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Race report
BTCC Thruxton

BTCC Thruxton: Ingram wins race three despite penalty to cut into Sutton’s lead

Tom Ingram took victory in the final race of the day at Thruxton to chip into Ash Sutton’s BTCC points lead despite picking up a start penalty

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Edited:
Tom Ingram, Team VERTU

Tom Ingram, Team VERTU

Photo by: JEP

Tom Ingram swept to victory in the final British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Thruxton to put a small dent into Ash Sutton’s points advantage.

Sutton’s second place completed a great day for the four-time champion, especially since it came from sixth on the reversed grid, and his series lead stands at a considerable 59 points.

Ingram, like Sutton in race two, had his start placed under investigation. Unlike Sutton, he was given a five-second penalty, so his winning margin of 5.663s was enough to overcome this and still claim victory. He had pulled out the 5s with one lap remaining of the race.

James Dorlin was on pole in his Restart Racing Hyundai i30 N Fastback, with Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai alongside. There was a slight bump between the two as they raced side by side out of Allard, before Ingram claimed the advantage into the Complex.

The race soon went under the safety car. Contact from Adam Morgan at the middle apex of the chicane sent Josh Cook onto a collision course with Speedworks Motorsport Toyota team-mate Aron Taylor-Smith.

Another Speedworks Toyota, that of Ryan Bensley, then ground to a halt on its way out of the pitlane with deranged left-front, causing an exceptionally long period of recovery.

There was time for 11 more laps of racing and, on the first of those, Sutton’s Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium got the run on Dorlin out of Church Corner to move up to second place.

Josh Cook, Speedworks Corolla Racing Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Josh Cook, Speedworks Corolla Racing Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Photo by: JEP

Sutton was now 1.563s behind Ingram and, with just one lap of TOCA Turbo Boost to the five of his big rival, it was unlikely that the Hyundai would be beaten.

Sure enough, Ingram came home comfortably ahead of Sutton, while another Alliance Ford, that of Dan Cammish, was third.

“We’ve been quite noisy this weekend, haven’t we?” said Ingram of not only the start investigation but also his track-limits penalty in race two. “We wanted a weekend of no dramas and everyone having a lovely time, but I seem to be involved in drama in every race.

“Spence [Spencer Aldridge, his engineer] came on the radio to tell me that I was under investigation so if we could start to get a five-second gap that would be ideal. It was fairly close, but I had the advantage over Ash towards the end of the race.”

Cammish was out of TOCA Turbo Boost on the final lap and Ricky Collard, recovering all day after alternator failure nixed his Excelr8 Hyundai in the qualifying race, used his final lap of boost to finish right on the Ford’s tail.

Senna Proctor, on his one-off outing with the Alliance Ford team, was the other to get past Dorlin, who was particularly vulnerable out of Church, on his way to fifth.

Behind sixth-placed Dorlin, Dan Rowbottom fought a sketchy looking Plato Racing Mercedes and eventually conceded seventh to Gordon Shedden’s Speedworks Toyota.

Tom Chilton (Excelr8 Hyundai) and Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon pair Dexter Patterson and Mikey Doble also got past the bearded Midlander in the closing stages to complete the top 10, leaving Rowbottom 11th at the chequered flag.

BTCC Thruxton - Race 3 results

RACE3

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 19

27'49.942

   96.50   20
2 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 19

+5.663

27'55.605

 5.663 96.17   17
3 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 19

+9.603

27'59.545

 3.940 95.94   15
4 United Kingdom R. Collard Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 19

+10.167

28'00.109

 0.564 95.91   13
5 United Kingdom S. Proctor NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 19

+12.261

28'02.203

 2.094 95.79   11
6
J. Dorlin Restart Racing
   Hyundai i30N 19

+16.857

28'06.799

 4.596 95.53   10
7 United Kingdom G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 19

+19.473

28'09.415

 2.616 95.38   9
8 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 19

+20.149

28'10.091

 0.676 95.35   8
9
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 19

+21.268

28'11.210

 1.119 95.28   7
10
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 19

+21.584

28'11.526

 0.316 95.26   6
11 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 19

+22.287

28'12.229

 0.703 95.22   5
12
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 19

+22.589

28'12.531

 0.302 95.21   4
13 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Hyundai i30N 19

+29.791

28'19.733

 7.202 94.80   3
14
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 19

+30.517

28'20.459

 0.726 94.76   2
15
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
   Hyundai i30N 19

+34.608

28'24.550

 4.091 94.54   1
16
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 19

+35.146

28'25.088

 0.538 94.51    
dnf United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing   Audi A3 Saloon 13

+6 Laps

20'18.375

 6 Laps 90.49 Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 13

+6 Laps

22'27.559

 2'09.184 81.82 Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 5

+14 Laps

10'26.718

 8 Laps 67.66 Retirement  
dnf
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 2

+17 Laps

3'31.068

 3 Laps 80.36 Retirement  
dnf
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
   Ford Focus Titanium 2

+17 Laps

3'47.627

 16.559 74.52 Retirement  
dnf Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 1

+18 Laps

2'12.639

 1 Lap 63.94 Retirement  
View full results

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