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen completes Friday clean sweep; Norris P2
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful
The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful
How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe
How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe
The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero
The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero
The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan
The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.