Rating the new national series of 2021 and assessing 2022's startups

There's no shortage of new championships and series that come onto the national scene every year, and despite the looming spectre of the COVID-19 pandemic that didn't change in 2021.

Nine new categories appeared last year, some of which attracted full grids and an eclectic mix of cars, while others struggled to reach entries in double figures.

Autosport has rated those that appeared last season, while also looking ahead at the new-for-2022 series and what to expect from them in the national season to come.

Zeo Sports Proto - 3.5 stars

Diverse grids of cars entered the BRSCC-run series, which attracted a grid of 19 at Donington Photo by: Mick Walker

There has been a surge of interest in prototype racing in the UK over the past couple of years. New and updated offerings from Radical, along with Czech manufacturer Praga focusing on the British market and Phil Abbott’s launch of Revolution, has created a plethora of different options for racers.

But many of these cars have their own one-make series. And, following the demise of the Open Sportscar Series at the end of 2019, there has not been a dedicated multi-marque prototype category in the UK that does not have strict regulations concerning engines or chassis. That’s a gap in the market that former OSS racer Duncan Williams has sought to fill with his new Zeo Proto Series (so named because of Williams’s Excool company’s development of sustainable cooling systems, and is therefore a fusion of ‘geo’ and ‘zero’).

In partnership with the British Racing & Sports Car Club, three events were held for the inaugural season last year – and a diverse mix of cars was attracted, with a high of 19 at Donington Park. As well as a range of Radicals, there were more unusual cars such as Mike Jenvey’s Jenvey-Gunn TS6 and Matthew and Richard Chamberlain’s self-built CTR 01. But, perhaps most notably, there was the UK debut of the NP01-EVO.

A tie-up with the Sports Prototype Cup for a shared grid on the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit this June should make for a great spectacle as the series seeks to build further momentum.

Snetterton Saloons - 4 stars

Launched by the Project 8 Racing Club, the Snetterton Saloons proved to be something of a surprise success in 2021 having not been announced until April. Four rounds were held at the Norfolk circuit, with a plethora of cars able to compete, from two and four-wheel-drive machinery, saloons, coupes, hot hatches or convertibles. Broad regulations allowed for such a wide variety. Drivers also competed in ‘county’ teams in a bid for the East Anglian County Cup.

Its inaugural meeting – featuring a 40-minute pitstop race – attracted 25 cars, which increased to a high of 34 for the third event, although the season finale never took place due to heavy rain. That hasn’t dampened spirits for 2022, though, with seven events planned including an ‘away day’ at Silverstone for the March opener, while it will support British GT at Snetterton in June and a two-and-a-half-hour relay race is set for August.

Ecurie Classic Racing - 4 stars

Despite competition from Equipe GTS, Ecurie Classic Racing reached a 36-car grid at a soggy Silverstone Photo by: Mick Walker

Given the sheer volume of 1960s Appendix K small-engined sportscars out there, it perhaps was not a surprise that the new Ecurie Classic Racing contest attracted decent entries, even with the popular and near-identical Equipe GTS series in the same marketplace.

Running with support from the Classic and Modern Motorsport Club, grids began at 19 cars but increased to an impressive 36 by the final Silverstone round. Following the Jaguar Enthusiasts’ Club’s decision to no longer run its own categories, the Big Cats of the Mike Hawthorn and XK Challenges have found a new home with Ecurie, helping to boost the numbers.

911 Challenge - 1.5 stars

The latest initiative from Porsche Club GB was not an immediate success, with the new 911 Challenge – for versions of the 911 from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s – failing to get into double figures at any of its five events in 2021 and averaging just seven entries.

Considering some of those poorly supported races lasted an hour – while some were shorter sprints – it was not the best use of track time. But series administrator MotorSport Vision Racing believes the pandemic was a significant factor in creating that situation, and is optimistic that more cars from Europe will head over to compete and bolster grids for 2022.

Mazda MX-5 Clubman - 4 stars

The British Racing & Sports Car Club has placed an emphasis on listening to its customers and creating accessible entry points over the past few years. And that is how Mazda MX-5 Clubman came about.

The idea was to give drivers a cheaper and less daunting option than its thriving Mk1 MX-5 series. Instead of having three races over two days, the Clubman series features qualifying and two races all in one day to reduce costs.

Given the popularity of the MX-5, the concept was successful. After a slow start, some events attracted over 30 cars, with an average of 25.

