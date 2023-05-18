West moves north up Autosport National Driver Rankings

The M3 E46 pilot won both of the Kumbo BMW contests at Snetterton last weekend to surge towards the summit of Autosport's winners' table.

His latest two successes follow a victory he had already achieved in the Brands Hatch season opener, alongside two Classic Thunder triumphs at Silverstone, meaning he is now one of just five drivers to have scored five or more UK wins this year.

Autosport launched its 2023 rankings last week, charting the most successful drivers in terms of race wins and the top three of Aidan Hills, Steve Foden and Elliot Lettis remains unchanged.

Behind West, the next highest mover is Steve Hewson - who has shot from outside the top 50 into sixth place after taking a Campaign Against Living Miserably All Porsche Trophy hat-trick in his Cayman at Anglesey last weekend.

Hewson Photo by: Steve Jones

Those wins add to his victory in the Donington Park opener last month and mean he is the highest-ranked of the drivers with four wins to their name. One spot behind Hewson is Sports 2000 star Michael Gibbins, who also jumps up the leaderboard having not figured in last week's table. He grabbed another two wins at Brands Hatch in his MCR to continue his strong start to the season. Other notable improvers include Stephen Watkins, who extended his unbeaten run in the Midget & Sprite Challenge at Oulton Park to leap into 10th place, while Jonathan Lisseter's Ma7da glory at Anglesey enables him to rise 19 positions into joint 11th. A little further back, Chris Beighton has become the second Sunbeam Tiger racer to enter the top 20 after scoring an Equipe Classic Racing overall win and a class success in the machine at Brands to move into 17th - one place behind Jackie Cochrane, who races a similar car across the Irish Sea. Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023 Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 9 0 9 2 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 3 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 5 0 5 4 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 5 0 5 5 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 5 0 5 6 Steve Hewson (Porsche Cayman) 4 0 4 7 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 4 0 4 8 Colin Turkington (BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30/BMW 330e M Sport) 4 0 4 9 Felix Fisher (Ray GR05) 4 0 4 10 Stephen Watkins (MG Midget) 4 0 4 11= Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 4 0 4 11= Jonathan Lisseter (Locost Ma7da) 4 0 4 13 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 4 0 4 14 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 4 0 4 15 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 4 0 4 16 Jackie Cochrane (Sunbeam Tiger) 4 0 4 17 Chris Beighton (Sunbeam Tiger/Lola T70 Mk3B) 3 1 4 18 Mark Smith (BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30) 2 2 4 19 Ben Mulryan (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7) 2 2 4 20 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 2 4 21 Ian Boulton (MG ZR) 1 3 4 22 Neil Jessop (Ford Escort Mk2 Zakspeed) 0 4 4 23 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf TDI/Audi TTCR) 0 4 4 24 Olly Samways (Mighty Mini) 0 4 4 25 Colin Peach (Van Diemen RFS02) 0 4 4 26 Lars Alexander Hoffmann (Caterham 7 310R) 3 0 3 27 Axel van Nederveen (Ginetta G56 GTA) 3 0 3 28 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 3 0 3 29 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 3 0 3 30 Jonathan Mitchell (Caterham 7 420R) 3 0 3 31 Niall Bradley (BMW M3 E46) 3 0 3 32 Joseph Loake (Tatuus MSV-022) 3 0 3 33 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 3 0 3 34 James Lay (Radical SR3) 3 0 3 35= James Wallis (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 3 0 3 35= Bryan Bransom (BMW M3 E46) 3 0 3 37 Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 3 0 3 38 Dan Zelos (Mini F56 JCW) 3 0 3 39 Will Orton (Mini F56 JCW) 3 0 3 40 Scott Bugner (MG ZR 160) 3 0 3 41 Adam Prebble (Vauxhall Astra) 3 0 3 42 Stephen Berry (Mini Cooper S) 3 0 3 43 Ben Hancy (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 3 0 3 44 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 3 0 3 45 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 3 0 3 46 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 3 0 3 47 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 3 0 3 48 Neven Kirkpatrick (Super Mighty Mini) 3 0 3 49= Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 3 0 3 49= Charles Hall (Mittell MC-41R) 3 0 3 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.