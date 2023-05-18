National novelties: Van Hauen's Porsche and Taylor's Mini dash

Unusual Porsche: Kenn van Hauen's 911

If you were a knowledgeable fan of the Porsche 911 and you wanted one to go motor racing, then you probably wouldn't buy it on eBay. Even if you did, then you'd probably not buy one on a different continent, and definitely not without checking it out yourself. However, this is exactly what happened when Kenn van Hauen bought his 911, seen competing at Anglesey last weekend with the 750 Motor Club.

The car was built in America and van Hauen bought it from an aircraft dealer there who had taken it in part exchange. A lack of bulkhead between engine and driver along with a “cut and shut” rollcage were mentioned as areas of concern when the Porsche arrived on these shores.

Thanks to the work of 750MC alumnus Phil Brough, with help from EPS Motorsport for engine mapping, it's now a usable and distinctive race car. Van Hauen bought it because he wanted something unique and, if the 935 nose and wide-hipped, whale-tailed rear weren't enough for this, the supercharger and methanol injection makes it somewhat overqualified.

Mad dash #1: Ray Collier

Collier (r) enjoyed a successful day at Oulton Park on a fleeting return to the UK Photo by: Mick Walker

Professional tyre tester Ray Collier made a success of his fleeting visit from work in Spain to compete in the Cockshoot Cup at Oulton Park last Saturday.

After completing a 16-hour drive on Friday evening, the 2018 champion qualified his MG ZR 190 second fastest in Saturday morning’s 08:30 session.

Collier then split first and second positions in the races with Chris Greenbank, before dashing for a flight back to Spain.

Mad dash #2: Nicky Taylor

He may have had to head straight to Snetterton from the airport, but Taylor enjoyed a strong start to the weekend Photo by: Richard Styles

Another driver facing a race against time last weekend was Snetterton Mini Challenge Trophy winner Nicky Taylor, after his flight back from the US was cancelled on Thursday.

“I flew in from Washington to Heathrow and arrived at 6am on Saturday morning, drove straight to the circuit and qualified on pole, before winning the first race of the weekend, too,” explained Taylor, who had his race kit taken to the circuit for him the day before.

“Jet lag didn’t come into it, I just put my head down and got on with it.”

Taylor was then second in race two and sixth in the finale to complete a strong weekend of results.

Pics of the week:

Delight for Valentino Rossi as the bike racing star scored a GT World Challenge Europe podium at Brands Hatch Photo by: Gary Hawkins

Spot the driver facing the wrong way in this Locost contest at Anglesey Photo by: Steve Jones