Amon Cup - 2 stars

Royal Automobile Club Pall Mall Cup - 5 stars

Two events for Ford GT40 machines named in honour of 1966 Le Mans winner Chris Amon attracted slender grids, although not helped by lack of overseas entries Photo by: Richard Styles

Motor Racing Legends introduced two new series in 2021, with varying degrees of success. The Amon Cup – named in honour of 1966 Le Mans 24 Hours winner Chris – for Ford GT40 machines held two events across the season at the Donington Park Historic Festival and Silverstone MRL meeting.

Grids of 11 and seven cars respectively weren’t massive – COVID-19 restrictions likely discouraged overseas entries – and both 80-minute contests were won by three-time British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden and Miles Griffiths. The series continues in 2022 with an extra round at Snetterton in July, added to returns to Donington and Silverstone.

The Royal Automobile Club Pall Mall Cup was a continuation of the successful Pre-’66 Three-Hour race held at the end of 2020, and last term the two three-hour fixtures at Donington and Silverstone proved incredibly popular, attracting grids of 50 and 43 cars. Classes for pre-’61 sportscars, pre-’63 GTs and pre-’66 GTs and touring cars ensured an eclectic mix of machinery and, like the Amon Cup, the series is set to expand to three rounds in 2022.

GPR Trophy - 1 star

An arrive-and-drive package featuring Audi TTs and put together by FF Corse founder and Grand Prix Racewear owner Anthony Cheshire, the GPR Trophy struggled in its maiden season.

Three proposed rounds became two, with just seven drivers attracted to each. Unreliability plagued the series throughout both weekends – only one car finished the finale – and for 2022 it joins the MotorSport Vision Racing Allcomers series as development on the cars continues.

Ginetta GT Academy - 4 stars

The newest series from Ginetta proved to be a hit with drivers and teams. Using the G56 GTA – a toned-down version of Ginetta’s GT4-spec G55 – and branded as an entry level into GT racing, five rounds were held across the year, four of which supported British GT, while the event at Silverstone was on the same bill as the British Touring Car Championship.

In total, 21 drivers competed across the season, eight of whom were in the rookie class, and grids never dipped below 15 cars. Although the outright wins were shared among only four drivers – Toby Trice, Angus Whiteside, Martin Wills and Wes Pearce – competition was generally strong across the field. This year the championship will build on its maiden season, with five more rounds planned in support of British GT and the BTCC, and strong interest is reported.

Ginetta's new GT Academy for the G56 GTA welcomed 21 drivers during the season Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography

And the series coming in 2022...

From 1950s sportscars to some very modern prototypes, and everything in between, there’s a diverse range of new series planned for this year too.

Scottish Junior BMW Championship

A new junior series for 2022, the Scottish Motor Racing Club-run championship will use BMW 116i cars built between 2004 and 2006. Open to 14 to 17-year-olds, the category is one of four junior series permitted by Motorsport UK.

Self-build kits from Raceworx will be available from £7200 plus VAT, while complete cars are set to be £11,450 plus VAT. Six rounds are scheduled to take place, five at Knockhill on both the clockwise and anti-clockwise layouts, with the other at Cadwell Park in July.

BMW 1 Series Supercup

Another new British Racing & Sports Car Club offering is the BMW 1 Series Supercup, which is designed to be a top-level club category.

This is not just a copy of the 750 Motor Club’s successful 116 Trophy – instead a wealth of bespoke parts have been developed by the BRSCC and its partners to make this 1 Series a serious bit of kit. The suspension, engine mapping, brakes, front splitter and rear wing have all been created to produce a rear-wheel-drive series that drivers can progress to from other categories, such as the BMW Compact Cup.

It is due to run as a class within the Clubsport Trophy this year ahead of getting a standalone grid for 2023.

Super Tourers

Reid will be reuinted with glorious Nissan Primera he took to second in the 1998 BTCC Photo by: Motorsport Images

The Classic Touring Car Racing Club was one of the success stories of 2021 as its plethora of series enjoyed a surge in popularity. And it’s now aiming to have another hit on its hands with the creation of a bespoke series for a very special kind of tin-top: the Super Tourers.

While the series also caters for the slightly newer BTC-T and Super 2000-specification British Touring Car machines, the Super Tourers will get the most attention.

The signs are promising, with the likes of 1990s BTCC stars John Cleland and Anthony Reid set to race their cars from those halcyon days. But the Historic Sports Car Club was unable to keep its Super Touring series going in the face of mounting costs, and it’s no guarantee that the CTCRC’s version will be more of a success.

