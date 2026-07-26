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Race report
BTCC Thruxton

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton takes victory in race two after investigation

Ash Sutton took victory in race two at Thruxton, but the BTCC points leader is under investigation over his start

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Edited:
Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK

Photo by: JEP

Ash Sutton dropped another bombshell for anyone who thinks they can catch him for this season’s British Touring Car Championship with victory in race two at Thruxton.

Sutton and his Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium couldn’t quite get past the polesitting Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport of race one winner Josh Cook at the start. He tried around the outside of the first corner at Allard, but Cook retained the inside line into the Complex to restore his advantage.

But when Cook’s Toyota squirmed wide at Church Corner on the opening lap, Sutton was able to pull to the right and claim the lead on the run up to the chicane.

Sutton was never headed from then on, although Cook came back at him mid-race. The four-time champion believed he may have a puncture, although the imbalance could have been caused by fluid on the track.

Sutton came under investigation for a possible false start, although was later exonerated.

“I’m not quite sure what we’re being investigated for,” he said. “I was not moving until the lights went out.

“It kind of went to plan. I wanted to get Josh earlier than we did, but he did a very good job of stopping that. Once I got past, I got my head down, got fastest lap and managed it from there.

Josh Cook, Speedworks Corolla Racing Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Josh Cook, Speedworks Corolla Racing Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Photo by: JEP

“There was a phase in the middle of the race where I questioned whether we had a puncture, so the gap was a bit yo-yoey. I nearly boxed, but you never box until it’s actually exploded!”

Behind Sutton, Cook had his hands full with Tom Ingram, whose Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback had passed the Plato Racing Mercedes A35 Saloon of Dan Rowbottom when he got on the TOCA Turbo Boost and swept around the outside into Noble on the fifth lap.

With four laps remaining, Ingram was on the TTB again on the approach to the chicane and drew to the outside of Cook, who was not going to give in without a fight. Light contact was made, and Ingram bailed out to bypass the chicane entirely and elevate himself to second. Cook half-spun, clambered over the kerbs and rejoined just in front of the Alliance Ford of Dan Cammish.

Cammish tried a move around the outside of the Toyota at the chicane on the next lap, but thereafter Cook judged things superbly, saving his solitary lap of TTB until the final tour.

With Ingram given a 10-second penalty for his track limits offence, and Cook demoted one position for cutting the chicane in his defence from Cammish, that meant Cammish was classified second ahead of Cook and Rowbottom, with Ingram fifth.

A grassy moment at Church Corner cost the other Plato Mercedes of Adam Morgan sixth place to the impressive James Dorlin in his Restart Racing Hyundai. The Yorkshireman held on to the finish, despite Morgan coming back at him, and got a bonus present of reversed-grid pole position for the final race.

A last-lap skirmish at the chicane between Mikey Doble (Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon) and Aron Taylor-Smith (Speedworks Toyota) did not change their order, the Surrey man getting home just in front for eighth, with Taylor-Smith’s Laser Tools stablemate Gordon Shedden getting the better of Tom Chilton on the final lap for 10th.

BTCC Thruxton - Race 2 results

RACE2

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 16

20'46.801

   108.84   20
2 United Kingdom J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 16

+8.557

20'55.358

 8.557 108.10   17
3 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 16

+9.305

20'56.106

 0.748 108.03   15
4 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 16

+10.761

20'57.562

 1.456 107.91   13
5 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 16

+11.826

20'58.627

 1.065 107.82   11
6
J. Dorlin Restart Racing
   Hyundai i30N 16

+14.532

21'01.333

 2.706 107.58   10
7 United Kingdom A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 16

+14.633

21'01.434

 0.101 107.58   9
8
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 16

+18.740

21'05.541

 4.107 107.23   8
9 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 16

+18.900

21'05.701

 0.160 107.21   7
10 United Kingdom G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 16

+19.322

21'06.123

 0.422 107.18   6
11 United Kingdom R. Collard Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 16

+19.733

21'06.534

 0.411 107.14   5
12 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 16

+20.214

21'07.015

 0.481 107.10   4
13
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 16

+21.878

21'08.679

 1.664 106.96   3
14
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 16

+22.951

21'09.752

 1.073 106.87   2
15 United Kingdom S. Proctor NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 16

+23.143

21'09.944

 0.192 106.85   1
16
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 16

+23.473

21'10.274

 0.330 106.83    
17 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Hyundai i30N 16

+27.507

21'14.308

 4.034 106.49    
18
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
   Ford Focus Titanium 16

+30.626

21'17.427

 3.119 106.23    
19
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 16

+31.238

21'18.039

 0.612 106.18    
20
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
   Hyundai i30N 16

+39.038

21'25.839

 7.800 105.53    
21
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 16

+50.960

21'37.761

 11.922 104.56    
22 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing   Audi A3 Saloon 15

+1 Lap

21'23.477

 1 Lap 99.12    
View full results

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