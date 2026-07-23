Kay back to top of Autosport National Rankings

He only relinquished the top spot for one week, and now Connor Kay is back in front in the Autosport National Rankings table.

Kay’s all-out programme in historic machinery this season has meant he has been a regular at the summit of our top 50, but he lost the top spot last week to Junior Saloons title favourite Ollie Smith.

But Kay was back out at the Snetterton Classic Sports Car Club meeting last weekend. He took a victory in his TVR Tuscan in the Swinging 60s race, and took a further success in the Midget & Sprite double-header – after non-finishing the opening race in his Abingdon machine.

Kay has therefore moved onto 12 wins for the season for Rankings purposes, moving him back up from second to first and ahead of Smith.

The Autosport National Rankings is a tally of each driver’s win totals in car racing across the calendar year in the UK and Ireland, with every victory counting equally.

After the busyness of last week, this time we have to look a little further down the table to find the next upwards mover in the Rankings. That driver is Dara McInerney, whose successful Fiesta Junior season continued with wins in both races at Donington Park, hoisting him up 13 positions to eighth.

Then we come to a clutch of 750 Motor Club top guns from their weekend at Cadwell Park. Foremost among them is Formula Vee ace Dan Polley, who claimed one of the two races in Lincolnshire with his WEV to leap up 14 places to 16th.

Photo by: Steve Jones

The rest are drivers entering from outside the top 50. Eddie Mawer’s Ma7da treble lifts him into 17th, Anton Landon’s Sport Specials hat-trick in his Cyana puts him 21st, and a pair of wins in the Mk2 class of the Toyota MR2 series have put veteran Rankings protagonist Shaun Traynor into 23rd.

This batch is split by Jake McAleer. The Porsche Club championship man-to-beat claimed both his races at Anglesey at the wheel of his 997S and, after dropping out of the top 50 last week, he is back in the mix in 18th.

Autosport National Driver Rankings

Position Driver (Car) Overall Class Total 1 Connor Kay (MG Midget/Lotus Elan 26R/TVR Tuscan) 8 4 12 2 Ollie Smith (Citroen Saxo VTR) 10 0 10 3 Matt Higginson (Jedi Mk6/7) 9 0 9 4 Aaron Thomspn (SHP Pickup) 9 0 9 5 William Antrobus (Ginetta G56 GTP/Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 8 1 9 6 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 1 9 7 Jacob Heap (Mini Cooper) 0 9 9 8 Dara McInerney (Ford Fiesta Zetec S) 8 0 8 9 Jordan Pimley (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8 10 Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A/Van Diemen/March 79B) 8 0 8 11 Oli Willmott (Mini Cooper S) 8 0 8 12 Ben Glasswell (Reynard SF77) 8 0 8 13 George Line (Dallara F308) 7 0 7 14 Warren Allen (Porsche Cayman S) 7 0 7 15 Aaron Cooke (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 0 7 16 Dan Polley (WEV Vee) 7 0 7 17 Eddie Mawer (Locost Ma7da) 7 0 7 18 Jake McAleer (Porsche 997S) 7 0 7 19 Luke Cooper (Swift SC20/Swift SC92F) 7 0 7 20 James Hughes (Austin-Healey Sprite/Austin-Healey Lenham Sprite/Lotus Elan 26R) 5 2 7 21 Anton Landon (Cyana Mk2) 5 2 7 22 Jamie Ellwood (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 4 3 7 23 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Toyota MR2 Roadster) 3 4 7 24 Luis Beilicke (Ginetta G56 GTA) 3 4 7 25 Jack Ashton (Rover Metro 100) 2 5 7 26 Alistair May (Citroen C1) 6 0 6 27 Alex Ames (Brabham BT6/Van Diemen/Jaguar E-Type Lightweight) 6 0 6 28 Lewis Goff (Ginetta G40 Junior Evo) 6 0 6 29 Tom Gadd (Van Diemen RF81) 6 0 6 30 Brian Thornton (Caterham 7 270R) 6 0 6 31 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 6 0 6 32 Adam Sparrow (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 33 Ali Topley (Ford Focus Cup ST300) 6 0 6 34 Corey Webber (Honda Civic) 6 0 6 35 Joe Marshall (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport) 6 0 6 36 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus Titanium) 6 0 6 37 Lewis Barker (Honda Civic Type R) 6 0 6 38 Richard Davies (Caterham 7 Roadsport) 6 0 6 39 Chris Needham (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 40 Michelle Hayward (Phantom P82TR) 6 0 6 41 Ethan Hall (Porsche Boxster S 986) 6 0 6 42 Bob Barron (Honda Civic EG) 6 0 6 43 Neven Kirkpatrick (Classic Mini 1275) 6 0 6 44 Gilbert Yates (Ferrari 296 Challenge) 6 0 6 45 Richard Kearney (Sheane FS01) 6 0 6 46 Simon Hill (Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk5) 6 0 6 47 Jim Larkham (Radical PR6) 6 0 6 48 Michael Saunders (TVR Tuscan Challenge) 5 1 6 49 Jack Robinson (Jaguar XK8/Jaguar XJR6) 5 1 6 50 Kevin McGrath (Raw Stryker) 5 1 6

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes.

Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or pro-am classes).

Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.