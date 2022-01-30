Tickets Subscribe
Previous / BTCC stars Turkington, Cleland and Reid to race in new Super Tourers series
National Opinion

How Stewart's latest mission underlines motorsport's power for good

By:

OPINION: Sir Jackie Stewart is on a crusade to find a cure for dementia and his new Classic event in Scotland is just one example of how motorsport can be a force for good

How Stewart's latest mission underlines motorsport's power for good

“It’s a terrible illness for a family.”

For anyone who has had to suffer watching a loved one lose cherished memories and literally wither in front of their eyes, the words from Sir Jackie Stewart will resonate deeply. The three-time Formula 1 world champion knows more than most the horrors of dementia as his wife Helen was diagnosed with the illness several years ago and currently “is not at all well”, requiring 24-hour care.

His love for his wife and passion for motorsport led Stewart to create Race Against Dementia, an international charity tasked with finding a cure for the disease and which, over the years, has gathered momentum and support from the motorsport community – as well as further afield. It’s fair to say, after speaking with the 82-year-old earlier this month, he has lost none of the drive that guided him to multiple titles and is now being channelled into the charity.

It’s the main reason why the Sir Jackie Stewart Classic presented by Rolex is due to be held on 18-19 June this year at Thirlestane Castle in the Scottish Borders, an event that is set to feature memorabilia from the Scot’s successful career including helmets, cars and trophies. There will also be a sprint along the castle’s driveway organised by the Scottish Motor Racing Club, and a classic car show from the Borders Vintage Automobile Club.Money raised from the event will go to Race Against Dementia, and Stewart believes that the world of motorsport can significantly help in the push for a cure.

“It’s been going on for years now without a cure, or without preventive medicine, and that for me is unacceptable,” he says. “If that was the world of motorsport, they would find a solution.

“There is no cure at the present time, and my logic is using Formula 1 and motorsport, we’re bringing all our young PhD [students] into Red Bull and into McLaren to let them see how fast problem solving is achieved. The same culture as in Formula 1, we want it with dementia.

“The elder generation have failed. They don’t want to hear that, but they’ve failed. They don’t have a cure. And it’s an illness that they’re saying for everyone born today, one in three are going to have dementia.”

Stewart is on a crusade to find a cure for dementia

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

It’s a harrowing thought, but also a timely reminder of the good that motorsport can do, both for raising awareness and also funds. Stewart’s charity is certainly not the first cause to use racing as a means to highlight an important issue, and across any weekend in a national paddock there’s almost certain to be something similar – albeit not perhaps with a three-time world champion as an advocate!

One example that springs to mind is the CALM Porsche Trophy, which was created in 2019 before merging with the British Racing and Sports Car Club’s Porsche Championship the following season, and has grown steadily since. The series raises awareness for the Campaign Against Living Miserably charity that supports young men suffering from depression and anxiety.

Mental health has, rightly, come to the fore over the past few years, and especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with social restrictions having a huge impact on people’s wellbeing. It’s something that McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris has touched upon in recent months, and it has helped start a conversation on an issue that for many is still a taboo subject. It shouldn’t be underestimated just how pivotal that public discussion can be.

There are countless other charitable missions across the national scene, but what they all have in common is using our passion for motorsport as a means of uniting people behind a cause. Long may it continue

Several years ago, British GT race winner Martin Plowman spoke openly about his battle with anxiety (Autosport, 2 August 2018), and how bringing the subject up meant that others talked about their own experiences.

However, it’s not just individuals who are raising awareness about a cause in national motorsport – teams have been created for this very purpose while also pushing to take victory on track. Team BRIT will be entering the British GT ranks for the first time this season. It aims to give people with disabilities, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and general mental health issues help and support, and also offers racing as an outlet for them.

Spinal Track is another initiative, created by Nathalie McGloin and husband Andrew Bayliss, to allow disabled people the chance to get behind the wheel of a race and rally car.

This writer has seen first-hand the hard work that has gone into both examples and how they have helped people who have been through hardships, and may continue to endure them.

There are countless other charitable missions across the national scene, but what they all have in common is using our passion for motorsport as a means of uniting people behind a cause. Long may it continue. And if, in the case of Stewart’s Race Against Dementia event, you can celebrate the legacy of a motorsport icon in the process, all the better.

Stewart's Race Against Dementia event is raising money for an important cause

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

