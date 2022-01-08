Five New Year’s resolutions for national motorsport
Two years ago, Autosport set some aims for national racing, but given how much has changed since then and what is still to come, it seemed the right time for five more going into 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why its been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar taking the UK by storm
Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year
The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory
Never finishing lower than fifth, Leo Machitski and Dennis Lind’s peerless consistency paid dividends in 2021 as British GT’s decision to drop the Silver class yielded the same outcome as in 2020 - a Barwell-run Lamborghini sweeping to the title. Autosport reviews the GT3 and GT4 classes, and picks out the year's best drivers
How 2021's TOCA support titles were won
There were all the usual thrills and spills among the BTCC support series this year and plenty of impressive performances along the way. Autosport recaps how the five championships were won and ranks the top 10 drivers
The other finely-poised 2021 battle that could face a decisive swing
There’s just a handful of events remaining in the national racing season, but it’s still very much all to play for in the battle to secure the most wins in 2021. Cam Jackson and Miles Rudman currently heading the classification ahead of a potentially crucial weekend of national racing for Autosport’s National Driver Rankings
How 50th anniversary Festival reminded the world of its charm
Big names were back on track and in the grandstand for the 50th Formula Ford Festival last weekend, which served to remind the world of the knockout contest's enduring appeal - even if it is unlikely to return to its former status as a must-win event on the single-seater ladder
The key early victory that could challenge UK junior racing's hegemony
The decision to allow 15-year-olds to race in MSV's new low-cost GB4 championship in 2022 poses a challenge to the position of British F4 - previously the only UK-based series where drivers below the age of 16 could compete. Whether the two can co-exist is the next pertinent question...