Griffiths Haig Trophy

The Historic Sports Car Club’s newest series – named in honour of key figures in the club’s history Guy Griffiths and Betty Haig – goes further back in time than many of the club’s categories. It is open to 1950s drum-braked sports, sports-racing and GT cars built and registered between 1947 and 1961, with other models accepted subject to individual entry.

Four meetings are planned for 2022, including on the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit (14-15 May), Oulton Park Gold Cup (29-31 July), Castle Combe Autumn Classic (24 September) and Dijon Motors Cup (7-9 October). The Combe event harks back to the first Griffiths Formula race for historic sportscars, which took place at the Wiltshire venue in May 1966 and led to the formation of the HSCC.

Praga Cup

Praga raced as part of Britcar package last year, but will now branch off into a standalone series

A couple of years ago, few in the UK had even heard of Praga. Now, the Czech manufacturer is expanding its presence and running a standalone grid for its R1 prototypes.

The cars had their own class in the Britcar Endurance Championship last year but the amount of interest generated – no doubt helped by YouTube star Jimmy Broadbent driving an R1 and his online following watching the livestreamed races in their droves – has allowed Praga to bring forward its plan of developing its own championship to 2022, with Britcar assisting in the administration.

Six events that feature two one-hour enduros, except for Oulton Park, make up the season, and there is also set to be a non-championship trip to Spa. Praga has pledged a minimum of 16 cars on the grid, with the majority being run by independent teams – F3 Cup ace Shane Kelly’s University of Wolverhampton squad and successful club racer Tim Gray’s eponymous squad are among them.

An intriguing prize package is also on offer, with the drivers’ champion getting a funded seat in an arrive-and-drive 24-hour race, while the team will receive an R1.

Mazda MX-5 Supercup Clubman

Given the success the British Racing & Sports Car Club enjoyed with its new Mk1 MX-5 Clubman championship last year, it was perhaps logical that it would apply the same concept to its Mk3 MX-5 Supercup. And that is exactly what the club has done for 2022.

The MX-5 Supercup became the BRSCC’s most popular category in terms of grid sizes last season, and that posed some problems for organisers as lengthy reserve lists built up for some events. Adding a lower-cost single-day sister series should help combat this and, although there are not as many Mk3s out racing as Mk1s, it’s still likely to attract decent fields this year.

GB4 Championship

New series for old F4 cars run by MSVR is targeted at karting graduates Photo by: Lee Marshall

This latest initiative from MotorSport Vision is billed as an affordable entry point into single-seaters. It will feature the Tatuus F4-T014 chassis, previously used by Formula 4 series in Italy, Germany and Spain, powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged Autotecnica- tuned Abarth engine capable of 160bhp.

Thirteen teams have so far stated their intention of competing, including those already racing in GB3, Formula Ford operations and international squads.

Driver budgets are expected to be between £120,000 and £150,000, with 15-year-olds able to compete, and £50,000 will be awarded to the inaugural champion to use in their 2023 single-seater campaign.

The championship is formed of eight UK-based rounds – six of which will support British GT – with each weekend consisting of three races in the same format as GB3 (first two grids determined by qualifying times; full reversed-grid race three with points awarded for positions gained).

Turismo X/United Formula Ford

MotorSport Vision Racing will field two series with new names this year, although both have previously run in other guises. Turismo X takes the place of the defunct MSVT Supercup, and will introduce Class X, for cars measuring up to 240-300bhp/tonne, while the pre-existing classes will undergo tweaks.

Six rounds consisting of two 20-minute races are due to be held at Silverstone, Anglesey, Snetterton, Oulton Park, Donington Park and Brands Hatch, with each meeting featuring a new ‘Super Pole’ format where the top 10 fastest qualifiers compete in a one-lap shootout for pole.

United Formula Ford, meanwhile, is the brainchild of James Beckett – founder of the Walter Hayes Trophy – and will combine the old Heritage Formula Ford and Champion of Brands series. Five classes will make up the grid, from pre-1972 to post-1998 machines, and drivers from each class will be eligible to fight for the outright title. Seven rounds featuring two 20-minute races will be held, one each at Donington, Silverstone, Cadwell Park and Snetterton, with three visits to Brands Hatch forming the Champion of Brands contest.

Turismo X will replace defunct MSVT Supercup and stage six rounds Photo by: Gary Hawkins