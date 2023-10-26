Subscribe
Super Formula Suzuka II
News

Miyata: Beating Lawson to Super Formula title could improve international prospects

Ritomo Miyata believes that Super Formula title rival Liam Lawson’s recent Formula 1 experience only makes the potential prestige of beating the New Zealander even greater, ahead of this weekend's Suzuka finale.

Jamie Klein
Author Jamie Klein
Published
Rd4_race041

TOM’S driver Miyata holds an eight-point lead over Lawson ahead of the final two races of the season this weekend, with defending two-time champion Tomoki Nojiri a further two points behind.

Since the previous race at Motegi in August, Lawson has made five grand prix starts for AlphaTauri as an injury substitute for Daniel Ricciardo, making a big impression in the process - even if he was ultimately passed up for a full-time 2024 seat.

As Super Formula reconvenes for the first time since his rival’s temporary F1 promotion this weekend, Miyata says Lawson’s elevated standing in the grand prix paddock can only be a good thing for his own future.

“The Mugen drivers [Lawson and Nojiri] have won five races this season, and I’ve won twice, so I have to fight against two drivers, which is really difficult,” Miyata told Autosport.

“But if I can win the championship, maybe I can open up my future more, so the title is really important to me. 

“I know that Liam also really wants to win the title, but now he has become a Formula 1 driver and he was able to show the level of Super Formula to the world.

“If I can win the championship, I think I will have more chances to race worldwide. I will be able to say: I am faster than a Formula 1 driver!”

Miyata, who looks set to combine Super Formula with an assault on the World Endurance Championship in a Lexus GT3 car in 2024, also acknowledged the significance of Ryo Hirakawa’s recent call-up to a McLaren reserve driver position in Formula 1.

Ritomo Miyata, VANTELIN TEAM TOM'S

Ritomo Miyata, VANTELIN TEAM TOM'S

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Hirakawa’s surprise appointment has been viewed as a first step in a closer relationship between Toyota and McLaren in future, one that could have implications for Miyata’s career.

“I already talked with [Toyota chairman] Akio [Toyoda]-san and [president Koji] Sato-san, I told them my dream and my targets for my future racing career,” he said when asked for his thoughts on Hirakawa’s F1 chance.

“I drove a Ferrari in the WEC [at Fuji] and now Hirakawa had the opportunity to drive in F1, so I want to say thanks to Toyota for supporting us to do this.”

Miyata set to reach superlicence goal

Whatever happens in this weekend’s Super Formula finale, Miyata is set to finally achieve his goal of becoming eligible for a superlicence that would allow him to race in F1.

The FIA’s rules state that drivers whose three-year window for accumulating superlicence points includes 2020 or 2021 can take their best three scores from their most recent four seasons, due to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miyata needs 15 points from 2023 to reach the 40-point target, having scored 15 from his 2020 Super Formula Lights title win and another 10 last year for finishing fourth in Super Formula.

He can do this by finishing as low as third in the final standings, something he can guarantee by scoring just four points - equivalent to finishing seventh - across the two races.

Even in the event Miyata somehow fails to score, either Hirakawa or Sho Tsuboi, currently fourth and fifth respectively in the championship, would need to score close to the maximum 46 points available at Suzuka to beat Miyata to third overall.

shares
comments
Previous article Red Bull junior Iwasa set for Super Formula move in 2024
Jamie Klein
More
Jamie Klein
Friday favourite: The sweet-handling Toyota epilogue to its F1 adventure

Friday favourite: The sweet-handling Toyota epilogue to its F1 adventure

Formula 1

Friday favourite: The sweet-handling Toyota epilogue to its F1 adventure Friday favourite: The sweet-handling Toyota epilogue to its F1 adventure

Lawson: Red Bull F1 decision doesn't change Super Formula outlook

Lawson: Red Bull F1 decision doesn't change Super Formula outlook

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Lawson: Red Bull F1 decision doesn't change Super Formula outlook Lawson: Red Bull F1 decision doesn't change Super Formula outlook

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

More
Ritomo Miyata
Miyata set for Super GT exit in favour of Lexus WEC seat

Miyata set for Super GT exit in favour of Lexus WEC seat

Super GT

Miyata set for Super GT exit in favour of Lexus WEC seat Miyata set for Super GT exit in favour of Lexus WEC seat

Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car

Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car

WEC
Fuji

Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car

Toyota faces dilemma over WEC junior Miyata's 2024 plans

Toyota faces dilemma over WEC junior Miyata's 2024 plans

Super GT

Toyota faces dilemma over WEC junior Miyata's 2024 plans Toyota faces dilemma over WEC junior Miyata's 2024 plans

More
TOM'S
Alesi loses TOM'S Super Formula drive, Sasahara returns

Alesi loses TOM'S Super Formula drive, Sasahara returns

Super Formula
Sugo

Alesi loses TOM'S Super Formula drive, Sasahara returns Alesi loses TOM'S Super Formula drive, Sasahara returns

Super Formula Suzuka: Miyata gets first win, Nojiri crashes out

Super Formula Suzuka: Miyata gets first win, Nojiri crashes out

Super Formula
Suzuka

Super Formula Suzuka: Miyata gets first win, Nojiri crashes out Super Formula Suzuka: Miyata gets first win, Nojiri crashes out

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Plus
Plus
Super Formula
Autopolis

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Latest news

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1 F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen holds off Albon effort to top rookie-filled FP1

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Plus
Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe

Plus
Plus
Super Formula

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

Plus
Plus
Super Formula

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Plus
Plus
Super Formula
Autopolis

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe