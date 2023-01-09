Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Nojiri expects tougher 2023 season with new Super Formula car
Super Formula News

How Lawson's first test brought back memories of Palou

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson’s first run in a Super Formula car last month evoked memories of working with Alex Palou for one of Team Mugen’s race engineers.

Jamie Klein
By:
How Lawson's first test brought back memories of Palou

Lawson will race in Super Formula this year after two seasons in Formula 2, and had his first taste of the Japanese championship in December’s post-season rookie test at Suzuka driving the #15 car raced last season by Ukyo Sasahara.

The New Zealander impressed on the opening day of the test by finishing ninth in the afternoon session and getting within a second of the pace.

Interview: The Red Bull protege aiming to restore a forgotten F1 link

Engineer Tomo Koike, who ran Sasahara to two wins last season, said that working with Lawson reminded him of Palou, of whose Nakajima Racing crew he was part in 2019 before joining Mugen.

“We were using Ukyo’s car for the test, and the set-up wasn’t changed much,” Koike told Autosport.

“Lawson’s driving style is similar to Ukyo’s, he likes the car to oversteer. 

“We knew our car was not as fast as it could have been in those [cold] conditions, because the base set-up was from Rounds 9 and 10. But because of his driving capacity, he has been able to get up to speed quickly.

“There are still some things he can improve, sector three [including the hairpin and Spoon Curve] especially, but in sector one he was already one of the fastest. 

“My first impression of him is that he is similar to Alex Palou. His driving capacity is better than most Japanese drivers, I think. 

“His comments are also intelligent even though he is just 20 years old; he seems much more mature. I have enjoyed working with him so far.”

Liam Lawson, TEAM MUGEN

Liam Lawson, TEAM MUGEN

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Palou came close to winning the Super Formula title in his rookie season in 2019, with only a rare intercooler tube issue in the final race at Suzuka leaving him third overall behind Nick Cassidy and Naoki Yamamoto.

He was then handed the chance to make the switch to IndyCar in 2020, and won the title in the American series the following year driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Koike believes Lawson, who says he is aiming to use Super Formula as a springboard to a Formula 1 drive with AlphaTauri in 2024, has the potential to make a similar impact to Palou.

Read Also:

“I think we have a chance because the aero package is changing,” said Koike.

“We have a better chance than if he was making his debut last year.”

shares
comments
Nojiri expects tougher 2023 season with new Super Formula car
Previous article

Nojiri expects tougher 2023 season with new Super Formula car
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Friday favourite: The mountain-side Japanese venue where atmosphere is king
Super GT

Friday favourite: The mountain-side Japanese venue where atmosphere is king

Nojiri expects tougher 2023 season with new Super Formula car
Super Formula

Nojiri expects tougher 2023 season with new Super Formula car

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

More
Liam Lawson
The Red Bull protege aiming to restore a forgotten F1 link
Super Formula

The Red Bull protege aiming to restore a forgotten F1 link

Lawson: Emulating F1 race winner Gasly in Super Formula “absolutely doable”
Super Formula

Lawson: Emulating F1 race winner Gasly in Super Formula “absolutely doable”

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Plus
FIA F2

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

Mugen More
Mugen
Lawson: Super Formula car "felt a lot like F1" in test
Super Formula

Lawson: Super Formula car "felt a lot like F1" in test

Red Bull junior Lawson set for Super Formula move
Super Formula

Red Bull junior Lawson set for Super Formula move

Super Formula Suzuka: Nojiri ends season with dominant win Suzuka II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Super Formula Suzuka: Nojiri ends season with dominant win

Latest news

Renault expects FIA to get tougher in allowing F1 engine tweaks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Renault expects FIA to get tougher in allowing F1 engine tweaks

Renault expects the FIA to get tougher with Formula 1 engine manufacturers in ensuring reliability upgrades do not boost performance.

F3 race winner Colapinto joins Williams F1 academy
Formula 1 Formula 1

F3 race winner Colapinto joins Williams F1 academy

Formula 3 race winner Franco Colapinto has joined Williams’ Formula 1 academy ahead of the 2023 season.

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Plus
WEC WEC

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

OPINION: There is plenty of excitement over the glut of manufacturers tackling the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship this season. The selection committee is set to face headaches over who it decides to admit and who gets turned away from the 2023 entry list, but history tells us that the smaller entrants have a place

Breen: Hyundai WRC return a forward step after tough 2022
WRC WRC

Breen: Hyundai WRC return a forward step after tough 2022

Craig Breen says rejoining Hyundai for a partial World Rally Championship campaign this year is a “forward step” after a difficult 2022 campaign with M-Sport.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.