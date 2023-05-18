National novelties: Van Hauen's Porsche and Taylor's Mini dash
From a distinctive Porsche to some drivers hurriedly arriving in the UK to race, here are some of the unusual stories from last weekend's national motorsport action
Unusual Porsche: Kenn van Hauen's 911
If you were a knowledgeable fan of the Porsche 911 and you wanted one to go motor racing, then you probably wouldn't buy it on eBay. Even if you did, then you'd probably not buy one on a different continent, and definitely not without checking it out yourself. However, this is exactly what happened when Kenn van Hauen bought his 911, seen competing at Anglesey last weekend with the 750 Motor Club.
The car was built in America and van Hauen bought it from an aircraft dealer there who had taken it in part exchange. A lack of bulkhead between engine and driver along with a “cut and shut” rollcage were mentioned as areas of concern when the Porsche arrived on these shores.
Thanks to the work of 750MC alumnus Phil Brough, with help from EPS Motorsport for engine mapping, it's now a usable and distinctive race car. Van Hauen bought it because he wanted something unique and, if the 935 nose and wide-hipped, whale-tailed rear weren't enough for this, the supercharger and methanol injection makes it somewhat overqualified.
Mad dash #1: Ray Collier
Collier (r) enjoyed a successful day at Oulton Park on a fleeting return to the UK
Photo by: Mick Walker
Professional tyre tester Ray Collier made a success of his fleeting visit from work in Spain to compete in the Cockshoot Cup at Oulton Park last Saturday.
After completing a 16-hour drive on Friday evening, the 2018 champion qualified his MG ZR 190 second fastest in Saturday morning’s 08:30 session.
Collier then split first and second positions in the races with Chris Greenbank, before dashing for a flight back to Spain.
Mad dash #2: Nicky Taylor
He may have had to head straight to Snetterton from the airport, but Taylor enjoyed a strong start to the weekend
Photo by: Richard Styles
Another driver facing a race against time last weekend was Snetterton Mini Challenge Trophy winner Nicky Taylor, after his flight back from the US was cancelled on Thursday.
“I flew in from Washington to Heathrow and arrived at 6am on Saturday morning, drove straight to the circuit and qualified on pole, before winning the first race of the weekend, too,” explained Taylor, who had his race kit taken to the circuit for him the day before.
“Jet lag didn’t come into it, I just put my head down and got on with it.”
Taylor was then second in race two and sixth in the finale to complete a strong weekend of results.
Pics of the week:
Delight for Valentino Rossi as the bike racing star scored a GT World Challenge Europe podium at Brands Hatch
Photo by: Gary Hawkins
Spot the driver facing the wrong way in this Locost contest at Anglesey
Photo by: Steve Jones
Latest news
Ilott to change chassis for Indy 500 as new car “just wasn’t safe”
Ilott to change chassis for Indy 500 as new car “just wasn’t safe” Ilott to change chassis for Indy 500 as new car “just wasn’t safe”
Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment
Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment
How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats
How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats
The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP
The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How to get the best out of amateur racers
How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.