Hills at the summit of early Autosport National Driver Rankings

Now the 2023 national racing season is a couple of months old, Autosport will once again be producing our weekly winners' tables looking at the most successful UK racers and it is Mazda MX-5 star Aidan Hills who is the early runaway leader.

As a reminder, the rankings treat each UK race win equally whether it comes in British GT's blue-riband three-hour Silverstone 500 or the more humble machinery found in the CityCar Cup sprint races.

Class victories, where the different divisions are determined by car characteristics, also count towards the total, provided there are at least six starters.

And one driver who has done plenty of winning so far this year is Hills. He has triumphed in seven of the opening nine Mazda MX-5 Supercup races, including taking two more wins at Croft last weekend.

Further success in his Mk3 MX-5 in the new-for-2023 Miata Trophy last month means he heads the table on nine wins, three clear of his nearest rival.

To put that strong start in context, last year's table-topper Samuel Harrison achieved 21 victories across the entire campaign and the nine first places Hills has already scored would have put him 38th in the final 2022 rankings!

INSIGHT: The teenage talent who was 2022's club racing king

Currently in second place is another MX-5 ace, Mk1 pilot Steve Foden - who also twice prevailed at Croft to move to six wins.

However, his deficit to Hills at the summit would be less had there been more starters in the Mk1 division of the Miata Trophy Brands Hatch races - but, instead, those successes cannot be included.

CityCar Cup conqueror Elliot Lettis is third on five wins, having taken a Croft hat-trick, while Ginetta Junior dominator Freddie Slater is fourth, but would be a position higher had he not lost one of his Silverstone triumphs to a track-limits penalty.

Freddie Slater Photo by: JEP

Colin Turkington completes the top five and heads the gaggle of drivers on four wins after taking British Touring Car glory for the first time this year at Brands Hatch last weekend, to add to his earlier success in Classic Sports Car Club races.

Further back in the top 10 is a group of drivers who had already achieved four wins prior to last weekend's race meetings - these include Formula Ford frontrunners Felix Fisher and Lucas Romanek, and BCV8 star Neil Fowler.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 9 0 9 2 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 3 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 5 0 5 4 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 5 0 5 5 Colin Turkington (BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30/BMW 330e M Sport) 4 0 4 6 Felix Fisher (Ray GR05) 4 0 4 7 Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 4 0 4 8 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 4 0 4 9 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 4 0 4 10 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 4 0 4 11 Jackie Cochrane (Sunbeam Tiger) 4 0 4 12 Mark Smith (BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30) 2 2 4 13 Ben Mulryan (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7) 2 2 4 14 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 2 4 15 Neil Jessop (Ford Escort Mk2 Zakspeed) 0 4 4 16 Lars Alexander Hoffmann (Caterham 7 310R) 3 0 3 17 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 3 0 3 18 Axel van Nederveen (Ginetta G56 GTA) 3 0 3 19 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 3 0 3 20 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 3 0 3 21 Joseph Loake (Tatuus MSV-022) 3 0 3 22 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 3 0 3 23 James Lay (Radical SR3) 3 0 3 24 James Wallis (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 3 0 3 25 Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 3 0 3 26 Dan Zelos (Mini F56 JCW) 3 0 3 27 Will Orton (Mini F56 JCW) 3 0 3 28 Adam Prebble (Vauxhall Astra) 3 0 3 29 Stephen Berry (Mini Cooper S) 3 0 3 30 Jonathan Lisseter (Locost Ma7da) 3 0 3 31 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 3 0 3 32 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 3 0 3 33 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 3 0 3 34 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 3 0 3 35 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 3 0 3 36 Phil Wright (Honda Civic EP3) 3 0 3 37 Peter Drennan (Global GT Light) 3 0 3 38 Josh Cook (Lotus Cortina/Citroen C1) 2 1 3 39 Paul Cook (BMW M3 E46/Toyota MR2 Mk2) 2 1 3 40 Robert Kennedy (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 2 1 3 41 Michael Whitaker (Ford Mustang/Rover SD1) 2 1 3 42 Robert Savage (Honda Accord) 1 2 3 43= Matthew Ayres (Mini Se7en S) 0 3 3 43= Ben Rowe (Toyota MR2 Mk2) 0 3 3 45 Tom Wood (Radical SR1) 0 3 3 46= David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 3 3 46= Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf TDI/Audi TTCR) 0 3 3 46= Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 3 3 49 James Wheeler (MGB GT) 0 3 3 50 Gustavo Xavier (Mercedes-AMG GT4) 0 3 3 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.